Marblehead
Monday
The Fire Department responded, at 9:40 a.m., to a home near the intersection of Prospect and Washington streets, to a call about smoke in the area. According to command, a homeowner had a small fire that they made into a brush fire. The homeowner was in the process of extinguishing the log, and he was advised on the proper disposal of ashes and logs. Men and equipment returned to base.
Police responded to the vicinity of Phillips Street at 10:50 a.m., after a caller reported that someone had vandalized the property at the beach. She said someone had burned the picnic table and some beach chairs.
A driver reported, at 2:40 p.m., that someone driving an Amazon van struck her vehicle and took off without leaving their info.
A Middle Street resident called police, at 4:50 p.m., to ask about his recycling. He was advised to stop calling police unless he was reporting a crime. He said he didn't need police services and hung up.
Police were dispatched to Evans Road, at 6:10 p.m., for a report of an assault. The female said she was "choked out" by a man who was sent by the (redacted) family, and the suspect left in a new black Jeep Cherokee driven by her father. She gave police the first letter of the plate number. An officer stopped the Jeep by 288 Pleasant St. In the meantime, the female said, after the two left in the Jeep, she heard someone say something about a gun and that they would kill someone, but she only heard the voice and never saw anyone. The officer who arrived at the female's residence said she refused to cooperate and did not wish to pursue any charges.
Police received a call, at 8:50 p.m., from a 45-foot sailboat that was in the harbor but unable to hail anyone to get in to land. They were on a mooring mid-harbor by the Barnacle. The harbormaster was notified and was responding. Police noted that the launch service began closing an hour early tonight but the people aboard the sailboat did not know it. At 9:20 the harbormaster reported they were safely ashore.
Beverly
Monday
Police stopped 12 drivers on a Traffic Enforcement Grant, between 4 and 6 p.m., in the vicinity of Cabot and Dodge streets and Budleigh Avenue.
An officer was sent to the train tracks between Cole and Foster streets, at 7:10 p.m., for kids riding bikes on the tracks.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 39 Railroad Ave., at 8:20 p.m., to look for the source of a green laser.
Police were sent to the intersection of South Trail and Marsh Avenue, at 9:15 p.m. to disperse a large group gathered there.
Police were sent to the Beverly Hospital Emergency Room, 91 Herrick St., at 10:35 p.m., for a past larceny.
Tuesday
Two officers were sent to Broadway, at 2:30 a.m., to look for suspected possible drug use.
Two units and and ambulance were sent to a Rantoul Street location, at 11:05 a.m., for a man making suicidal statements.
The report of a man down, with unknown issues, brought police and an ambulance to a Cabot Street location, at 12:25 p.m.
Four officers and two ambulances responded, at 1 p.m., to the vicinity of Tozer Road for a mental health issue involving two people fighting. One officer was hurt as police tried to bring the fighting parties under control.
Police were sent to Dane and Knowlton streets, at 1:55 p.m., to check the well-being of a woman slumped over the wheel of her car.
Swampscott
Monday
A cruiser was sent to 17 Doherty Circle, at 3:20 a.m., to check for a prowler.
Police were called to Phillips Park, 601 Humphrey St., at 6:35 a.m., on a noise complaint.
A larceny complaint brought police to 128 Beach Bluff Ave., at 11 a.m.
A report of suspicious activity brought officers to Phillips Beach, 199 Ocean Ave., at 2 p.m.
A past break and entry was the reason officers were sent to 47 Crescent St., at 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Police were dispatched to Marshalls, 1005 Paradise Road, at 2:55 a.m., for suspicious activity.
Peabody
Monday
Police responded, at 6:45 p.m., to an apartment at 15 Crowninshield St., after a caller reported hearing a man and a woman arguing, with it possibly getting physical. The officer reported it was strictly verbal — they were arguing over spilled coffee.
Tuesday
Police were called to 15 Juniper Road at 1 a.m. after a woman reported she thought someone was in her home because she smelled BenGay (a pain-relieving cream). The officer reported there was no BenGay in the building and all appeared to be in order.
