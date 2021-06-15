Danvers
Sunday
State and local police and an ambulance were dispatched, at 7:40 p.m., to Route 1 and Route 114, for a man on a scooter struck by a motor vehicle. The accident took place on the ramp from Route 1 southbound to Route 114 westbound. The victim, a 33-year-old Brookline man, was transported to Salem Hospital with non-critical injuries. No citations were issued.
Monday
State police were called to the Stop & Shop gas station, 250 Newbury St., at 1:30 a.m., for a motor vehicle with a struck deer.
The animal control officer was dispatched, at 9:25 a.m., to the Great Rock Church, 256 Andover St., for a dead coyote.
Police were called to Excel Paving, 67R High St., at 11:30 a.m., for a larceny. They reported "missing stuff" from the yard.
An officer was sent to 20 Trask St., at 6 p.m., to check out a suspicious blue van. The occupants were spoken to without issue.
Tuesday
A cruiser was sent to Cumberland Farms, 76 Newbury St., at 7:20 a.m. for a person harassing other customers. He was gone on arrival.
An employee from International Cars Limited, 181 Newbury St., called police, at 3 p.m. to report a stolen vehicle.
Peabody
Monday
A Central Street resident told police, at 10:47 a.m., that he gave his caregiver $100 to pay his rent, but the caregiver never paid. The officer will speak with the caregiver and investigate the incident.
The property owner of Tannery Gardens, 111 Foster St., requested a check on a female resident who had not been heard from in a month. Police were provided with a key, checked inside the apartment, and found no one there. The apartment was clean and the resident's belongings were still there.
An employee of Gaeta's Shell & Citgo, 14 Newbury St., reported at 11:55 a.m. that a customer drove off with the gas nozzle still in the vehicle. The employee said she believed it was an accident. The hose and nozzle cost about $400.
A man reported, at 2:15 p.m., from Su Chang's, 373 Lowell St., to report he had purchased a knock-off watch from a man named "Tom" who appeared to be about 30. The officer will document the $1,000 larceny and attempt to locate the suspect.
A man called from Technology Drive, at 6:20 p.m., and told police his sister was in Puerto Rico on a work trip and he had been unable to contact her for a day. He said he was getting calls from a man who claims to be her former coworker and who says she is in danger, and that he needs to send him information. The brother said the man claimed to be with the New York City police at the 103rd Precinct. Peabody police advised th eman to call his sister's hotel in Puerto Rico and ask for a well-being check. He was also advised to check with the NYCPD to see if there is such an officer in the 103rd Precinct.
At 11:05 p.m., police were called to the Hampton Inn, 59 Newbury St., by a clerk who said a customer was banging on doors in the hallway. The clerk identified the man as a 36-year-old Peabody resident who is being sought on an arrest warrant from the Rockingham County, New Hampshire, Superior Court as a fugitive from justice in addition to the original charge for which he is being sought.
Police were sent to 39 Walnut St., at 11:20 p.m., after a female reported her father and boyfriend were fighting, The father fled in a black vehicle with New York plates, but was stopped on Foster Street and, after speaking with police, was sent on his way. The boyfriend, a 24-year-old Peabody man, was arrested on a warrant from another department.
Police were called to 2 McIntire Court at 11:25 p.m. after a woman said her sister's boyfriend was on drugs and had kicked in the door. They spoke with the sister, who said her boyfriend had left prior to officers' arrival and she did not wish to pursue the incident.
Tuesday
Police stopped a suspect vehicle about 1:15 a.m. in the area of Andover Street and Loris Road after a woman reported being followed on Margin Street by an SUV after a road-rage incident in Salem. The sergeant stopped the suspect vehicle and gave the male driver a verbal warning.
Marblehead
Monday
Two people called this morning — one from Ocean Avenue and one from Foster Street — to report tires being slashed on their respective cars.
A caller reported, at 8:15 a.m., that a white and blue Ford van with Vermont plates has been in the same spot for about three weeks, and this morning had a flat tire. Dispatch contacted Vermont State Police who confirmed the license plate had expired as of December. They spoke with the owner, who said he sold the vehicle to a college kid back in March. The kid was supposed to send the plates back but has not done so. The owner also said he has been getting toll tickets as the kid never took the plates off and has been driving with them still on. Marblehead police contacted the kid's father, who said his son was not at home now, but he will have him take care of the plates. He said he will also try to make room in the driveway for the van.
A Surf Street caller reported, at 6:15 p.m., that a large box, about 8 by 5 feet was floating offshore. Police said no action was required.
Beverly
Sunday
The report of a stolen bicycle brought an officer to 40 Conant St., at 5 p.m.
Two cruisers were sent to 60 Story Ave. for a fight, but only found men engaged outside in a verbal dispute.
At 8:45 p.m., an officer was sent to the vicinity of 24 Conant St., for youths causing a disturbance.
Two cruisers were sent to the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Route 128 for a teen hanging around near the bridge.
Monday
Multiple officers and an ambulance were dispatched, at 7 a.m., to 56 River St., for an out-of-control male.
An officer was called to 6 Harris St., to take a report on broken motor-vehicle windows.
Two cruisers were sent to 40 Conant St., at 4:10 p.m., for youths fighting in the park.
A resident of 116 Grover St., reported at 4:30 p.m., that trash had been dumped on her property.
Police, operating on a traffic enforcement grant, stopped and warned the drivers of 14 vehicles operating in the Greenwood Avenue and Hart Street area between 4:25 and 5:50 p.m.
A Manor Road woman reported to police, at 5:42 p.m. that a group of youths had threatened her son.
Police were sent to Walgreen's, 54 Elliott St., at 7:05 p.m., after they reported receiving false prescriptions.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 502 Cabot St., at 9:10 a.m., in response to reports of bullying.
Two officers went to the vicinity of 46 Chase St., at 10:09 a.m. in response to a call about a woman screaming.
At 1:30 p.m., police went to the vicinity of Rantoul and Chestnut streets for a possible overdose across from Dibacco's.
Three officers responded to 20 Eisenhower Ave., at 1:45 p.m., for students fighting on a school bus.
Two cruisers were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Pond streets, at 2:43 p.m., for a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle. There was no report at this time.
Police were sent to 75 Brimbal Ave., at 2:50 p.m., for the report of a larceny.
An officer was sent to 191 Cabot St., at 3:40 p.m., to speak with a woman whose sister was allegedly cashing her checks.
Salem
Monday
Police went to the vicinity of 394 Jefferson Ave., at 2:30 p.m., to check on a suspicious person and/or vehicle.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 29 Linden St. at 4:55 p.m. and, in another case, to 18 Rope St., at 7:20 p.m.
Tuesday
A report of threats being made brought an officer to 19 Barcelona Ave., at 10:45 a.m.
Police were called to White Street at 11:05 a.m., on a parking complaint.