Salem
Saturday
The report of an undesirable or an unwanted guest brought police to 52 Highland Ave., at 4 a.m.
Officers were sent to 29 Traders Way, at 6:50 a.m., for a larceny.
The report of a shoplifting brought police to 300 Canal St., at 2:30 p.m.
An officer was sent to 296 Washington St., at 6:35 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Officers were sent to Salem Hospital Emergency Room, at 9:40 p.m., to assist another agency with an arrest.
A noise complaint brought police to 53 Lawrence St., at 11:35 p.m.
Sunday
Officers were called to 250 Bridge St., at 12:55 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were called to 26 Perkins St., at 9:10 a.m., to look into a past break-and-entry.
Officers were sent to 53 Summit Ave., at 1:04 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
A reported trespassing brought police to 217 Essex St. at 2:20 p.m.
Officers responded to two separate motor-vehicle accidents, both without injuries, approximately three minutes apart. The first took place at 2:19 p.m., in the vicinity of 197 Boston St., and the second happened at 2:22 p.m., at the intersection of Proctor and Pope streets.
Peabody
Friday
Police were called to the vicinity of 1200 Salem St., at 5:30 p.m., for a road rage incident. The caller reported a female driver was driving very slowly around the complex and appeared lost. He said he pulled up beside her to try and offer assistance, but she became enraged without reason, got out of her vehicle and and tried to reach through his car window and hit him as he was rolling it up. The parties had gone their separate ways when the officer arrived, but he was able to speak with each. They were advised to follow the rules of the complex and abide by the traffic laws.
A Veterans Memorial Drive resident reported, at 6:55 p.m., that he just listened to a voicemail, left 24 hours earlier, from the mother of his children threatening to strangle their 5-year-old. The officer checked with the kids and they were all fine. He then spoke with the caller, who was unable to produce the voicemail for the officer. The caller then said he was going to pursue custody at court Monday.
Police went to Cafe Nero, 210C Andover St., at 8:20 p.m., after being called by a man who said he had just come out to find an accusatory note on his windshield that read, “You hit my car,” with a phone number. The caller said his car was clearly parked between the lines and had not been in any crashes, so he was uncertain how to proceed. The officer, after failing to find any damage to the caller’s vehicle and there being no further info on the note, cleared the scene.
A disgruntled Pulaski Street woman called police, at 9:30 p.m., to complain about her landlord’s failure to eradicate her mice problem. An officer spoke with the woman and gave her some suggestions as to how she might handle the matter.
Saturday
A party called 911, at 5:40 a.m., from the vicinity of 7-Eleven, 115 Main St., to report a hand injury. The patient, who refused to be identified, was transported to Salem Hospital.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 6 Margin St., at 12:15 p.m. for a male party on the ground, with a possible overdose. There was also blood on the ground, indicating a possible fall with head strike. That male, and another, were transported to Salem Hospital.
A Buford Street resident reported to police, at 1:55 p.m., that males were getting out of vehicles carrying weapons — long guns and hand guns — and they appeared to be wearing bulletproof vests. An officer arrived and reported they were kids with airsoft guns playing in the backyard.
A man reported he went on his newly-acquired Microsoft computer and received a “WARNING! System Compromised” message. Then someone over the phone alleging to be from Discover told him to contact all his credit card companies, that a “wire” was processed, and the only way to stop it was to purchase gift cards from Nordstrom or Lowes. He said he purchased $10,000 worth of gift cards, but the store was able to block all of the transactions, and he lost no money.
A caller reported he was sideswiped by a black Mercedes as he was driving eastbound on Andover Street toward Central. He pursued the vehicle, but lost it, so he pulled into the McDonald’s parking lot to wait for an officer. Police located the Mercedes at its residence and assisted parties in exchanging paperwork.
A Ledgewood Way resident reported, at 4:25 p.m. having lost $30,000 in an identity fraud/phone scam.
A caller from A&M General Construction, 119R Foster St., reported to police, at 5:05 p.m., that the catalytic converter had been cut from his truck. He said there were several security cameras on the building and they would be checked Monday.
Police were called to Holiday Inn, at 5:30 p.m. for a male who had been loitering in the hotel since noon. He did not have a reservation and had been asked several times by hotel staff to leave. The officer took the man to Motel 6 in Danvers.
Police were dispatched to a Crane Brook Way address, at 11:30 p.m., after a caller reported the sounds of a domestic dispute in another unit. One party was arrested for domestic assault.
