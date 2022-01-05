PeabodyTuesday
A Lowell Street caller reported, at 3:35 p.m., that someone had dumped a bag of what appeared to be brand new hockey equipment into his trash barrel.
Police responded, at 6 p.m., to Nordstrom at the Northshore Mall, for a woman who stole merchandise from the store and fled towards Barnes & Noble. The woman was apprehended in minutes and was taken to the station where she was charged. Arrested was Anna McDuffee-Willett, 23, of 5 Lakeshore Ctr. Apt. 1103, Bridgewater. She was charged with larceny over $1,200.
A resident of 4 Dark Lane reported a party was harassing him, calling him and showing up at his door. The officer noted the harassing party works for the Census Bureau. The officer spoke with the bureau and they will opt the party out of the count.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 16 Spring Pond Road, at 8:15 p.m., to check out a report of a possible homeless camp at the end of Spring Pond Road. The officer said the report was unfounded at this time, but he will visit again during daylight to confirm.
The Fire Department was sent to the vicinity of 23 Warren St., just before 9 p.m., after a caller reported a woman was using a hammer to open a car window. Firefighters reported the woman had locked her keys inside the vehicle. They assisted her in unlocking her car door without destroying it.
A Jacobs Street caller reported a tenant in his building carving something into the wall with a knife, at 9:25 p.m. CID requested photos of the message, “Skinner Lies” written on the wall in the common hallway with an arrow pointing to the Unit #1 door.
Wednesday
Police were dispatched to the Golden Banana, 151 Newbury St., at 12:05 p.m., in response to multiple calls reporting a fight. The state police were also notified, but the involved parties left before police or troopers arrived. There was some damage to the interior of the building.
Massachusetts State Police responded to Route 128 north prior to Exit 64, at about 8:05 a.m., for a three-vehicle accident with one vehicle rolled over. Two northbound lanes and one southbound lanes were closed for about an hour. The operator of the overturned vehicle was able to extricate himself, and he, along with one other operator, were transported to Lahey-Peabody where they were treated for minor injuries. Both vehicles were towed. The injured operators were a 68-year-old Lynn man and a 33-year-old Woburn man. There were no citations.
Police responded to the Holiday Inn, 1 Newbury St., at 9:50 a.m., after a patrol officer called in a license plate that came back to a stolen vehicle. Police arrested Devin J. Walsh, 29, of 180 Main St., Bridgewater. He was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, subsequent offense; possession of a burglarious instrument; Four counts of receiving stolen property valued at under $1,200; and use of a motor-vehicle without authority.
A K9 patrol spotted a party walking in the center lane of Route 1 and I-95. They advised the operator their vehicle had lost some debris and they were cleaning it up. The officer assisted them in completing the job.
A female notified police, at 11:15 p.m., last night that her cellphone was stolen. There were no suspects, but the officer documented the incident.
A Collins Street woman reported, at 1:35 p.m., that she had loaned a vehicle to her daughter’s friend and would like the vehicle back, but has been unable to reach the party. The officer reported there was no answer at the 6 Collins St., door, and the vehicle was not parked in the area. It was found in front of 10 Driscoll St., however. Notification was made to the friend, who lived where the vehicle was parked, and the friend reached out to the owner of the vehicle. Police advised the owner that if the party does not cooperate, to contact the Lynn PD.
BeverlyTuesday
Police were sent to 318 Elliott St., at 4:46 p.m., and to 342 Elliott St., at 5:03 p.m., for two separate motor-vehicle hit-and-run accidents with property damage.
Officers were sent to 8 Beckford St. at 5:05 p.m., to report on past vandalism or malicious destruction.
At 5:50 p.m., six officers responded to 502 Cabot St., to assist a mother in finding her 12-year-old.
An officer was sent to 3 Broadway, at 7 p.m., for a stolen package.
Three officers were sent to 104 Cabot St., at 8:15 p.m., for a homeless-related disturbance.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of Lovett and Dane streets, at 8:55 p.m. to check on some possibly-naked homeless parties.
Police were sent to Sohier Road, at 11:25 p.m., to check on a man down on his hands and knees, possibly in distress.
