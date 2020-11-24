Peabody
Friday
A Pierpont Street resident reported, at 9:50 p.m., that his next door neighbor was on his porch and had used a stungun on him. The caller said he had locked himself in his apartment, away from his neighbor and he does not need an ambulance. Police located the neighbor and left him in the care of his family due to his level of intoxication. He will be summonsed to court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60 and for carrying a dangerous weapon.
Officers were sent to Extended Stay America, 200 Jubilee Drive, at 10 p.m., after staff reported an unruly guest trying to cut the wires on a vending machine in the lobby. He also had a dog running loose, terrorizing guests. The man was relocated to Motel 6.
Police were sent to Alto Forno Restaurant, 41 Cross St., at 10:15 p.m., for a report of two patrons fighting. The officers said it was an argument over dessert and the parties were sent on their way.
Saturday
Police were called to McDonald's, 133 Main St., at 7:55 a.m., for a vehicle that had struck two trees in the parking lot, and the vehicle was smoking. Also damaged were the McDonald's and buildings at 5 Pierpont St., and 160 Main St. The vehicle was towed and the building inspector notified. The driver, a 74-year-old Peabody man, was transported to Salem Hospital and will be summonsed to court for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license; attaching wrong-number plates and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Police were sent to a Crane Brook Way address, at 11:30 a.m., after an upstairs neighbor broke a window of a downstairs resident and was yelling at the woman, who was alone at home with her baby. Atlantic Ambulance was requested to give the upstairs neighbor a mental evaluation after which he was transported to Salem Hospital. He will be summoned to court for malicious destruction of property.
Officers responded to the Main Street Smoke Shop, 7 Main St., at 9:55 p.m., for a broken window/break-and-entry.
Sunday
A caller notified police, at 7:20 a.m., from the intersection of Newcastle Road and Sparrow Lane, of an injured fox in the road. Officers responding to the call said it was a deceased possum.
Officers were sent to Macy's, the Northshore Mall, at 2:40 p.m., after loss prevention reported a suspect had stolen a pair of sunglasses. The white male in his 40s, was wearing a black hat and black jacket and fled in a gray Toyota prior to the officer's arrival.
Monday
A resident of 46 Keys Drive reported to police, at 6:40 a.m., that his vehicle was up on blocks and the tires and rims were missing.
CVS Pharmacy, 174 Main St., was evacuated at about 9:50 a.m., after a strong odor of gas was detected in the building. The Fire Department responded with gas detectors, but was unable to find any trace of the substance.
A caller reported from 4 Martinack Ave., at 1:15 p.m., that a scammer had called her approximately 50 times today, from different phone numbers.
Officers responded, at 11:10 p.m., to the vicinity of 21 Caller St., for a male party walking along the street, checking vehicles. They arrested Jason J. James, 37, of 984 Middlesex St., Apt. 1, Lowell. He was charged with breaking and entering a vehicle in the nighttime for a felony; possession of Class B drugs, subsequent offense; possession of Class C drugs; and on an outstanding warrant. An ambulance was requested to transport him to a local medical facility for a hand injury.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of the Luso American Credit Union, 37 Tremont St., for a car into a utility pole. The light department arrived to assess damages to the pole and the vehicle was towed. There was no mention of a citation or of injuries.
Thirteen Peabody residents reported an unknown person or persons had fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits using their names and information.
Marblehead
Sunday
Police were dispatched, at 5:10 p.m., to the intersection of Evans Road and Elm Street for a two vehicle collision involving a black Honda CR-V and a green Honda Civic. Both vehicles were towed, but there was no indication of injuries.
Monday
Officers were sent to a Pleasant Street location, after a person out for a walk at 8:15 p.m., saw a man passed out next to the building and two other people trying to help him up. A responding officer recognized the drunken male, who was up at that point. The male's father was notified and was on the way.
Twelve residents reported an unknown person or persons had fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits using their names and information.
Beverly
Sunday
Two cruisers were sent to 47 Simon St., at 11:30 p.m. to check on people banging on the door.
