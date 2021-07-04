Peabody
Thursday
At 12:37 p.m., a caller reported racing mopeds or dirt bikes were weaving in and out of traffic and running red lights on Route 114. An officer attempted to stop the bikes at various spots, but the operators failed to stop and some of them fled toward Salem. Salem police was notified.
A caller reported a man was dumping furniture and breaking it up in the parking lot at 21 Caller St. at 3:34 p.m. An officer said it was a moving company that was breaking down the items to fit into a pickup truck.
At 8:04 p.m., a caller reported a woman was yelling at passing motorists on Route 114 by Kappy's and appeared to be trying to cross the road in an unsafe manner. She was described as a white female wearing shorts, a t-shirt and a backpack. Officers located her and she declined any medical assistance, but they did give her a ride to Peabody Square.
Staff at the Century House Restaurant on Route 114 reported a customer walked out without paying their bill at 8:40 p.m. Middleton police were notified to be on the lookout for the person.
A Winter Street resident walked into the station at 8:52 p.m. to report she was receiving threats from an ex-boyfriend.
Friday
An officer reported Walnut Street was flooding at 1:59 a.m. Public services was notified and had dispatched crews to try and clean out the storm drains.
At 3:19 a.m., a caller at 37 Harris St. reported her garage was on fire. An officer said the structure was fully engulfed. Fire crews had the scene under control shortly before 4 a.m. The garage was a detached structure from the house. Meanwhile, at 3:38 a.m., another fire was reported at 6 Spring St. An officer said firefighters would remain at that scene to investigate the situation.
Police responded to a burglar alarm at the A&L Liquors on Foster Street at 5:35 a.m. A store window was broken.
At 10:43 a.m., a caller on Blackstone Street reported receiving two suspicious text messages. She said she received messages stating that her Facebook password was reset. There were no suspects, police said.
Salem
Thursday
Police took a complaint of harassment on Porter Street at 3:23 p.m.
Harassment was reported on Raymond Avenue at 4:24 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash at the intersection of Norman Street and Holyoke Square at 5:23 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Highland Avenue at 5:52 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Prince Street at 8:57 p.m.
Rebecca Christine Brown, 22, of 132 Asbury St., Hamilton, was arrested at 11:21 p.m. on charges of drunken driving, driving to endanger, possession of a class B substance, unsafe driving and driving at a speed greater than reasonable, following a crash on Lafayette Street reported at 10:40 p.m.
A larceny was reported from Canal Street at 11:59 p.m.
Friday
Police went to a report of a breaking and entering in progress on Chase Street at 2:15 a.m. No arrest was noted.
A tree or limb was reported down on Proctor Street at 7:33 a.m.
A fraud or scam was reported on North Street at 7:51 a.m.
A tree or limb was reported down on Cleveland Street at 8:28 a.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash at the intersection of Highland and Cherry Hill avenues at 11:23 a.m.
A larceny was reported from North Street at 11:46 a.m.
Police went to Summer Street for a dispute at 11:55 a.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Washington Street at 11:59 a.m.
Police took a report of a disturbance at a liquor licensed establishment on Park Street at 12:05 p.m.
Beverly
Thursday
Police went to Cox Court at 11:13 p.m. for a report of people causing a disturbance and vandalism.
Friday
Police returned to Cox Court at 1:06 a.m. for a car alarm going off every 10 minutes.
Police went to Park Street at 6:52 a.m. for a naked man asleep on a bench.
Police went to the intersection of Elliott and Rantoul streets at 10:42 a.m. for a report of two women fighting.
An officer was sent to Cole Street at 12:01 p.m. to "check for nefarious activity." No such activity was noted in the log.
Police went to South Hardy Street at 2:28 p.m for suspicious activity involving narcotics, which turned out to be "people smoking weed in (a) car."
||||