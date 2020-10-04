Peabody
Thursday
EMTs were sent to a Will Sawyer Road address, at 5:35 p.m. for a juvenile with her finger caught in a braces spacer. She was transported to Salem Hospital.
A Sherman Street resident reported to police at 7:51 p.m., that he was scammed out of $2,000 through different cash apps.
Friday
A Walsh Avenue woman reported, at 8:15 a.m., that two Trump signs had been taken from her lawn. There were no suspects.
A driver called police at 3:05 p.m., to report that his vehicle was damaged and a passenger was hurt by debris thrown from another vehicle in the vicinity of 100 Tremont St. The suspect vehicle was identified, and its driver was determined to be a 23-year-old Tremont Street female, and she was summonsed to court on two counts of malicious destruction of property for less than $1,200 each. The injured victim was transported to Salem Hospital.
Police were called to CVS, 79 Lynnfield St., at 4:40 p.m. for a hit and run accident. The suspect vehicle's bumper found in the parking lot should match a white Jeep the officer hopes to find.
Police were called to 57 Walnut St., at 6:40 p.m., for a civil issue between two neighbors that became a criminal case. One of them, Thomas J. Martin, 62, of 57 Walnut St., Apt 8, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, and two counts of threatening to commit a crime.
Marblehead
Thursday
A Harbor Avenue resident told police, at 8 a.m., that his motion lights activated at about 3:15 a.m., and just now he discovered a package, addressed to him, had been opened and left in his front yard. He said didn't realize a package had been delivered. Police said it looked like animal had gotten into the package.
A Corinthian Lane woman complained to police, at 2:50 p.m., that she is still getting annoying calls from people pretending to be from Social Security, and she said they swore and yelled at her. She was given the number of the Salem Social Security office to follow up as needed and was directed to contact her phone service provider to help her screen out the scam calls.
A man spoke to the cycle officer, at 4 p.m., to say he was practicing his First Amendment rights and a restaurant owner came out with a leaf blower and put it in his face. The officer took the report and the complainant moved on.
A resident reported to police, at 6:15 p.m., that his motor vehicle was missing from his driveway, and no one else lives there who might have used it. Ten minutes later the son called and said he had heard the report on the scanner. He said his father had some cognitive issues and they took the car away from him as he should not be driving. Also his license was expired. He said his father knows he took the car, but may have forgotten. The officer spoke with both father and son, and the father told them he was quite aware his son took the car and why, but he wanted police to demand the son give it back to him. The son is filling out a request for his father to be declared an immediate threat.
Friday
A Reed Street resident emailed police, to say his Back the Blue sign has been damaged or stolen for the fourth time. On Thursday, one of three teen girls came onto the property in front of the house and, as the others watched, took the sign. They fled down Reed toward Bowden. The caller told police it was OK to report the incident on social media.
Police were sent to a Tedesco Street location at 5:15 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident involving a Toyota RAV4 suv and a Kia Rio sedan. One vehicle was towed, but there were no injuries.
At 9:15 p.m., police were sent to Pleasant Street for a two-vehicle crash involving a Dodge Ram pickup that clipped a Honda Odyssey van, then hit the curb. No one was hurt, but both vehicles had to be towed. The operator of the Dodge was cited for texting while driving and operating on an expired registration.
Saturday
A Hillcrest Road caller reported, at 8:35 p.m., that someone trying to buy an iPhone used a Mass. ID card with his wife's name on it.
Salem
Thursday
Police responded, at 5 p.m., to 10 Howard St., for a past assault. It was a dispute between parties in neighboring apartments.
An officer was sent to 10 Howard St. again, this time at 11:50 p.m., for another incident relating to the previous one.
Friday
Police responded to two noise complaints shortly after midnight: the first, at 51 Prince St., was called in at 12:10 a.m.; and the second, at 8 Herbert St., was called in at 12:15 a.m.
A third noise complaint was called in at 2:55 a.m., for 10 Becket St.
Officers were sent to 4 First St., at 7:30 a.m., for a larceny report.
Reports of an assault in progress bought police to 250 Bridge St., at 8:50 a.m.
An officer was sent to 41 Hancock St., at 11:10 a.m., and to 176 Loring Ave., at 12:45 p.m., for two reports of scams or of fraud.
