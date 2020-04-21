Beverly
Sunday
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to a Winslow Road residence at 5:30 p.m. for a child having difficulty breathing.
At 5:50 p.m., officers responded to the vicinity of 72 Cherry Hill Drive to check on a group of vehicles "racing."
Police were called to 434 Rantoul St., at 6:40 p.m., to deal with a man reportedly swearing at patrons and demanding money from them.
Officers were called to 501 Manor Road, at 9:30 p.m. for an unwanted guest.
At 10:50 p.m., they were called back to the vicinity of 501 Manor Road for a man outside making people nervous.
Monday
The report of a dump truck with trailer rollover brought police, fire and ambulance to the intersection of Tozer and Sohier Roads, at 7 a.m.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Cabot and Central streets, at 7:40 a.m. for a male party looking into a garage.
A report of parties drinking in public brought three officers to the vicinity of 32 Dane St., at 2 p.m.
Three units and the Fire Department were sent to a 502 Manor Road apartment for an argument.
Tuesday
A man called from 32 Hilltop Drive, at 7 a.m., to report a male outside the home.
Police were called to the vicinity of Rantoul and Roundy Streets, just before 3 p.m., for a minor motor-vehicle accident.
Peabody
Monday
An officer spoke to a male asking for money from the cars stopping at the red light at Andover Street and Esquire Drive, at about 3:30 p.m. and told him to stop panhandling. The man said he was going home for the day.
An officer went to a Heath Road residence, at 3:45 p.m., and spoke with a woman who said her son was getting threatening messages. The officer spoke with both juveniles and will investigate.
A caller notified police, at 5:30 p.m. that a person in a red and gray jacket was taking a license plate off a gray Honda SUV in the vicinity of 30 Shore Drive. The officer located the vehicle and the person removing the plate. It was a neighborhood resident. He had the title to the Honda he was preparing to sell.
Police were called to a Starbard Terrace address, after a caller reported she was a victim of an identity fraud. The officer reported there was no fraud. The woman had been called by her bank to notify her that an fraud attempt had been made on her account, but the bank had stopped it.
Tuesday
Police were sent to Extended Stay America, at 2:20 a.m. in response to a call about a dispute between two women. A woman in Room 101 said a woman in Room 111 had tried to punch her. They were in their own rooms when the officer arrived, and he spoke with the reporting party, who said it had been a verbal dispute between the two, and it was settled now.
An officer was sent to Bay State, 119 Foster St., at 7:20 a.m. for a report that two vehicles had been vandalized overnight. A catalytic converter had been stolen from each.
A caller from 19 Howley St., reported at 8:25 a.m, that a Makita jackhammer was stolen from his pickup truck Monday about 2:30 p.m.
Police were sent to A & L Liquors, 54-56 Foster St., at 11:50 a.m., to report a credit card fraud valued at $1,010.82. The officer reported that on April 9, about $1,000 worth Hennessy cognac was purchased via a fraudulent credit card.
Police reported that a "Hero Parade" was held about 12:20 p.m. in the vicinity of Northshore Mall.
Salem
Monday
An officer was sent to 28 Norman St., at 3 a.m., for a reported shoplifting.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run was reported, at 12:40 p.m. in the vicinity of 19 Boston St.
Police were called to 150 Lafayette St., at 1:15 p.m., for a parking complaint.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 190 Bridge St., at 2:25 p.m.
Police were called to 7 Broad St., at 3 p.m. for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
The report of a disturbance brought officers to 11 Rice St., at 5:30 p.m.
Police were sent to 38 Swampscott Road, at 5:45 p.m. for a past break-and entry.
An officer was sent to 77 Rainbow Terrace, at 11:45 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
Tuesday
The report of a break and entry to a motor vehicle brought officers to 17 Bryant St. at 5:45 a.m.
Officers were sent to 315 Jefferson Ave., at 9:45 a.m., for a well-being check.
At 10:05 a.m., officers were sent to 116 Lafayette St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
The report of a drunken individual brought police to 2 Margin St. at 10:10 a.m.