Wednesday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Cabot Street at the Salem line, at 5:20 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
At 5:50 a.m., another officer was sent to Cabot Street at the Salem line for another motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Officers were sent to Cabot Street and Longmeadow Road, at 7:17 a.m., for a two-car accident without injuries.
Another two-vehicle accident brought officers to Dodge Street and the access road at 7:42 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without damages.
An officer went to the vicinity of 95 Dodge St., at 11:05 a.m., to check on a person walking away from a group home.
At 12:18 p.m., an officer went to a business at the intersection of River and Bridge streets for an item stolen from the business.
Swampscott
Tuesday
EMS was dispatched to a King Street address, at 12:15 p.m., for an autistic female having an episode, throwing things and assaulting people.
A Humphrey Street resident came into the station, at 1:02 p.m., to report having received multiple harassing letters via Postal Service.
A party came to the front desk, at 2:05 p.m., to report having left the scene of a past hit-and-run motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
A party notified police, at 5:20 p.m., of an accident with a bus at the intersection of Paradise Road and the mall access road. There were no reported injuries.
DanversTuesday
An officer was sent to 466 Newbury St., at 5:30 p.m., to keep the peace.
An officer responded to Best Buy, 230 Independence Way, at 7:30 p.m., for a person shoplifting earbuds and headphones.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of the Hathorne Post Office, 496 Maple St., for a motor-vehicle accident without injury. The operators exchanged papers and went on their way.
An officer went to the vicinity of Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., at 3:20 p.m., to assist a shopper in finding their card, a gold Ford.
An officer went to the YMCA, 34 Pickering St., at 3:42 p.m., to check the well-being of a male standing in the woods, but he was gone when the officer arrived.
SalemTuesday
An office was sent to 3 Allen St., at 9:37 a.m., to take a report from a person who said they were being harassed.
A motor-vehicle accident was reported, at 10:17 a.m., in the vicinity of 50 Traders Way. There were no injuries.
Another motor-vehicle accident without injuries was reported, at 11:35 a.m., in the vicinity of 5 Varney St.
Police responded to 45 Traders Way, at 11:40 a.m., for an assault in progress.
A fraud or a scam was reported at 11:55 a.m., from 40 Highland Ave.
At 12:33 p.m., police were called to a Paradise Road location for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
At approximately 1:30 p.m., police arrested Miguel Antonio Thomas, 28, of 45 Trader’s Way, Apt. 10407, Salem, and charged him with assault and battery. No other information was available.
A fraud or a scam was reported, at 2:07 p.m. from 81 Moffatt Road.
Police responded to the intersection of Witchcraft and Puritan roads, at 3:25 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injury
Officers were called to the vicinity of 252 Bridge St., at 5:40 p.m., for a missing juvenile.
Wednesday
Police responded to three successive motor-vehicle accidents without injuries between 6:04 and 7:03 a.m.: on Bridge St., at 6:04; the intersection of Norman and Summer streets at 6:54; and 62 Leavitt St., at 7:03 a.m.
Officers were called to 2 Traders Way, at 7:05 a.m., for a larceny. After a brief investigation, they arrested Daniel Breckinridge, 35, of 10 Aberdeen Ave., Peabody, on a charge of shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250.
Police were sent to 56 Margin St/., at 10:10 a.m., for a resident who said they were being threatened. After a brief investigation, police arrested Aaron Kooken, 36, of the streets, Salem. Kooken was charged with assault and battery on a police officer; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; resisting arrest; and with disorderly conduct.
Five minutes later, at 10:15 a.m., police responded to 117 Lafayette St., for another report of threats.
At 10:27 a.m., officers responded to 22 Andrew St., for a report of larceny.
At 12:40 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of 10 First St. and arrested the operator, a 30-year-old Salem man, on an outstanding warrant.
Police were sent to the vicinity of St. Peter St., at 2:50 p.m., to end a dispute.
Officers went to the vicinity of 272 Highland Ave., at 3:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
MarbleheadTuesday
A resident reported, at 9:20 a.m., from Wharf Path, having gotten a grandparent scam call.
A Devereux Street caller reported to police at 3:17 p.m., having received a Medicare scam call.