Officers were sent to 117 Lafayette St., at 2:50 p.m., and to 8 Tremont St., at 3 p.m., for two separate larceny cases.
Beverly
Thursday
Two cruisers and an ambulance were dispatched to Lefavour Avenue, just before 5 p.m., for a possible overdose.
The report of a teen girl acting up brought two officers to a Cross Street address, at 9:10 p.m.
Friday
Police were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Charnock streets, at 11:30 a.m., to check on a woman slumped over on the steps.
Police were called to an Essex Street address, at 12:25 p.m., in regard to a scam in which a woman was sending thousands of dollars in American Express gift cards through the Postal Service. The woman told police, she had a computer and Microsoft told her to send the cards to fix problems she was having with her computer.
Police were sent to 286 Cabot St., at 12:45 p.m., for a burglary,
Police were sent to the intersection of Route 128 N and Exit 18, at 4:10 p.m., for an 18-wheeler stuck on the island.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched, at 4:20 p.m., to a Bridge Street location for a person breathing but not responding.
Police were sent to a Lakeview Avenue address, at 8:30 for a female calling for help.
Yelling and screaming on the 2nd floor of a Park Street building brought police at 9:20 p.m.
Officers were sent to 327 Rantoul St., at 10:45 p.m., for people yelling outside.
Saturday
Police were sent to an Essex Street location, at 12:55 a.m., after a female reported an unknown spray from above.
Police went to a Bennett Street address, at 8:50 a.m., to speak with a parent who said their son took the car and had not returned.
Four officers, a captain and a sergeant were dispatched to 151 Rantoul St., at 11:50 a.m., for a disturbance at the rally. There was no information on the type of rally.
An officer was sent to 287 Rantoul St., at 1:45 p.m., to check on a possible intruder in the house.
Officers were sent to 25 Essex St., at 11:35 p.m., to disperse a group from the gazebo.
Danvers
Thursday
Police were sent to St. Richard Church, 90 Forest St., at 5:50 p.m., to look into a case of fraud.
Police arrested a Malden man at 8:55 p.m., at Elliott Street and Route 128 on a motor vehicle violation. They arrested Marcos Dasilva, 4 Knollin St., Malden. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
Officers went to IRA Lexus, 101 Andover St., at 11:05 p.m., for a male trying to open a motor vehicle.
Friday
Officers were called to Danvers Indoor Sports at 12:10 a.m., for a large crowd that would not leave. They apparently dispersed before officers arrived.
Police were called to 100 Dayton St., at 10:15 a.m., for two dogs found.
Officers went to 23 Prince St., at 11:50 a.m., to look into a reported fraud.
Officers were sent to 98 Newbury St, at 9:20 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute between neighbors.
Saturday
Police were sent to Connors' Farm, 30 Valley Road, at 10:20 a.m., to enforce the town's overcrowding and mask bylaws.
Police were dispatched, at 5 p.m., to the vicinity of 28 Lawrence St., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment but no personal injuries.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 156 High St., to look for someone reportedly skateboarding in the road, but no one could be found.
An officer responded to Putnamville Reservoir, 320 Locust St., at about 10:15 p.m., for a large party, but it was nowhere to be found.
Sunday
Police were sent to Conifer Hill Drive, at 7:10 a.m. to assist parties with paperwork after an accident without personal injury.
Police were called to 45 Northshore Ave., at 10:50 a.m., for an aggressive dog.
Police were called to 175 Maple St., at 12:40 p.m., for an accident involving a pedestrian and a motor vehicle. The report was incomplete, but police said there had been no hospital transport, indicating that injuries, if any, were minor.
Officers were sent to Shell - Liberty Tree, 149 Endicott St., for people fighting.
Swampscott
Thursday
The Fire Department reported, at 6:25 a.m., that a 10-year-old just walked into the station and told them he did not want to go home.
A Foster Road resident reported, at 2:55 p.m. that a vehicle with a Wyoming plate was parked against her property line. She said it was blocking an area where the Verizon man needs to get his truck to work on the back of the house, which is on the corner. She said the vehicle does not belong to a resident, and she wants it ticketed and moved if at all possible.