Police went to 24 Hazel St. at 1:40 a.m. to investigate a larceny.
The report of a dispute brought officer to 53 Harbor St., at 2:30 p.m.
Swampscott
Monday
Police were called to the vicinity of 55 Blaney St., at 9:25 p.m. to help settle a problem between neighbors.
A request for a well-being check brought officers to 243 Burrill St., at 10:45 a.m.
Officers were dispatched, at 1 p.m., to the vicinity of the Salem Five and 450 Paradise Road, for a motor-vehicle accident.
A report of suspicious behavior brought police to 1016 Paradise Road, at just before 3 p.m.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 601 Humphrey St., at 9:55 p.m., for a suspicious motor vehicle.
The report of an assault brought officers to 6 New Ocean St., at 10:20 p.m.
Middleton
Monday, April 13
An officer noted an occupied vehicle at 5 p.m., at a closed business, Alliance Motor Group, on North Main Street.
An officer went to a Forest Street residence, at 5:50 p.m., to assist with a minor chimney fire.
Tuesday, April 14
An officer was sent to Richardson's Dairy, South Main Street, at 3:25 p.m., to deal with kids vandalizing the pasture.
Wednesday, April 15
An officer spotted an open gate, at 1:35 a.m., at Middleton Self Storage, Lookout Lane.
An officer was sent to Flying Fox Circle, at 9:30 a.m., to escort an automotive birthday processional.
Friday, April 17
A detective was sent to the Merry Spa on Maple Street, at 10:25 a.m. to check on a non-essential business reported to be open.
A detective was sent to Eastern Bodywork and Foot Reflexology on South Main Street, and directed them to close, as they were operating in violation of the shutdown order.
The operator abandoned his vehicle and ran off into the woods after being stopped at 9:10 p.m., in the vicinity of H & R Block, South Main Street.
An officer went to the vicinity of 17 Park Ave., at 9:55 p.m., to look into suspicious behavior. The incident is under investigation.
Saturday, April 18
An officer was called to the vicinity of Greystone Drive at 6:15 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without personal injury.
Sunday, April 19
Police escorted a birthday drive-by at 11 a.m., on Essex Street.
Officers were dispatched, at 3:35 p.m. to Teresa's Italian Eatery, South Main Street, to investigate a break-and-entry.
Danvers
Monday
A caller advised police at 5:30 p.m., that a raccoon was stuck in a barrel at 56 Park St. The animal control officer was notified.
An officer was sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 9:05 p.m., for a report of 8 cars in the parking lot. The group was dispersed.
Tuesday
A caller notified police, at 8:25 a.m., that there were several raccoons in a boat in the vicinity of 21 Bay View Ave.
Police were sent to BJ's Wholesale Club, 6 Hutchinson Drive, for a verbal dispute.
Police were called to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 11:50 a.m., for a male trespassing.
An officer was sent to Maple Street Church, 90 Maple St., at 2:15 p.m., for a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.
Beverly
Sunday
Police went to Cherry Hill Drive at 5:51 p.m. for a report of vehicles "racing" in the area.
Police went to the area of the CVS Pharmacy on Rantoul Street at 6:41 p.m. for a report of a man swearing at people and asking for money.
Police went to Manor Road at 8:53 p.m. for a report of a man standing outside making people nervous.
Monday
Police went to an address on Thoreau Circle at 1:02 a.m. for a report from a resident who could see someone inside their home through a security camera.
Police went to a Dane Street address at 2 p.m. in response to a report of people drinking in public.
Peabody
Friday
Police found several people on the playing fields at Bishop Fenwick High School at 5:26 p.m. and ordered them to leave.
Police took a report at 5:33 p.m. from a caller reporting that someone had put a woman into the trunk of a car and was driving around Brooksby Village. The officer reports it was a "misunderstanding and was an issue with getting onto property past security."
A caller from a business on Summit Street reported finding a bag of white powder suspected to be drugs at 8:06 p.m. Police took the bag.
