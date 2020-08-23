Salem
Friday
Police were sent to 1000 Loring Ave., at just after midnight for a noise complaint.
The report of a suspicious item brought police to 426 Essex St., at 9:05 a.m.
Officers were sent to 12 Pioneer Terrace at 12:30 p.m., and to 182 North St., at 2:45 p.m., for two separate cases of fraud.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 318 Jefferson Ave., at 5:55 p.m.
Officers were called to 43 Prince St., at 7:15 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 99 Broadway at 11:15 p.m.
Saturday
Police responded to a Nichols Street location just after midnight on a parking complaint.
Police were sent to 8 Lemon St., at 10:35 a.m., for a report of fraud.
Officers were sent to 20 Larchmont Road, at 11:25 a.m., to take a report on a road-rage incident.
Police were called to 7 May St., at 11:50 a.m. to investigate a larceny.
Police were called to 25 N. Washington Square, at 3:40 p.m., to investigate another larceny.
Police were sent to 3 East Collins St., at 9:40 p.m., to investigate a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle
A noise complaint brought police to 11 Ward St., at 10:40 p.m.; one to 10 Becket St., at 11:24 p.m.; to 30 Forest Ave., at 11:26 p.m....
Sunday
Police were dispatched to 259 Highland Ave., at 12:40 a.m., for a larceny.
Police were dispatched to 40 Highland Ave., at 2:10 p.m., and to 300 Derby St., at 2:15 p.m., for separate cases of larceny.
Peabody
Thursday
Police received a call at 11:12 a.m. from a rental company that a vehicle with Florida plates that had been reported stolen was at Todisco Towing in East Boston after being recovered by Chelsea police.
A manager at North Shore Bank on Main Street reported at 1:39 p.m. that someone turned in a suitcase or small bag at the bank. An officer took possession of the items inside the bag and said they would be destroyed.
A person reported at 2:01 p.m. that a backpack was stolen from his car while parked outside Stop & Shop on Howley Street. There were no signs of forced entry to the vehicle, and the windows were down.
A fire captain reported a stranger was dropped off from a red pickup truck with a ladder in the parking lot outside Fire Headquarters at 2:55 p.m., and the truck then drove off erratically down Lowell Street, heading westbound.
An officer issued a citation to a driver for failure to use care in stopping after a collision on Route 114 at Hilltop Drive at 3:22 p.m. There were no injuries and no tows.
An officer, responding to a report of a traffic hazard, issued a ticket for a car parked facing the wrong way on Walnut Street, at the intersection with Caller Street, at 4:03 p.m.
A caller at the Tannery Apartments on Warren Street reported at 5:58 p.m. that her ex-boyfriend had her car and wouldn’t return it. It turned out the woman was confused by some mail she had received from the RMV and there was no problem with her ex, police said.
A caller at a Foster Street apartment reported his roommate was threatening him at 8:17 p.m. Police said there were no weapons involved and both people returned to their own rooms.
A 27-year-old Andover man will be issued a court summons on charges of unlicensed operation of a vehicle and a red light violation, following a traffic stop on Route 114 at Andover Drive at 8:40 p.m.Salem
Friday
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of Holly and Hazel streets at 12:15 a.m.
Beverly
Thursday
Police were sent to 5 Orchard St., at 6:40 p.m., for a stolen bike.
At 9:10 p.m., officers were sent to 11 Story Ave., for a missing bike.
A case of check fraud brought police to 782 Cabot St., at 9:10 p.m.
Friday
Police were sent to a Rantoul Street address, at 1:10 a.m., for a past domestic disturbance.
Officers were dispatched, at 8:50 a.m., to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., for an assault on a nurse.
A possible past larceny brought police to 374 Rantoul St., at 11 a.m.
Two units and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of Hale and Ocean streets, at 6:45 p.m., for a female passed out or asleep on the lawn.
Police were called to a Manor Road address, at 7:30 p.m., for a disturbance with an ex-boyfriend.
Saturday
Police and an ambulance were dispatched, at 7:45 a.m., to 606 Manor Road, for a mental health issue and possible assault.
Police were sent to Stop & Shop, 224 Elliott St., after the store reported four $100-dollar bills had been passed.
Police were sent to 44 Elliott St., at 6 p.m., to move along a homeless person who was annoying residents.
The report of fireworks and a possible altercation brought police to 27 Guild Road, at 7:55 p.m.
Sunday
Four units were sent to 21 Story Ave., at 8:22 a.m., to move along a party who was bothering parents.
A report of a man down in the woods brought police to the vicinity of Greenwood Avenue and Stone Ridge Road at 10:30 a.m.
Two officers were dispatched, at noon to an Essex Street address for a parent hitting a child.
At 12:10 p.m., police, fire and an ambulance were sent to Livingstone Ave., to assist a man who fell off his bike.
