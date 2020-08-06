Peabody
Wednesday
Police were sent to 10 Tracey St., at 8:50 a.m., for a hit-and-run accident. A neighbor got the plate number of the vehicle responsible.
A Norfolk Avenue man called police, at 1:10 p.m., to complain of a man who walks two large dogs in his neighborhood. He said the man allows the dogs to defecate in the area of his house and does not remove the waste. He said he will call back with the dog owner's address.
Police responded to the vicinity of the Kelly VW storage lot, 151 Andover St., just before 5 p.m., for a two-car accident with no injuries.
Police responded, at 5:20 p.m., to Century House Restaurant, 235 Andover St., for a woman who had a possible seizure, feeling light-headed, then losing consciousness. She was transported to Beverly Hospital.
At 8:50 p.m., a caller reported an apparently intoxicated male got out of his maroon Honda and entered Land and Sea, 67 Lynnfield St., acting belligerently. He was described as white, about 5'8", in his 50s, wearing a tank top and shorts. An officer located and spoke with the man, who said he had exchanged words with the calling party over a parking spot. He was not intoxicated or belligerent.
Thursday
Officers were sent to St. Mary's Cemetery on Margin Street, at 8:20 a.m., for a report of two men arguing. The officer located the two and reported they were arguing over a coworker who was late for work.
Beverly
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 174 Rantoul St., at 7:10 p.m., for a man causing a disturbance.
Two officers were sent to 8 Jasper St., at 8:10 p.m., to check on a man using heavy equipment.
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched to 15 Congress St., at 8:25 p.m., after a man reported his brother had just texted he wanted to kill himself.
Police went to the Park Street rail stop, at 8:35 p.m. to check on a man who MBTA attendants reported to be acting strangely.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to an Elliott Street address, at 9:30 p.m., for a well-being check.
Two units were dispatched, at 9:45 p.m., to the vicinity of 11 Cabot St., after Logan Airport reported a green laser being aimed at planes from this location.
Four units were sent to 63 Sohier Road, just before 10 p.m. for a party just released from the hospital, who was now banging on doors.
Officers were sent back to 11 Cabot St., at 11:55 p.m., for people using laser pointers again.
Thursday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Boyles and Foster streets, at 8:15 a.m., for a homeless camp in the woods.
Officers were directed to the intersection of Cabot and Dane streets, at 11:50 a.m., for a homeless male bathing in the nude.
Three officers were sent to 25 Essex St., at 1:40 p.m. for a man who was screaming on the Common.
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched, at 1:45 p.m., to Ellis Square, for a male face down in the mulch.
Two officers went to 4 Village Lane, at 1:50 p.m. for an argument between contractors.
An officer was sent to Bresnahan Court, at 2:15 p.m., to speak with a female whose ex-boyfriend was posting information about her.
An officer was sent to 110 Park St., at 2:50 p.m. for a party causing a disturbance at Boston Fence.
A party called police, at 4:40 p.m. from 24 Dunham Road, to report someone had entered their motor vehicle and stolen a package.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A Hooper street resident called to see if she could reserve a parking spot in front of her home tomorrow as a contractor was coming work in her basement. She was advised to park her own car in the spot and to move it tomorrow.
A party called the Fire Department at 3 p.m. to seek assistance in recovering keys that had fallen down a drain.
Police and fire were sent to Atlantic Avenue, at 3 p.m. for a cyclist who ran into a van door. A voice mail was left for the cyclist's husband to pick up the bicycle at the police station. There was no direct indication whether the rider was hurt.
A man called police, at 3 p.m., from Hobart Road, to say his 42-year-old daughter was destroying the house. When police arrived, they asked him to remain outside. The daughter was taken to the station where it an active warrant for her arrest was located. She was jailed at the Marblehead station to await her appearance in court. Once behind bars, the woman began acting irrationally, threatening suicide and ripping her clothing. At 7:20 p.m. she was transported to Salem Hospital in an ambulance, accompanied by a matron and an officer. Before being taken to Salem, she was arrested and charged on the outstanding non-Marblehead warrant.
