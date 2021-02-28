Beverly
Thursday
Six vehicles were stopped in the vicinity of Tremont and Ellsworth or Cabot streets between 6:30 and 7:15 p.m., and given verbal warnings for miscellaneous violations.
Three units were sent to Giles Avenue at 5:20 p.m., after advised that a party was sending harassing texts to neighbors.
Officers were sent to 48 Federal St., at 10:05 p.m., to make a well-being check on a party after a neighbor expressed their concern.
At 10:15 p.m., police were sent to the vicinity of 1 Hathaway Ave., to check for possible drug activity in a sedan.
Friday
Police were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Bennett streets, at 5:10 a.m., for a male party yelling in the street.
An officer went to a Conway Street address at 7:30 a.m., to speak with a woman who was receiving harassing emails from her ex-husband.
An officer was called to 35 Park St., at 9:30 to check on a complaint of someone having dumped trash on the property.
An officer was sent to Essex Street and Ice House Lane, at 10:05 a.m., after a resident suspected suspicious activity when a zoom call was disrupted,
An officer was called to 45 Enon St., at 10:10 a.m., to awaken a party asleep in a motor-vehicle and send them on their way.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 4 Boyles St., at 10:20 a.m., to assist firefighters with traffic control at a brushfire.
An officer was sent to 232 Essex St., at 2:10 p.m. to speak with kids reported to be on the ice at the pond.
At 3:30 police were sent to the intersection of Sohier Road and Hilltop Drive for kids in an abandoned camper and on scooters.
An officer went sent to a Cabot Street location, at 5:05 p.m. to handle a juvenile matter concerning a female student who had brought a knife to school.
An officer was called to the vicinity of 87 Boyles St., at 5:20 p.m., to check on a dog that was acting strangely and may have been hit by a car.
Police and EMS were dispatched to a Mill Street location at 7:25 p.m., for someone who had passed out — a possible overdose — and was transported to Beverly Hospital.
An officer was sent to 75 Hull St., at 11:10 p.m., after complaints about youths ringing doorbells.
Saturday
Four cruisers went to the vicinity of 101 Essex St., at 9:40 a.m., to assist a woman requesting police.
Police were called to 498 Elliott St., at 11:15 p.m., after neighbors complained about a loud party.
Sunday
Officers were sent to 501 Cabot St., at 1 a.m., after neighbors complained about a loud house party.
Four cruisers responded to 129 Cabot St., at 1:25 a.m., for a male possibly brandishing a firearm. There was no firearm, police quickly determined. What the witness had thought was a handgun, as he viewed the scene from his third-floor window, was actually a youth with brass knuckles. No assault took place, and the youth was summoned to court on an illegal weapons charge.
An officer was sent to 20 Livingstone Ave., at 7:01 for a hit-and-run with property damage that happened overnight.
Police and fire were sent to the vicinity of Route 128 south and Exit 19 to assist state police with a car fire.
Salem
Friday
Police were sent to 1 Friend St., at 11:15 a.m., for the report of a larceny.
At 6:45 p.m., officers were called to 22 Palmer St., on a noise complaint.
At 9:55 p.m., police responded to the vicinity of 10 Congress St. for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police were dispatched, at 10 p.m. to Harmony Grove Road for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury. After a brief investigation, they arrested Yinette Almonte, 35, of 7 Pickman Road, Salem. She was charged with a marked lanes violation; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and drunken driving.
Police were called to 11 Cherry St., at 11:15 p.m., for a noise complaint.
Saturday
Police responded to three more noise complaints within the next hour: 265 Jefferson St., at 12:13 a.m.; 96 Congress St., at 12:49 a.m.; and 29 Congress St., at 12:54 a.m.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought officers to 9 Bridge St., at 3:40 a.m.
Police were called to: 11 Traders Way at 8:25 a.m.;139 Washington St., at 8:27 a.m.; 2 Ferry St., at 8:50 a.m.; 56 Margin St., at 9:23 a.m.; and to 201 Washington St., at 10 a.m., for separate undesirable or unwanted guests.
A fraud or scam report brought police to 8 Ober St., at 10:30 a.m.
Officers were sent to 6 Abbott St., at 11:10 a.m., for a case of larceny.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 111 North St.
At 12:40 p.m., police were called to 252 Bridge St., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Cruisers were sent to 5 Gedney St., at 3:25 p.m., and to 15 Gedney St., at 3:35 p.m., for two separate motor-vehicle accidents without personal injuries.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 74 Lawrence St., at 7:50 p.m.
