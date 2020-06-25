Marblehead
Thursday
A resident of Powder House Court called police, at 9 a.m., in an ongoing dispute between neighbors. The woman said her "80-something-year-old neighbor hit her in the head with her cane" in a dispute about a garden hose. She said she did not need medical attention. The two neighbors are currently working with the housing authority to rectify the situation.
A Gregory Street resident reported at 10 a.m., that an adult-size Scott mountain bike was stolen from the side yard by his porch last night. The bike is black with blue and white writing.
A High Street resident notified police, at 1:05 p.m., that someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits using his name.
A Carlton Road resident reported at 2 p.m., that her nanny was at home when an unknown gentleman came into her home without permission and sat down on the couch. When the nanny asked him to leave, he did so without issue. A neighbor told the woman that the man is a war vet with memory issues, and is harmless.
A man notified police, at 8 p.m., that earlier in the day, a group of boys had pulled up the boardwalk and stacked the pieces so they could sit on them. He said he spoke to the boys, but they denied it.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Green Street and Green Street Court, at 8:40 p.m. after a caller reported a green 1996 Ford Mustang had been parked there for 10 days without moving, and its sticker was from 2006. Police said the vehicle's registration was expired/nonrenewable. The vehicle was tagged. The owner contacted police and said he was out of town and can't move it until he gets back. He said he took it out of the garage where he stored it and he knows that it isn't registered. He was advised that it may be gone when he gets back because an unregistered vehicle cannot remain on a public way.
Swampscott
Wednesday
An officer making an area check at the Middle School, 207 Forest Ave., spoke with two teens playing football at 12:34 a.m. They agreed to leave.
Police responded to the vicinity of Alltown, 525 Paradise Road, at 4:50 a.m., for mulch burning at the street corner. The call was transferred to Lynn Fire.
Police were sent to a Redington Street apartment, at 9:10 a.m. to make a well-being check on a resident whose sister had not heard from him in several days. He was fine.
A Berkshire Street party came into the station, at 12:35 p.m., to report a racial incident.
A caller notified police, at 12:40 p.m., of a man sitting by the carts at Vinnin Liquors. He said the man was disheveled and appeared to be out of sorts.
A party came in to the front desk, at 4:35 p.m., to report their vehicle had been stolen from Spiro's gas station.
Thursday
Police reported from Preston Beach at 5:15 a.m., that a party had fallen off his bicycle, struck his head and was bleeding. The Lynn Fire Department was notified for EMS.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 5:15 p.m. to a Pickett Street location for a party whose toe was cut.
Police fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 5:20 p.m., to Bay Street, for a 3-year-old who was hurt when he fell off his scooter.
Officers were sent to a Mill Street address, at 6:05 p.m., for a possible violation of a restraining order.
Police were sent to Kernwood Avenue, at 9:20 p.m., to check on the report of a possible grass fire beneath the bridge.
Thursday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Elliott and Chase streets, at 7:20 p.m., to disperse a group and move along a person neighbors were complaining about.
Police were sent to 8 Roundy St., at 10:05 a.m. to take a report on a possible assault.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Desmond Road and Sunnyvale Street, at 2:45 p.m. for possible solicitors going door-to-door.
An argument brought officers to 128 Bridge St., at 3:20 p.m.
Peabody
Wednesday
A large water main break was reported at 4:25 p.m., by the Lowe Mart in the Rolling Hills neighborhood.
A Reed Street resident advised police, at 7:10 p.m., that his dog had been attacked by his neighbor's dog.
A Hawthorne Circle woman came into the station at 7:45 p.m., to report a case of identity fraud.
Thursday
A party reported, at 8 a.m., that a man was sleeping in a silver hatchback at the end of Second Street, where the trash trucks park, The caller thought it looked suspicious. The officer responded that the woman was fine and was just taking a nap. She went on her way.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Eastern Bank, 37 Foster St., at 9:35 a.m. after a call that a vehicle had struck two parked vehicles and was now in the Bavaro Liquors area. Atlantic Ambulance was already on scene. The driver was taken back home to 18 Walnut St., and one party was transported to Salem Hospital. The driver, who was 87 years old, will be summonsed to court for negligent operation of a motor vehicle and failure to use care in starting, stopping, turning, etc. The officer followed up by filing a request to have the driver declared an immediate threat.
Police were sent to 2 Shore Drive, at 9:50 a.m., for an attempted fraud. The resident reported someone had fraudulently posed as a Microsoft Anti-Virus Company associate and gained remote access to the would-be victim's computer and phone. The woman said she did not pay for any services.
A woman called police, at 10:40 a.m., from the Ipswich River end of the Russell Bike Path to report someone she feels is aggressively pursuing her when they ride on the path. She said the man had been parking by the Lt. Ross Park on Johnson Street. The officer checked the area, but he was not there.
A Willis Road woman advised police, at 12:25 p.m. that someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits in her name.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Winona Street and Donegal Road, at 1:40 p.m., after a passing motorist reported that an older female was spraying a liquid on the plants near the ponds. The officer could not find anyone in the area.
Salem
Wednesday
Officers were sent to 34 Dearborn St., at 3:50 p.m., to investigate the report of a fraud or a scam.
Two separate motor-vehicle hit-and-runs were reported within minutes of each other: 10 1/2 Hancock St., at 4:15 p.m. and 81 Derby St., at 4:30 p.m.
Officers were sent to 22 West Ave., at 4:30 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A public health-related issue brought police to 30 Leavitt St., at 5:40 p.m.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the vicinity of 117 Boston St., at 5:50 p.m.
Police were called to the vicinity of 5 Cromwell St., at 9:25 p.m., for a fight.
The sound of gunshots brought officers to 15 Palmer St., at 10:40 p.m.
Thursday
Officers responded to 56 Margin St., at 3:40 a.m., for a report of a past assault.
An officer was called to a Clark Avenue residence, at 7:50 a.m., on a noise complaint.
At 9:45 p.m. an officer went to 12 Pope St., to investigate a complaint of harassment.
Police were sent to Speedway, 295 Derby St., at 11:30 a.m., for a trespasser.
||||