Monday
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Elliott and Cabot streets, at 6:05 a.m., in response to a call that a pedestrian had been hit by a motor vehicle. Witnesses told police the driver was turning right from Cabot onto Elliott Street and struck a woman in the crosswalk. The woman had already left the scene when police arrived and had gone into a nearby building. When they attempted to speak with her, they were told she was not hurt, did not wish to press charges and was going to work. The driver, however, was cited for failure to use care in starting, stopping and turning. He had failed to put his car into "Park" when he got out after the accident, and it rolled down hill, striking and damaging a sign.
Police were dispatched, at 11:35 a.m., to 140 New Balch St., to assist the Fire Department with a stove fire.
A Walden Street resident reported to police, at 4:50 p.m., that they had been scammed over the internet.
The report of a possible knife assault brought police to the intersection of Cabot and Bennett streets at 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday
An officer was called to 135 Cabot St., at 5:20 a.m., to look into possible property damage by a neighbor
Police responded, at 9:50 a.m., to the intersection of Dodge Street and Longwood Avenue, for a three-vehicle accident with property damage.
Police were sent to 220 Rantoul St., at 11:50 a.m., for a male passed out at the side of the building.
At 4 p.m., officers were sent to 583 Cabot St., for parties arguing in the parking lot.
A Neptune Street resident reported, at 4:30 p.m., having been scammed out of $400.
Twenty-five residents reported, since noon Sunday, that unknown people had fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits using their names and information.
Salem
Sunday
Police were called to 43 Boston St., at 5:25 p.m., after a resident reported a larceny.
Officers were sent to 450 Highland Ave., at 6:15 p.m., to make a well-being check. After a brief investigation, they arrested Sheila M. Smithers, 41, of 90 Light St., Apt. 3, Lynn, and charged her with possession of a Class E drug.
Monday
Officers went to 29 Traders, at 2:35 p.m., to investigate the report of a larceny.
A disturbance at a liquor establishment brought police to 175 Lafayette St., at 2:35 p.m.
Officers were called to 24 New Derby Sgt., at 3:25 p.m., for a larceny.
The report of a past assault brought police to 36 Harbor St., at 4:55 p.m.
Tuesday
Officers responded to Lifebridge, 56 Margin St., at 12:24 p.m., where they arrested a 66-year-old homeless Salem man on an outstanding warrant.
Sixteen residents have reported cases of fraud or scams to Salem police since noon Sunday. The majority of these cases are, according to police, instances where an unknown person has stolen a a local resident's name and information and used it to file a fraudulent claim for unemployment benefits.
Danvers
Sunday
Police were called to North Belgian Road, at 9:30 p.m., for a prowler, but the search turned up nothing.
Monday
An officer was sent to Gulf Express, 160 Andover St., for accidental damage after a pickup pulled the nozzle off a hose.
Officers were called to the vicinity of McDonald's, 135 Andover St., at 10:22 a.m., for a hit-and-run three-vehicle accident. The operator, who attempted to flee the scene, was quickly located and arrested. Christopher Young, 25, of 5 Dyer Court, Danvers, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury; leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage; and operating a motor vehicle on a revoked license.
Police were called to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 11 a.m., for an unwanted guest who was refusing to leave or pay.
An officer was sent to 6131 Kirkbride Drive, at 3:20 p.m., for a lost or stolen package valued at $300.
Swampscott
Sunday
A Pierro Terrace resident notified police at 12:15 a.m. that his vehicle was missing from his home and he believed it to have been stolen.
A Prospect Avenue resident called at 9:30 a.m. to speak with an officer regarding a dog attack this morning. The ACO was notified.
Fire and ambulance were dispatched to the Rail Depot, 10 Railroad Ave., at 3:15 p.m., after a man collapsed near the station.
Monday
A caller notified police, at 6:10 a.m., that Essex Street was flooding in the vicinity of #451. He asked for an officer to check it out.
Police went to Marshall's, 1005 Paradise Road, at 10:45 p.m. to assist a driver whose vehicle was stuck in the water at Marshall's parking lot.
Police were sent to Mission on the Day, 141 Humphrey St., at 9:45 p.m., after an employee called to say a person was hiding in the restroom and refusing to leave.