Marblehead
Thursday
A bicyclist entered the police station at 11:26 a.m. to make a complaint that an officer passing her in his cruiser used the siren, at which point she decided to start following the police vehicle, which, she said, caused her to fall off her bike. She brought with her copies of state laws. The officer said he was trying to warn her that he was about to pass her while responding to a medical emergency call.
A caller from Washington Street complained at 6:13 p.m. that she suspects her neighbor of illegally running a chair business from his home, telling officers she has already made complaints to the building and health departments as to concerns about pollution from sanding. She asked that an officer visit the neighbor’s home and look for chairs. Police said they would not do this as it is not their job.
Police were unable to locate the driver who was reported to have cut off a woman on Lafayette Street, then stopped his car, got out and yelled at her at around 9:30 p.m. The caller said the man was in his 20s, heavyset, and was eating a muffin as he yelled at her. She said he appeared to be impaired. She said he then left and headed toward Humphrey Street. Police were unable to locate his vehicle, a blue Honda SUV.
Friday
A Front Street caller complained to police, at 1:50 p.m., that kids were jumping from the rocks into the water. An officer reported from the site that there were no kids jumping from the rocks into the water and, even if there were, there were no signs, chains or ropes prohibiting them from doing so.
A Beacon Street caller complained to police, at 11:25 p.m., that loud music was coming from a boat in the harbor. The caller was advised the harbormaster was off duty at this hour and police had no way to get to the boat.
Saturday
A Foster Street caller advised police, at 7:55 a.m., of a foul odor coming from the area of the pump station. Water/Sewer rechecked the pump station and reported there was no problem. They said the odor was coming from the beach area.
A Washington Street caller reported to police, at 9 a.m., that guests who had rented a room from a third-party site had checked out this morning, leaving nothing but the key, after taking a radio and a Keurig coffee-maker from their room. Additionally, security footage showed them taking items from the dining room at 2:30 a.m.
A caller from Fort Sewall Lane notified police, at 10:40 a.m., of a white substance on the beach that was not natural to the area. The harbormaster shortly paged police with the info that the substance was there yesterday and that it was sea foam.
Danvers
Friday
Police were called to Marketbasket, 139 Endicott St., at 8:40 p.m., for the report of a lost or stolen license plate.
Officers were dispatched, at 11:35 p.m., to Residence Inn by Marriott, 51 Newbury St., for a large group in the parking lot. They were sent on their way.
Saturday
An officer was called to 75 Collins St., at 11:45 a.m. by a person reporting someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
An officer was sent to the Putnamville Reservoir, at 7:30 p.m., after a call about a party at the reservoir.
Police were sent back to the reservoir at 10:55 p.m., to check for a man. They located a 27-year-old Haverhill man, returned with him to the station, and placed him into protective custody for the rest of the night.
An officer was sent to Planet Fitness, 20 Archmeadow Drive, at 2 p.m. for an unwanted guest. The party was refusing to wear a mask.
An officer was sent to a room at Knight’s Inn, 19 Newbury St., for a guest who claimed he was being defrauded regarding food that was not delivered.
Animal control was notified, at 9 p.m., of a skunk stuck in a trash can.
Officers went to 10 Birch St., at 10:10 p.m., to look into a scam or a swindle.
Sunday
An officer was sent to the Doubletree Hotel-Danvers, 50 Ferncroft Road, at 12:50 a.m., to escort a party off the property.
Police were called to 17 Mill St., at 2:05 a.m., after windows were smashed.
An officer was sent to 6 McDewell Ave., at 6:25 a.m., for a case of fraud or identity theft.
Swampscott
Friday
Police responded, at 7:20 a.m., to an apartment at 200 Vantage Terrace, for a missing person.
Police stopped a vehicle at approx. 8:20 a.m., in the vicinity of 444 Humphrey St., on a traffic violation. They arrested Ribeiro Helvio-Carvalho, 39, of 35C Memorial Road, Somerville. He was charged with a crosswalk violation and with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Officers made 20 citywide motor-vehicle stops, between 2 a.m. and noon, for multiple for miscellaneous offenses.
The report of a past break-and-entry brought police to 1 Salem St., at 5:55 p.m.
The report of an assault brought officers to 3 Manson St., at 6:55 p.m.
Saturday
Police were sent to Humphrey Street, at 1:20 a.m., for a male and a female having a loud argument outside, but they left before police arrived.
Police responded to 144 Beach Bluff Ave., and the animal control officer was notified, at 1:50 a.m., that the homeowner had trapped a bat, but it may have bitten him.
A 233 Puritan Road caller notified police, at 9:15 a.m. of a large yard sale underway with a lot of people and numerous vehicles double-parked and blocking the roadway. The yard sale was advised and the cars were moved.
A caller reported to police, at 12:55 p.m., of several dogs loose on Eisman’s Beach, 235 Puritan Road.
Peabody police notified Swampscott to be on the lookout for a red 2013 Nissan Rogue. It was involved in a Peabody hit-and-run, and the operator needs to contact Peabody police.
Police were called to 55 Beach Ave., at 9;15 p.m., for an Amazon package that was stolen on Friday.
