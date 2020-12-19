Salem
Friday
Police took a report of gunshots being fired from a Pond Street address at 8:10 a.m. After finding no indication of a shooting in the area, police suspected the sound came from nail guns being used at a construction site on Canal Street.
Harassment was reported on Perkins Street at 10:33 a.m.
A fight was reported on Lafayette Street at 12:41 p.m.
A dispute was reported on Boston Street at 1:06 p.m.
A fraud or scam was reported on Pope Street at 1:53 p.m.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police were called to Park Street at 8:51 p.m. on a report of a truck that had driven off the embankment. Out of the call, police made one arrest: Acacio Pinto, 55, of 6 Dennis St., Peabody, was charged with possession of a class B drug, operating under the influence of drugs and negligent operation of a vehicle.
Thursday
At 2 a.m., a directed patrol on Haskell Street informed the department that "it's snowing a lot."
An accident was reported by the Cummings Center entrance on Balch Street at 10:40 a.m.
At 2:30 p.m., threats were reported at a home on Cabot Street.
Credit card fraud was reported on Fitzgerald Way at 2:46 p.m.
At 3:28 p.m., threats were reported on Ober Street.
Peabody
Wednesday
A theft involving gas that wasn't paid for was reported at J&H Truck Repair on Newbury Street at 11:25 p.m. The person involved in the call left a credit card behind.
Thursday
At 8:25 a.m., police went to a home on Longview Way after a caller reported "a brown dog that has been left outside since 0600 hours and is hiding under the porch for shelter." Police determined, through the dog owner in question, that "the dog loves the snow."
A report of "people doing donuts in the parking lot" was reported at Trader Joe's on Andover Street at 6:06 p.m.
At 6:15 p.m., an accident involving two tows was reported on Tremont Street. No injuries were reported.
Police were called to Keys Drive at 8:03 p.m. after a caller reported "that he has burnt food in his stove." Peabody firefighters also responded.
At 9:09 p.m., Northshore Mall security reported vandalism to a Tutti Frutti machine. Security reported that three juveniles broke the machine, but "it is not clear when the machine was broken," according to the police report.
Friday
A hit-and-run crash was reported on Lowell Street at 12:07 a.m. The victim of the crash said "another vehicle struck his car" and "the operator continued down the street then left the vehicle." A police K9 unit was called to the scene. Police said they plan to seek charges including leaving the scene of an accident with property damage against a 27-year-old Malden man.
Marblehead
Thursday
At 12:55 p.m. a caller was concerned there was possibly a shipwreck after seeing debris, including buoys, life vests, bodyboards and boat fenders, in Jimmy's Cove. Responders confirmed there was no shipwreck.
At 9:36 p.m. police were called to Atlantic and Clifton avenues where a caller reported being the victim of a car crash. The caller said he was side swiped by a red Jeep Wrangler, but the other car involved drove away.
Swampscott
Thursday
A caller from Shackle Way called police at 9:57 a.m. after hearing a man yelling for help at the Crowne Pointe complex on Paradise Road. The man was locked out of the building and was let back in.
A caller from New Ocean Street called at 10:25 p.m. to report two dogs in traffic. The dogs were being held by a person in Lynn and the owner was notified.