Sunday
Police were sent to Homewood Suites, 57 Newbury St., at 2:35 a.m., for the second time since midnight for a loud party. They dispersed approximately 50 people off the property and summoned one to court for giving a false name.
Police were sent to Brown’s Pond on Lynn St., at 10:40 p.m., after the Fire Department said the ice was unsafe at this time. This was explained to the parties, but they “excitedly declined, and passed on some unintelligible ... verbiage.”
Police were sent to the vicinity of 39 Warren St., at 4 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident.
An officer was sent to 24 St. Anns Ave., at 4:30 p.m., to document the incident after a tree fell on a car. The officer noted the vehicle’s hood was damaged.
Beverly
Friday
Police were sent to Railroad Avenue, at 7 p.m., to assist a female after her boyfriend refused to give her the keys.
Officers were sent to 211 Rantoul St., at 9:30 for a loud house party.
At 10:45 p.m., officers were sent to 24 Chapman St., for a loud house party.
Saturday
Police and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of Bridge Street and County Way at 9:55 a.m., for a man down on the ice.
An officer was sent to 377 Cabot St., at 11:50 a.m., after a man was again caught dumping waste out back.
Police were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Dane streets for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Officers were sent to 1 Scenna Road, at 3:20 to speak with a man who said mobsters had threatened to kill him.
An ambulance was sent to an Essex Street address, at 5 p.m., after a person fell on the ice and broke a shoulder.
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to a Mill Street location, at 7:40 p.m., for a male possibly overdosing.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of Kennell Hill Drive and Driscoll Lane, at 11:50 p.m., for a fight outside.
Sunday
Complaints about a loud party brought police to 5 Bennett St., at 1:15 a.m.
Three officers were sent to Beverly Hospital Emergency Room, 91 Herrick St., to assist the staff with an aggressive patient, at 4 a.m.
Police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to a Chase Street address, at 10:45 a.m, for a 16-year-old passed out with chest pains.
Danvers
Thursday
An officer responded to Hathorne Hill Rehabilitation and Care, at 4:20 p.m., in response to reports of elder neglect and/or abuse.
An officer was went to 14 Stone St., at 7:55 p.m., to look into a possible scam or swindle.
Friday
Police were called to Perry Terrace, at 5:10 a.m., after a caller reported the road was flooded. A water break was determined to be the cause.
Officers were sent to 26 Clinton Ave., at 6:25 a.m., where they arrested a 25-year-old Somerville person on an outstanding warrant.
The animal control officer was dispatched to the vicinity of Smith School, Lobao Drive, at 8:10 a.m., for a large German shepherd loose in the neighborhood.
Police were sent to a Collins Street address, at 6:45 p.m., where they arrested a 24-year-old Danvers man on a fugitive from justice warrant.
At 7:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to Residence Inn By Marriott, 51 Newbury St., after a party reported being threatened. After a brief investigation, they arrested Brian French, 34, of 500 Northshore Road, Peabody. He was charged with assault and with possession of a Class B drug.
Saturday
Officers were called to Residence Inn by Marriott, 51 Newbury St., at 4 a.m., for a loud party disturbing the peace. The officer said the call was unfounded.
At 4:25 a.m., officers were sent to check on two people walking on the roadway on Newbury Street/Route 1.
Police went to 18 Warren St., at 11 a.m., to keep the peace in a landlord-tenant dispute.
A cruiser was sent to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 3:20 p.m., for complaints about kids jumping carts.
Police stopped a vehicle at 6:40 p.m., in the vicinity of 52 Centre St., after receiving a report that possibly intoxicated kids were in the car.
Police went to Shell - Liberty Tree Mall, 149 Endicott St., at 9:30 p.m., after possible fake money was reported.
Sunday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Lahey Outpatient Center at Danvers, 480 Maple St., at 12:25 p.m. for a two-car accident.
A two-vehicle accident without personal injury was reported, at 1:05 p.m., on Ferncroft Road.
A 23 Naumkeag Row resident called police at 2:35 p.m., because they were concerned about coyotes.
The report of a car into a pole brought to police to 11 South Liberty St., at 2:45 p.m.
Swampscott
Saturday
A Walker Road caller notified police, at 8:20 a.m., that there was an opossum on his porch. Animal control was advised.
A caller reported six cars were parked on the sidewalk by the Half Moon, at 10:05 a.m. The contractor was advised to move them.
A caller asked police, at 10:50 a.m., about whether he could turn over to police an item he found in an apartment after the tenant moved.