Saturday
Police went to a burglar alarm at a business on Route 1 at 6:46 a.m. The owner of the business later found footage of someone riding up on a bike, but taking nothing of value.
A 22-year-old woman was ticketed for running a red light at the intersection of Lowell and King streets at 9:41 a.m. after causing a two-car accident.
Nicholas McGrath, 42, of Saugus was arrested at the Extended Stay America hotel on Jubilee Drive at 7:44 p.m. after allegedly punching a desk clerk while drunk. He is charged with assault and battery, disorderly conduct and two counts of assault and battery on a police officer.
Police went back to the Extended Stay America hotel just before 9 p.m. for a report of an unconscious woman. Taryn Morrissey, 40, of Saugus, was described as being "a bit under the weather." She was subsequently arrested on charges of malicious damage to a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct, as well as on a past warrant from 2018.
Sunday
Police got a call from the Walgreens on Main Street shortly before 11 a.m. regarding a man in his 40s who was refusing to put on a face mask inside the store. He eventually complied, and left before officers arrived.
Police got another call from the same Walgreens at 4:30 p.m., this time after a woman refused to put on a mask and became belligerent toward other customers. She had left before police arrived.
Police found a large group of as many as 50 teenagers in the parking lot of a business on Route 114 at 5 p.m. Officers ordered the group to disperse.
At 6:03 p.m., police got a call from CVS on Lowell Street about a customer refusing to wear a mask in the store. That customer left before officers arrived.
At 9:10 p.m., officers went to the Sonic Drive-In restaurant for a report of a road rage incident and fight. Police intervened to settle the dispute.
Police assisted the fire department at the scene of an outside fire on Caller Street at 9:17 p.m.
Monday
Police got a call just after 1 a.m. from the owner of a landscaping business on Pulaski Street who reported seeing someone on a security monitor crawling under a truck. Police went to the business but did not located anyone.
A wallet found at Domino's on Andover Street was turned in shortly after 9 a.m. and returned to its owner.
Danvers
Monday
At 6:14 a.m., an assault was reported at the Mobil at 420 Newbury St.
A break into a vehicle was reported on Pine Street at 11:48 a.m.
At 4:07 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive.
Marblehead
Friday
A dispute over work being done on a neighbor's yard on Ocean Avenue was reported at 8:16 a.m.
A Broughton Road resident went to the police station at 12:48 pm. to report that a guest had stolen an X-Box console.
A couple living on Pleasant Street called police at 3:28 p.m. to report an issue with another tenant in their building. They explained that they were selling personal items online to make some money because both have been out of work due to the pandemic. The neighbor objected to customers coming to the building to pick up purchases and had begun taking photos of customer's cars. Police recommended that they continue following social distancing protocols and to call back if the problem continued.
Police were called to the JCC on Community Road for a report of youths playing basketball and refusing to leave at 5:07 p.m. Arriving officers could not find them.
Just before 7 p.m., police were called to the baseball diamond off Humphrey Street for a white Ford Escape on the field. They found a man there who said he was doing a workout, which involved pushing his vehicle. Police told him he could not do it there. The man then called a little while later asking where he could do his workout.
Sunday
Police got a call from a Green Street resident at 10:18 a.m., who was concerned about his wife after she had been walking the dog for more than half an hour. The caller said his wife has memory issues and lets the dog lead the walk. Before police arrived, she and the dog returned home.
Swampscott
Saturday
A past breaking and entering to a vehicle was reported at 8:09 a.m. on Rockland Street.
Sunday
A basement fire was reported on Aspen Road at 2:26 p.m.
Police went to an area of Paradise Road where a group of people were sitting around a fire pit, some without masks, at 3:27 p.m.
A person from Paradise Road reported her estranged husband missing at 4 p.m.
A resident of New Ocean Street reported that someone had stolen an Amazon package delivery at 2:30 a.m. and that the theft was caught on home security video.
Police received a call about a large fire pit that got out of hand shortly after 7 p.m. on Monument Avenue.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.