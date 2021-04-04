Salem
Friday
An officer was sent to the intersection of Harbor and Prince streets, at 12:35 a.m., for a parking complaint.
Officers went to 34 Park St., at 8:15 a.m., to help settle a dispute.
A report of a fraud or a scam brought police to the vicinity of 3 Lemon St., at 10 a.m.
Officers were dispatched, just after 10 a.m., to the vicinity of 38 Swampscott Road, for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Police were sent to 8 West Ave., at 11:15 a.m., to investigate an assault in the past.
Officers were called to the intersection of Tremont and Grove streets, at 2:25 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
A larceny bought police to 12 Dow St. at 5 p.m.
The theft of a motor-vehicle or of a motor-vehicle plate brought police to 54 Perkins St., at 8 p.m.
Saturday
An officer went to 168 Essex St., at 12:50 p.m., to check out a suspicious item.
At 1:25 a.m., officers were directed to 256 Jefferson Ave. on a noise complaint.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 10 Story Road, at 1:40 a.m., for a dispute. After a brief investigation, they arrested Nicholas Richard Caliri, 29, of that address. He was charged with assault and battery on a police officer and with resisting arrest.
An officer was called to 252 Bridge St., at 8:35 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A party called police, at 9:10 a.m., from 89 Margin St., to report being threatened.
Officers were called to the intersection of Lafayette Street and Ocean Avenue, at 10:35 a.m., to investigate a motor-vehicle hit-and run.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 173 Lafayette St., at 1:40 p.m.,
Police were called to 450 Highland Ave., at 2:15 p.m. to look into a threat that had been made.
Peabody
Saturday
Police checked out a car parked, at 2 a.m., in the lot of Stop & Shop, 209 Howley St. The officer spoke with the female party and advised her to stay away from 80 Tremont St.
A Granite Street caller told police, at 2:35 a.m., that he believes his neighbors are harassing him and his animals by shining a laser into his house. The officer spoke with the resident at the neighboring house and was advised there was a sleepover going on. The resident said he would take care of the youths with the laser light.
Officers responded to the vicinity of 222 Lynn St., at 8:10 a.m., for a two-vehicle accident involving a 2011 blue Hyundai and a 2017 Blue Mercedes. One operator was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries, and both vehicles had to be towed.
Animal control was called to Mobile Estates, 286 Newbury St., at 9:10 a.m. for a rabbit on the grounds, but the bunny could not be found.
Police were sent to the area of 6 Foster St., at 4:20 p.m., to make an area check for a homeless-looking male who who was looking into windows. An officer spoke with the male and determined he was being sought on a Peabody District Court warrant. The 59-year-old homeless Peabody man was taken into custody and charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of disorderly conduct, subsequent offense.
A Dustin Street caller reported to police, at 5:50 p.m. that his step-daughter’s father has been staying in the attic apartment and when asked to leave, the man threatened him over the phone and said he would be at the residence shortly. The officer reported a dispute between the two men, with no current problems, but each party was summonsed to court for past threats to commit a crime.
Police and medical assistance were called to a Lynnfield Street apartment, at 7:20 p.m., after the caller reported his mother was unresponsive and not breathing. The officers reported CPR was in progress. The woman was taken to Salem hospital.
Sunday
Police were dispatched, at 8:45 a.m., to 49 Andover St, for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment. The vehicle was towed and one party was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries. The 19-year-old Salem youth was summoned to court on a learner’s plate violation and for attaching wrong-number plates.
A Highland Street person threw a bag of dog feces at a neighbor’s in Salem. She called Salem police but they refused to come out and told her to call Peabody. The woman was told she must report the incident in Salem. She said she would make her way there shortly.
Beverly
Friday
Police responded, at 6:22 p.m., to the vicinity of 38 Lexington Drive for multiple reports of public sex in plain view in a secluded parking area at the end of the street. Area residents have complained that a young man in a Mercedes has been seen there several times having sex in his vehicle with a young woman. Officers saw no suspects at this time.
An officer was sent to 16 Washington St., at 6:40 p.m., after a party received a threatening text message.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to 350 Cabot St., at 9:50 p.m., in response to a call from a home-health aide.
Two officers were called to 91 Cabot St., at 11:10 p.m. for an unwanted guest refusing to leave.
