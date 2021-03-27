Peabody
Thursday
A 49-year-old Peabody resident was issued a court summons following a traffic stop on Route 1 near Wendy's at 11:13 a.m. The charges included no inspection sticker, a number plate violation, an unsecured or uncovered load, and possession of a Class B drug.
Police received a report of a possible road rage incident near The Container Store at the Northshore Mall at 11:33 a.m. An officer said it was a misunderstanding between two women.
One driver was transported to Salem Hospital with injuries after a crash involving four vehicles on Main Street near CVS at 12:19 p.m.
Police were alerted to a possible scam involving an elderly client at Salem Five Bank on Lynnfield Street at 1:01 p.m. Police said it was an attempt to scam a woman out of $10,000. Bank security was able to stop the fraud.
A caller reported suspicious activity — a rope was hanging from a tree at Emerson Park at 3:43 p.m. An officer said it was a swinging rope and had been removed.
At 4:07 p.m., a caller reported several packages were left on her porch on Cider Mill Road that were not addressed to her and which had "suspicious" labels. Police said the packages were addressed to the neighbor and just a misplaced delivery.
A caller reported five to six youths were riding bicycles in the road and playing "chicken" with oncoming vehicles near Our Lady of Fatima Church on Walsh Avenue at 5:24 p.m.
Multiple people were transported to Salem Hospital after a two-car accident on Lynn Street at 5:42 p.m.
A caller reported he was just threatened by another resident with a sharpened stick at a Lowell Street address near Ridgefield Avenue at 6:22 p.m. Police spoke with both individuals and said the matter was resolved. They were advised to keep their distance.
One driver was transported to Lahey Medical Center after a two-car crash near the Tesla building at the Northshore Mall at 7:29 p.m.
Beverly
Thursday
Police went to a Lothrop Street address at 4:17 p.m. for a man with a dog bite.
Police went to Sohier Road at 7:15 p.m. to investigate a group of five or six kids smashing things in a dugout.
Police went to Manor Road at 9:14 p.m. because a resident's ex-boyfriend wouldn't leave.
Police checked on a drunk man who fell off a bike at the intersection of Rantoul and Federal streets at 11:18 p.m.
Friday
Police received a 911 call forwarded from Salem at 8:12 a.m. regarding a woman who was attacked on Cabot Street; the incident as characterized as a simple assault.
A woman was struck on the head at 9:59 a.m. on Rantoul Street.
A parked car on Mill Street was reported hit by another vehicle at 11:04 a.m.
A woman pulled a knife on another woman at a Cabot Street address at 12:19 p.m.
Fraud was reported at a Congress Street address at 1:01 a.m.
Danvers
Thursday
The animal control officer was notified of an injured skunk on Pine Street at 6:17 p.m.
People riding dirt bikes on the property brought officers to the U-Haul self storage facility on Route 1 at 7:52 p.m.
Friday
An injured raccoon was reported at the Residence Inn by Marriott on Route 1 at 9:31 a.m.
Police are investigating the disappearance of a wallet at the Knights Inn on Route 1, reported at 10:20 a.m.
Police were called about an upset customer at the Burger King on Endicott Street at 11:03 a.m.
Police went to the parking lot of Savers Value Village on Endicott Street at 11:45 a.m. because a dog was in a car with the windows rolled up.
Police went to the Knights Inn on Route 1 at 1:42 p.m. after someone left drugs behind in a room.