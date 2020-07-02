Marblehead
Wednesday
A caller from McKinley Road reported at 11:53 a.m. that a caller from the 301 area code contacted his wife to tell her that her personal information had been compromised, that “U.S. Marshalls” were coming to her door the next day, and that she must empty her bank accounts and put them onto gift cards. The man said his wife had given the caller the last four digits of her Social Security number and her home address. The man asked police to reach out to his wife to reassure her that this was a scam.
A resident of Guernsey Street reported at 12:09 p.m. that their information had been used to open an unemployment claim.
Another resident, from Gregory Street, called about the same scam at 12:48 p.m.
A person who found a wallet near Barnard Street and Barnard Hawkes Court turned it in to police at 5:47 p.m.
Swampscott
Wednesday
Police took a report of a coyote ripping into bags of trash on Rockland Street at 4:27 a.m.
A package theft was reported from North Stone Road at 5:48 p.m.
Police went to the aid of an elderly man locked inside the football stadium on Humphrey Street just before 8 p.m.
Peabody
Wednesday
A caller from Essex Place reported that someone had withdrawn $400 from her bank account to transfer to a jail canteen account at 4:21 p.m.
A caller reported that a raccoon was stuck in a dumpster outside the Verizon store on Andover Street at 5:15 p.m. A ladder was left for the raccoon to use to climb out. The following morning, police got another call. The raccoon did not use the ladder. Police contacted MassWildlife, but the office was closed. They then tried the Environmental Police, who suggested they call MassWildlife. When they reached someone there, they were advised to put a board in the dumpster so that the raccoon could climb out.
A 52-year-old Wakefield man is expected to face a larceny charge after allegedly taking $150 from his mother on Aborn Street at 11 p.m.
Thursday
A caller from Ledgewood Way reported at 10:22 a.m. that someone had left a bag of dog feces under her car and smeared a red substance on her outdoor furniture.
The theft of fake geese from a lawn on Aborn Street was reported at 11:03 a.m.
A duck or goose with a fishing line and hook wrapped around its leg was spotted on Crystal Lake at 11:15 a.m. Environmental Police said they could not respond if the fowl was still in the water.
Salem
Thursday
Police took a noise complaint from Story Street at 1:53 a.m.
A fraud or scam was reported on Balcomb Street at 8:20 a.m.
Harassment was reported on Charter Street at 9:06 a.m.
Harassment was reported on Willow Avenue at 7:30 p.m.
A theft was reported from Palmer Street at 11:35 p.m.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police dispersed a group playing basketball on Middlebury Lane at 5:20 p.m.
Police went back to the same area at 6:42 p.m. to disperse a group playing basketball.
Thursday
Joseph Servizio, 44, of 5 Robb Road, Beverly, was arrested at 5:06 a.m. on a charge of illegal possession of a large capacity firearm.