At 11:50 p.m., two cruisers responded to the vicinity of 34 Bartlett St., after a motor-vehicle struck a parked car and kept going without leaving any information.
Saturday
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 26 Bisson St., at 10:40 p.m. to check on a suspicious vehicle.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to Manor Road, at 11:20 a.m., for a possible unattended death.
An officer was sent to the intersection of McKay and Sturtevant St., at 2:35 p.m., to check out parking complaints at the park.
At 2:40 p.m., officers responded to 50 New Balch St., for a hold-up alarm.
At 4:50 p.m., two officers were sent to a Cabot Street location for a woman passed out behind the wheel. An ambulance was summonsed and she was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Two officers were sent to 55 Ober St., at 7:55 p.m. to disperse a group of youths off the bathhouse roof.
Sunday
Officers were sent to 55 Ober St., again at 12:30 a.m., to disperse a group at Lynch Park.
Officers were called to the intersection of Hale and Boyles streets, at 1:05 a.m., for a one-car accident with property damage.
Two officers were sent to 214 Rantoul St., at 6 a.m., to speak with a resident who was playing music too loudly.
At 9:35 a.m., two officers were sent to the Bowl-O-Mat, 100 River St., for suspicious activity.
A Congress Street party called police, at 9:55 a.m., to complain about his brother stealing his identity and fraudulently using his Uber account.
Police were dispatched, at 10:05 a.m., to the vicinity of 14 Seward Ave., for a man in a truck yelling obscenities at his neighbors.
Police, two ambulances and the Fire Department were dispatched to the vicinity of Dunkin Donuts,112 Elliott St., at 10:15 a.m., for a two-vehicle accident with injuries. The first vehicle had just entered the parking lot from Elliott Street and was turning into a parking space facing the street when the operator’s foot slipped off the brake and she accidentally hit the accelerator. The car leaped forward, jumped the curb, and ran almost head-on into an oncoming vehicle on Elliott Street. Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage and had to be towed. The operator of the first vehicle declined medical attention, but her passenger was transported to Beverly Hospital to be checked for possible injury. The operator of the second vehicle also was transported to Beverly Hospital with a suspected broken leg. The operator of the first vehicle was cited for failure to use care in operating, starting, stopping, turning, etc., etc.
At 1:10 p.m., police were sent to 224 Elliott St., for a possible shoplifter.
A report of a possible overdose brought police and an ambulance to the vicinity of Pond and Chapman streets at 2:10 p.m.
Danvers
Friday
An officer was sent to Stop & Shop, 301 Newbury St., at 4 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute between customers.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 57 Riverview Avenue, at 7:25 p.m., to speak with a reportedly suicidal party in a gray Honda.
Officers were dispatched, at 8:25 p.m., to 307 Locust St., for a possible person in the house. There was no one.
Saturday
An officer was sent to 12 Wadsworth St., at 3 a.m., to speak with a party who said they had been getting threatening phone calls.
Officers went out at 11:35 a.m. on a town community bike ride.
Police were dispatched, at 2:25 p.m., to the vicinity of Burger King, 184 Elliott St. for a two-car accident without injuries.
At 10:30 p.m., an officer was sent to Ira Toyota, 99B Andover St., to check out a vehicle driving on the lot.
Sunday
An officer was sent to Motel 65, 65 Newbury St., at 9:05 p.m., to speak with management concerning a junk car on the lot.
At 9:25 p.m., the same officer returned to Motel 65 to look into a complaint that a guest had stolen money from another party.
Police were sent to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 11:45 a.m., to remove two unwanted male guests.
At 11:55 a.m., officers were sent to 16 Bradley Road in an attempt to mediate a dispute over a fence.
Police responded to the vicinity of High and Florence streets, about 3:15 p.m., after shouting encouraged someone to call police. Officers arrested Carlos Rodrigues, 18 Elm St., Peabody. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor-vehicle and with leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Swampscott
Friday
Officers were sent to 15 Norfolk Ave., at 3:05 p.m. to make a well-being check.
The report of a con or a scam brought an officer to 14 Ocean View Road, at 4:20 p.m.
Police were sent to 23 New Ocean St., at 5:05 p.m., to serve papers.
