Swampscott
Thursday
A con or scam was reported on Paradise Road at 9:10 a.m.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A resident of Intrepid Circle called at 9:17 a.m. to express concern that he twice tried to book an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and after entering all of his personal information, it disappeared from the screen. He said he was worried that the information was not secure and had been taken by scammers.
A Brown Street resident called at 9:36 a.m. after being unable to reach the Board of Health or anyone else to schedule an appointment for the vaccine. Police suggested the caller also reach out to their primary care physician.
A caller from Beacon Street reported at 5:22 p.m. that a 2010 Honda Civic was parked on her lawn. Police discovered that the car belonged to the neighbor's cat sitter, who had parked in the wrong spot.
Thursday
Police went to a Washington Street address at 10:14 a.m. to do a well-being check after a resident reported that his neighbor was sitting in her car and was unresponsive. Police reported that "She is fine, sitting in her car listening to music."
A truck crashed on Mooring Road and became stuck on the front of the property at 11:10 a.m. A tow truck was able to free it and it was sent on its way.
No injuries were reported in a crash between a Ford Mustang and a Buick Enclave at the intersection of Humphrey Street and Ruby Avenue at noon. The accident was reported by the Enclave's OnStar system.
An Intrepid Circle resident reported at 5:41 p.m. that he had been targeted by a scam in which a caller claiming to be member of the "Mexican Mafia" said he had kidnapped the resident's daughter and was demanding $5,000 in ransom. The caller warned the man not to call his daughter or "he would never see her again." The man said the caller knew his daughter's name and that she was a student; he heard a woman screaming in the background and believed it was her. The man then followed instructions to stay on the phone with them while he went to withdraw the ransom money. He tried to explain that he was unable to obtain the full amount because he has daily limits on how much he can withdraw before losing contact with them. Eventually his wife was able to make contact with his daughter on Facetime and discovered that she was in her room at school and was fine.
A Devereux Street resident who had mistakenly received a neighbor's package called police at 11:07 p.m. after he walked the package over to the neighbor's house and noticed what he thought looked like a bullet hole in the window. Police say it appears the damage was caused from the inside of the house.
Peabody
Thursday
A resident of Ledgewood Way reported losing $7,500 in a scam at 4:34 p.m.
A woman was taken to Salem Hospital with injuries after the car she was in crashed into a telephone pole at the intersection of Washington and Aborn streets at 5:04 p.m.
An America Drive resident called police at 5:13 p.m. to report a series of gunshots coming from a neighbor's home. After investigating, police discovered that another resident had been setting off firecrackers inside a bucket.
A past breaking and entering was reported on Essex Place at 7:20 p.m.
Friday
No injuries were reported at Washington and Granite streets at 8:49 a.m.
Security at the Northshore Mall called at 9:07 a.m. about an abandoned vehicle in the parking lot. It turned out that the owner is now living in a nursing home and had "lost" his car in the lot and took a taxi back to the facility. His daughter was making arrangements to pick up the car.
Police took a report of a stolen credit card being used at a Route 1 business at 12:26 p.m.
Beverly
Thursday
A Neptune Street resident reported being scammed online at 5:28 p.m.
A car became stuck on railroad tracks at the intersection of Elliott Street and McPherson Drive at 6:05 p.m.
A break in to a car parked on Cliff Street was reported at 6:22 p.m.
Friday
The possible theft of a laptop was reported at 4:36 p.m. on Manor Road.
Salem
Thursday
A larceny was reported on Colonial Terrace at 7:52 p.m.
Brett Austin Frazier, 38, homeless, was arrested on Endicott Street at 9:43 p.m. on a trespassing charge following a report of an unwanted guest.
James Giavanti Griffin, 25, homeless, was arrested at 10 p.m. on Derby Street, charged with assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, vandalism, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and interfering with a police officer.
Friday
A hit and run was reported on Boardman Street at 7:54 a.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash at North and Federal streets at 10:33 a.m.
A burglary in progress was reported on Hardy Street at 11:31 a.m.
Christopher James Pelletier, 38, of 181 Main St., Apt. 2, North Andover, was arrested at 1:22 p.m. on Lafayette Street on a charge of shoplifting as well as on a warrant.