Peabody
Monday
Police were contacted, at 3 p.m., by someone at Bishop Fenwick School who wanted them to remove people from the football field. An officer removed 20 kids who were playing soccer.
A Crane Brook Way resident reported to police at 3:15 p.m., that there was yelling and items being thrown in a nearby apartment. The officer reported that the resident was watching her grandchildren, and there were no issues.
A driver notified police from the vicinity of Emerson Street and Ellsworth Road that kids were riding their bikes in the middle of the street and swearing at passing motorists.
The owner of Marotta Landscaping, 25 Sheffield Drive, reported at 3:40 p.m., that for the last month, an unknown vehicle has been seen on surveillance camera driving by around 1 to 2 a.m., and the operator is looking at the landscaping trailer.
A 259A Lynn Street resident told police, at 4:45 p.m., that a neighbor asked if he could trim bushes that belong to his unit, 259A. He was told, "No," but he cut them anyway, according to the caller. An officer reported the vines were cut by a landscaper who was no longer on the scene. The landlord will follow up.
Police and fire were dispatched to an apartment at 2 Main St., at 8:05 p.m. The fire, which was confined to a second floor apartment was extinguished without issue and the street reopened for traffic.
Tuesday
A Bresnahan Street resident called police at 3:25 a.m., to report he had taken two sleeping pills and was still unable to fall asleep. Atlantic handled the call without police response.
The manager of Homewood Suites called police at 10:35 a.m. to report that a male guest was being bothersome to other guests and asking inappropriate questions to passersby. He was due to check out today, but management wants him gone now. Police were unable to locate the man, but management will call when he shows up.
Police were called to Northeast Nursery, 8 Dearborn Road, at 2:35 p.m., for a suspicious vehicle. They summoned the 42-year-old Peabody operator to court for operating a motor vehicle with no insurance and a revoked registration. Police had the woman's vehicle towed.
Beverly
Monday
An officer was sent to a Dodge Street location, at at 6:22 p.m., for a man taking pictures.
At 7:05 p.m., four officers responded to the vicinity of 315 Rantoul St., for a man screaming at people.
Three officers were sent to 328 Cabot St., at 8 p.m., to assist firefighters at an apartment fire.
Tuesday
Six officers and a sergeant were dispatched to the vicinity of School Street and Ellingwood Court, Beverly, for an assault with a knife. They discovered a car with three flat tires.
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to 728 Cabot St., at 8:55 a.m., for a three-car accident with property damage.
Police were sent to 295 Cabot St., at 12:20 p.m., for an unwanted guest, a woman refusing to leave.
Police were called to a 501 Manor Road apartment for two drunken men arguing in the apartment.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 3:20 p.m., to an Echo Avenue residence for a man who fell from a ladder.
Swampscott
Monday
Police were sent to 224 Salem St., at 10 a.m., for an unknown problem
Police went to 404 Puritan Road, at 9:55 a.m. for the report of a larceny.
An officer was sent to Stop & Shop, 450 Paradise Road, at 1:45 p.m., for a lockout.
An officer went to 50 Paradise Road, at 5:30 p.m. to address an ordinance violation.
Officers were sent to Ocean Avenue, at 5:55 p.m. to address a separate ordinance violation.
The report of a drunk brought police to Vinnin Liquors, 271 Paradise Road, at 9 p.m.
Salem
Monday
Officers were sent to 5 Florence St., at 1:20 a.m., to check a suspicious party.
Police responded to two separate noise complaints: 24 Palmer St., at 1:50 a.m.; and 37 Northey St., at 2:05 a.m.
An undesirable or unwanted guest was reported at 8:05 a.m., in the vicinity of 348 Essex St.
Police responded, at 8:45 a.m., to the vicinity of Prince Street Place and Prince Street for a "water rescue incident." It was actually a water-main break with water running down the street. No drownings, no injuries.
The report of a motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought police to 13 Station Road, at 11:30 a.m.
A break-and-entry to a motor vehicle brought officers to 16 Ropes St., at 11:50 a.m.
Officers were sent to 42 Prince St., at 12:25 p.m., for a noise complaint.
Police were sent to Walgreen's Pharmacy, 29 New Derby St., at 1:20 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest. Fifteen minutes later, at 1:36 p.m., they were sent to 18 Mason St., for a similar problem.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to 284 Canal St., at 2:45 p.m.
An officer was sent to 141 North St., just before 3 p.m., to speak with a resident about threats directed at him.
Officers were sent to a Jackson Street location to investigate the report of a larceny.
Police were called to Gallows Hill Road at 4:45 p.m., in response to the report of a disturbance.
Police were sent to 41 Mason St., at 5:55 p.m., to look into a larceny.
Police arrested an 18-year-old First Street male at 8 p.m. and charged him on an outstanding warrant.
Officers went to 13 Palmer St., at 10:20 p.m., for a well-being check.
Tuesday
Police were called to 52 Tremont St., at 10:15 a.m., to investigate a fraud or a scam.
Officers went to 450 Highland Ave., at 11:20 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were sent to 227 Highland Ave., just before noon for the report of a shoplifting.
Another motor-vehicle accident without injuries, this at the intersection of North and Nursery streets, brought officers to the scene at 12:30 p.m.
Danvers
Monday
An officer was called to 1 Lummus Ave., at 6:40 p.m. for a fraudulent check.
A landlord-tenant dispute brought police to 12 Martin St., at 8:50 p.m.
Tuesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 98 Dayton St., at 1:35 a.m., for possible animals disturbing the peace.
Police were sent to Great Rock Church Thrift Store, 352 Andover St., at 12:20 p.m., for parties not observing requirements for masks and social distancing.
An officer was sent to 9 Doty Avenue, at 1:40 p.m. to take a report of the theft of prescription medicine. The officer determined the report was unfounded.
