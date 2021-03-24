Peabody
Tuesday
A HoneyDew Donuts employee notified police, at 11:15 a.m. that he is receiving repeat threats from a regular customer, not on site at this time. The officer contacted the customer and served him in hand with a notice of trespass.
A Page Street resident reported, at 11:25 a.m., that a license plate had been stolen from their boat trailer.
Police responded to the intersection of Foster and Washington streets, at 1:10 p.m., for a two-car accident. There were no injuries and no tows reported.
Police were notified, at 1:15 p.m. that a man was walking down Highland Park and acting irrationally. The man had gotten out of a car parked nearby and could be heard inside 35 Highland Park. When the officer spoke with him, he learned the man was upset because, when he did a U-turn in his vehicle, he hit the curb.
Police were dispatched to TD Bank, 637 Lowell St., at 4:40 p.m. after a person was assaulted by a customer who was no longer on the scene. The CID was notified for photos, and the 24-year-old Curwin Circle, Lynn man will be summoned to court on charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and with malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,200.
A Rawding Road man called police, at 4:50 p.m., to report he had been defrauded out of $700 in gift cards through a fake account on Facebook. He said he purchased the two gift cards from Walgreens and texted the information on the cards to a phone number he had been given. The scammer never contacted him again, and his money was gone.
Police were dispatched to Aberdeen Avenue at 6:37 p.m., to serve a warrant on a 34-year-old Lynn man who had been summoned to court on three Peabody charges. The party was located, arrested, served and an ambulance was requested to transport him to Lahey for evaluation. Daniel Charles Breckenridge, 34, whose current address is 10 Aberdeen Ave., Peabody, was, upon his return from the hospital, charged in addition to the warrants, with resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, subsequent offense; disturbing the peace; two charges of assault and battery on a police officer; and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
A Murdock Drive caller complained to police, at 7:40 p.m., that her neighbor was running his snowblower.
Wednesday
A caller notified police, at 6:40 a.m., of an open door in the left rear of Jeol USA, Inc., 11 Dearborn Road. An officer located the open door and reported an issue of illegal dumping.
A woman called police at 8:10 a.m., to report she was being followed on her way to work at the Harriet & Ralph Kaplan Estates, 240 Lynnfield St. Police determined she was being followed by a private investigator, and the officer was going to speak with him.
Marblehead
Tuesday
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to a Lincoln Avenue address after a caller reported, at 11 a.m., that he had been speaking with a woman on the phone when she had a sudden coughing fit. She then cleared her throat, and the line went dead. The caller told police the line was still open. Responders spoke with the woman who was fine. She said she had accidentally cut the line.
Georgetown Police called at 4 p.m. and asked Marblehead to notify a local man regarding his vehicle that another person was driving when that person was recently arrested. They said the tow company wants to know if anyone is coming for the vehicle as the person who was driving is currently being held by authorities.
Police stopped a brown 2003 Chevy Impala at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Wyman Road at 5:30 p.m. for multiple registration issues. The Impala, which had an inactive registration, had wrong-number plates attached, and those plates, which had been canceled, were assigned to a Honda CRV with a cancelled registration. The Impala owner was the front seat passenger. Bill’s Towing now has the Impala and police have the plates.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Gerald Road at 8:30 p.m., after a caller advised them of kids playing ring and run. He said he does not want to see an officer or to file a complaint, but he wanted to let us know about it, and to let us know he has a video should police need it for an investigation.
Beverly
Tuesday
A third party called police at 4:55 p.m. to report a male following a female in what appeared to be a suspicious manner.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 215 Rantoul St., at 5:05 p.m., for suspicious activity, larceny by a pickpocket.
Officers were called to 55 Dodge St., at 5:35 p.m., for an irate customer causing a disturbance.
Police went to the intersection of Park and Federal streets, at 6:15 p.m., for drunk walking in and out of traffic.
The report of an unwanted guest brought police to 11 Pickett Court at 7:50 p.m.
Three cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 44 Dodge St. to look for a shoplifter who had run out of the store.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to a Sunset Drive address after a 68-year-old man fell and struck his head.
A cruiser was sent to 19 Radcliff Road, at 10:10 p.m., to check for noise at the “nuisance address.”