Police were called to the vicinity of 80 Proctor St., at 9:50 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident. After a brief investigation they arrested the driver, Jason Cruz-Baez, 35, of 10 Becket St., Apt. 1, Salem. He was charged with speeding; negligent operating of a motor vehicle; drunken driving; possessing an open container of an alcohol in a motor vehicle; and refusing to identify himself as the motor-vehicle operator.
Sunday
Police responded to 15 Summer St., at 2:45 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Police responding to 32 Clifton Ave., at 10:15 a.m., for a well-being check, arrested Roy Y. Blum, 35, of 46 Airport Road, Newington, New Hampshire. Blum was charged with assault and battery on a police officer; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; resisting arrest; carrying a dangerous weapon; disorderly conduct; and violation of miscellaneous municipal ordinances and bylaws.
A report of a missing juvenile brought officers to 13 Rainbow Terrace, at 10:40 a.m.
A call about a fraud or a scam brought officers to 7 Howard St., at 1:45 p.m.
Peabody
Friday
A 53 Country Club Road caller told police, at 7:30 p.m. they had been defrauded in a scam and had sent $2,000 in Best Buy gift cards to an unknown person.
Officers were sent to 7-Eleven, 79 Lowell St., for a dispute in the store regarding several youths taking merchandise and one of the parties had shoved the store clerk. The parties could not be found by police, but the store has security video and will review the tapes. Possible unarmed robbery and assault charges are pending.
A car ran off the road and into the bushes, at 11:05 p.m., at Lowell and Forest streets. State police handled.
Saturday
J & H Truck Repair, 129 Newbury St., called police at 11:30 a.m. to report that a truck driver filled up with $86.59 in fuel and left without paying.
A Pump Station Road resident came into the station, at 12:35 p.m., to report that someone attempted to pass a fraudulent check on his account.
Police received a call at 8:56 p.m., from Route 95 north involving a possible multiple hit-and-run vehicle. Call was transferred to Massachusetts State Police as it referenced the vehicle in a MSP BOLO call at this time.
Sunday
A caller from the Marriott, 8A Centennial Drive, reported at 3:50 a.m. that his girlfriend had been abducted and he had no idea where she was. He said he was unsure of his girlfriend's name, address, date of birth or phone number. The officer reported it was a scam and would be documented.
A caller from Blackstone Street reported his girlfriend's ex husband had violated a restraining order by passing by. Police located and arrested the ex-husband, Konstantinos Panousos, 41, of 24 Bow St., Peabody. He was charged with violating an abuse-prevention order and with malicious damage to a motor vehicle.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Century House Restaurant, 235 Andover St., at 10:30 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident. Danvers police were called to assist with traffic and eastbound traffic on Route 114 was diverting to Mt. Pleasant Drive. One operator was transported to Lahey-Burlington .
Police were sent to Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services, 15 King St., at 2:20 p.m., after a resident reported three youths attempting to gain access to the property, and that one may have broken a window there. The officer determined the youths had broken the window and gained access to the property.
Danvers
Thursday
An officers was sent to Liberty Marina, 130 Water St., at 4:50 p.m., for a suspicious female on a boat.
At 6:50 p.m., officers responded to 156 Water St., for a motor vehicle accident without personal injury. Operators exchanged information and went on their way.
A officer was sent to the vicinity of Cherry Hill Drive, at 7 p.m. for a possible animal or dog call after several dead geese were found.
An officer went to the intersection of Locust St. and Makushin Lane at 9:30 p.m., after coyotes were reported.
Friday
An officer was called to 56 North Belgian Road, at 10:40 a.m., to check into a reported fraud.
Police responded to Dick's Sporting Goods, 96 Commonwealth Ave., at 11:55 a.m., after four to five winter coats were reportedly taken by shoplifters.
An officer was called to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 7 p.m. for a stolen package.
Police were called to 12 Whipple St., at 11:20 p.m., for a possible party. They arrested Romanni Nettles, 20, of 1 Orient Ave., Everett. He was charged with being a person under 21 years of age in possession of liquor and with resisting arrest.
Saturday
Police were sent to 2 Brown Road, at 5:20 p.m., for an unwanted guest.
Sunday
Police went to the vicinity of 69 North St., for a motor-vehicle accident without injury after the car went off the road.
An officer was called to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 12:10 p.m. for an unwanted guest.