A caller reported, at 1:40 a.m., from Extended Stay America, that there was a male on the ground between cars in the rear parking lot with blood on his face. The caller disconnected without giving more information. An officer said it appeared to be an overdose, with the party unconscious and in respiratory distress. He was transported to Beverly Hospital.
A caller notified police, at 7:15 a.m., from 64 Foster St., that someone had broken into his vehicle and stolen equipment worth $1,000.
Police were called to Century Tire, 53 Walnut St., at 9:40 a.m., for an unwanted party. He was described as 5'10", Hispanic, wearing black sweat pants and a gray T-shirt. The officer was able to help resolve the issue between a delivery driver and Century Tire.
Police were called to the vicinity of Land and Sea, 67 Lynnfield St., at 12:25 p.m., for a motorcycle accident. There had been no accident, the officer said — the female's motorcycle had fallen on its own, and there were no tows and no injuries.
A Magnolia Way resident reported to police, just before 2 p.m., that someone had attempted to fraudulently access his home equity line with his Social Security number.
A woman called police, at 3:15 p.m., from 56 Country St., to report that sometime Sunday night, her credit card was stolen from her car and used at the 7-Eleven down the street.
A caller notified police, at 3:40 p.m., that a man in a red pickup truck had driven by her today as she was walking home from school, in the vicinity of Kinder Care, 520 Lowell St. The man motioned for her to come over, but when she did not, he drove away. She did not get the license number.
Salem
Sunday
An officer was sent to Lifebridge, 56 Margin St., at 7:45 p.m., to investigate a report of threats being made.
A motor vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the vicinity of 70 Loring Ave., at 8:10 p.m.
An officer was sent to 10 Becket St., at 8:40 p.m., for a noise complaint.
Police were sent to 44 Jefferson Ave., at 9:40 p.m., to make a well-being check.
An officer was called to 7 Gardner St., at 11:40 p.m., on a parking complaint.
Monday
Police went to the vicinity of 32 Clifton Ave., at 12:55 a.m., for the report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police were called to 1 New Liberty St., at 1:50 a.m., and to 323 Jefferson Ave., at 2 a.m., for two separate complaints on an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
At 5:55 a.m., officers were sent to 60 Jefferson Ave., for a larceny.
The report of a break-and-entry to a motor vehicle brought police to 138 Highland Ave., at 7:45 a.m.
A report of threats having been made brought police to 29 Traders Way, at 10:40 a.m.
An officer was called to 32 Clifton Ave., at 1:25 p.m., for a public health related situation.
Police were sent to 11 Traders Way at 2:20 p.m., and to the intersection of North and Lynde streets, at 2:45 p.m., for two separate motor vehicle accidents without injuries.
Police were sent to 236 Washington St., at 5:10 p.m., to investigate a larceny complaint.
At 8:25 p.m., officers were called to 155 Washington St., for a drunk.
Tuesday
The report of a past assault brought an officer to 1 Lussier St., at 8:30 a.m.
Police were sent to 47 Roslyn St., at 9 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police went to 295 Derby St., at 1:15 p.m., for a larceny report.
At 2:27 p.m., police were sent to 227 Highland Ave., to investigate a shoplifting.
Danvers
Monday
Police and fire responded, at 5:25 p.m., to a still alarm at 26 Mill St., where they extinguished a burning couch in the yard.
Officers were sent to 2 Madison Ave., at 6:15 p.m., for a large house party.
Police went to 78 North St., at 7:40 p.m., to investigate a possible past break-in.
Tuesday
A officer was sent to the vicinity of 75 Sylvan St., to speak with parties who were disturbing the peace skateboarding at 12:50 a.m.
A report of suspicious activity brought an officer to the Pavilion at Peabody Institute Library, at 1:50 a.m. on a report of suspicious activity. It was a group of kids hanging around.
A resident of 10 North St. called police, at 10:25 a.m., to report a missing white cat.
Police were sent to Messina's Barber Shop, 60 Maple St., after receiving a report that an ex-employee was harassing customers.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Walgreen's, 107 High St., for a 42-year-old male who had overdosed. He was transported to Beverly Hospital.