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 18 Dodge St., at 10:15 p.m., for a well-being check on a woman in a silver car repeatedly striking herself.
Wednesday
The Animal Control Officer was sent to the intersection of Hull Street and Gateway Lane, at 9 a.m., in response to a complaint of a dog attack.
An officer was sent to 15 Pratt Ave., at 1 p.m., to check on the status of two possibly abandoned motor vehicles, neither of which had been moved since December.
A patrolman and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of Rantoul and Pond streets, a 1:45 p.m. for a male down on the roadside.
An officer was called to 126-127 Water St., at 2:15 p.m., to take a report on property stolen from a boat.
A patrolman, two ACOs and an ambulance were dispatched, at 3:35 p.m., to 35 Grant St., for a woman bitten by a dog.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 502 Cabot St., at 3:45 p.m., for kids on bikes damaging the nets at Turf Field.
Salem
Tuesday
The report of an unwanted guest brought police to 22 Willow Ave., at 2:45. p.m.
Police were sent to 50 Winter Island Road, at 3:50 p.m., to look into a case of vandalism or graffiti.
Police responded to two motor-vehicle accidents within approximately ten minutes: They went to 6 Paradise Road at 4:21 and to 293 Lafayette St., at 4:32 p.m.
Police were called to the vicinity of 42 Osgood St., at 6:15 p.m., for a drunk.
Two cases of fraud or scams were reported one minute apart: from 10 Peabody St., at 7:07 p.m., and from 56.5 Mason St., at 7:08 p.m.
Police went to 6 Gifford St., at 9 p.m., to look for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
A noise complaint brought officers to 44 Rainbow Terrace, at 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday
Police were sent to Sgt. James Ayube Drive, at midnight, for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
A dispute brought officers to 21 Herbert St. at 1:40 a.m.
Police were called to 38 Ocean Ave., at 8 a.m., for a report of larceny,
A fraud or a scam was reported, at 9:55 a.m., from 507 Loring Ave. A second was reported from 9 High St., at 11 a.m.
Officers were called to 160 Lafayette St., at 11:20 a.m. for a dispute.
Officers were sent to 19 Boston St., at 1:15 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries
Police were called to 1 Traders Way, at 2:22, for a motor-vehicle accident.
A larceny brought police to 22 Lemon St. Court, at 3 p.m.
Three cases of fraud or scams were reported between 1 and 4 p.m.: 1 p.m., at 108 Boston St.; 2:55 p.m., at 68 Wharf St.; and 3:50 p.m., at 12 Barstow St.
Danvers
Monday
An officer was called to the Village Washtub Laundromat, 97 High St., at 5 p.m., for a non-domestic verbal dispute.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 452 Locust St., at 1:05 a.m., after a deer was hit by a vehicle.
Medical assistance was sent to The Atrium at Veronica Drive, 1 Veronica Drive, at 1:15 p.m., for an unresponsive female. She was transported to Beverly Hospital.
An officer was sent to Costco Wholesale, 11 Newbury St., at 2:35 p.m., to make a well-being check on an elderly male.
Police were sent to Candlewood Suites Boston-Danvers, 238 Andover St., at 2:50 p.m., for a male who wouldn’t leave. The call was canceled.
State Police were called to the vicinity of 95 North and Andover Street, at 6:25 p.m., for an accident involving a motorcycle and a car. State police had no record of the accident,
Police were sent to the intersection of Purchase and Ash streets, at 8:15 p.m., for a car into a pole. The driver, who was not impaired, was making a turn and misjudged the distance. She was unhurt.
Wednesday
Police responded to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 10:50 a.m., for an attempted shoplifter, but determined the call was unfounded.
An officer went to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., at 1:05 p.m., for a counterfeit bill.
Officers were sent to Town Fair Tire, 121 Endicott St., at 1:45 p.m., for a two-car accident without personal injury.
Swampscott
Tuesday
Police were sent to 330 Paradise Road, at 7:36 a.m., for a minor accident involving Atlantic Ambulance.
Police were called to 331 Paradise Road, at 1:20 p.m., for a motor vehicle crash with unknown injury and one uncooperative party.
An officer was sent to 15 Bay View Drive to speak with a caller who wants to file a report of threats involving an ex-fiancee.