Police were dispatched to the Riptide, 116 Pleasant St., at 11:05 p.m., after a caller reported a large group yelling and screaming outside the lounge. When police arrived, however, the only person outside was an employee. There was no evidence of a fight, and those who had been outside had either taken an Uber or walked away.
Police were called to an Atlantic Avenue address, at 11:10 p.m., after a neighbor reported kids yelling and screaming and cars coming in and out of the lot. When police arrived, there were six people sitting on a bench talking, two cars in the back lot, and no issues.
At 11:15 p.m., police were called to a Bennett Road address for a kids' party that was getting loud. Police said it was a going-away party for a step-daughter going to college, and the party was coming to an end.
Swampscott
Wednesday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Aggregate Industries, 30 Danvers Road, at 7:30 a.m., for a report of a man walking in the roadway attempting to strike passing cars.
Lynn Fire was notified, at 9:40 a.m., to provide medical assistance at 54 Cherry St. for a 94-year-old woman who had fallen down a flight of stairs and sustained unknown injuries.
A party called police to advise them of a hazardous situation on Littles Point Road and Littles Point Lane involving a female on a green bike who speeds around the roads, causing a hazard. The officer attempted to contact the female, but was unsuccessful.
Police were sent to Puritan Road at 2:15 p.m. after a caller said a group of juvenile girls on bikes were taking up the whole street and causing a safety hazard. They had moved on when the officer arrived.
A party called police, at 9:50 p.m., from a Cherry Street address, to report the son had brought a female home and now wants her to leave.
An officer was sent to the beach in the vicinity of 293 Humphrey St., at 10:20 p.m., for kids with flashlights crawling around a beached sailboat. They were advised to leave the area and were complying.
Danvers
Wednesday
A motor vehicle accident without personal injury brought officers to the intersection of Federal Street and Commonwealth Avenue at 6:05 p.m.
An officer was sent to 7 Shawmut Ave. at 11:45 p.m. for loud music disturbing the peace. The officer reported all was quiet.
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:30 a.m. on a motor-vehicle violation. They arrested John Brady, 39, of 12 1st St., Salem, and charged him with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense.
An officer was called to 55 Park St., at just before 2 a.m., to assist with a bat in the house.
Police were called to 102 Endicott St., at 8:50 for a two-vehicle accident involving a Patriot Fence truck. No one was hurt, and the drivers exchanged papers and went on their way.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Crane River Laundromat, 34 Water St., at 2 p.m. for a two-vehicle accident without injury. Drivers exchanged papers and went on their way.
An officer was called to Savers Value Village, 139 Endicott St., at 3:30 p.m., for a recent assault.
Middleton
Monday, July 27
An officer was sent to Forms Way, at 5:40 p.m., to talk with parties about a property issue.
The sergeant went to East St., at 8:30 p.m., to speak with a party who said a fraudulent unemployment claim had been made in their name.
Tuesday, July 28
An officer was sent to Walgreen's on South Main Street to investigate a credit card theft.
A customer dispute brought an officer to McDonalds, South Main St., at 10:35 a.m
Wednesday, July 29
The report of vandalism to a vehicle brought an officer to White Cedar Drive at 10:40 a.m.
Thursday, July 30
The theft of lawn signs brought police to Deacon Drive, at 6:35 a.m.
Police were sent to Kenney Road, at 2:05 p.m., in response to reports of speeding cars.
An officer was called to 2nd Avenue, at 2:30 p.m., after a party reported being threatened.
Police were called to Fox Run at 4:15 p.m., to speak with a resident who had reported a National Grid scam.
Friday, July 31
An officer went to a 2nd Avenue address, at 1:10 p.m., to speak with a party about a violation of a restraining order.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Boston Street and Kelly Lane, at 3:20 p.m., to take a knife found on the rail trail.
At 3:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the vicinity of Howe's Station Market on Maple Street for a motor-vehicle accident without personal injury. One vehicle was towed.
At 7:30 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the Old Haswell Park Road to take a report on a dog bite.
Saturday, August 1
An officer went to River Street, at 1:30 p.m., to hear a person's complaint about a political rally.
At 8:10 p.m., offices went to Cuddy's Way to assist lost hikers.
Sunday, August 2
An officer was sent to Watkins Way, a 12:35 p.m., to speak with a party regarding illegal dumping.
