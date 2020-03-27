Peabody
Thursday
At 4 p.m., a theft was reported at Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St., after a customer walked out of the supermarket without paying for items.
A past burglary was reported on Spring Street Court at 4:06 p.m., in which the caller reported that “someone broke into his apartment and cut his electricity and threw trash around.” Police made a juvenile arrest, arresting a 17-year-old boy and charging him with breaking and entering as a misdemeanor and two counts of destruction of property valued at less than $1,200.
At 11:18 p.m., a Jacobs Street caller reported that he was “jumped from behind and his wallet stolen.” The caller wasn’t able to provide a description “because he was knocked to the ground.” Police determined the robbery report was unfounded.
Friday
At 2:11 p.m., a past burglary attempt was reported on Bartholomew Street. The suspect tried to break into a house Tuesday night and also tried to take a generator.
Danvers
Thursday
At 4:38 p.m., police were called out to Danvers High School on Cabot Road on a report of people playing tennis.
Friday
A shoplifter was reported at Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 9:10 a.m.
Marblehead
Thursday
A police officer on Gerry Street reported at 7:55 am. that “both sets of keys (are) locked in the cruiser.” The fire department was called out to assist.
At 8:42 a.m., a dispatcher note left in the log with an address of Gerry Street was tagged with the description “CAN LANDSCAPERS WORK?” The dispatcher narrative, listed at 8:43 a.m., read, “Yes they can.”
A Pleasant Street resident called at 1:55 p.m. to report that he “got a new Apple iPhone and he was trying to set it up but his wifi is not strong enough. He wanted to come down to the police station and plug in his phone and log into wifi and get his phone up and running.” Police told the caller to “go to a public building like the library or school to access free wifi.”
At 7:48 p.m., a Victoria Lane resident contacted police about “two males, possibly Hispanic, banging on his door.” It was determined the knocking on the door was a neighbor “checking on them,” and the caller apologized “for not answering the door. They appreciate the neighbor’s concern for them, they are fine.”
Vandalism to a vehicle — paintballing — was reported on Ocean Avenue at 8:12 p.m.
Swampscott
Thursday
A black and white husky dog was reported to be attacking people on Park Square and Windsor Avenue at 12:26 p.m. At least one person was bitten.
Police took a call shortly before 9 p.m. from a Windsor Avenue resident who said a “chubby white male in his 50s,” wearing an orange vest and driving a white van, had come to the house and asked to look around to see if there was any work that needed to be done. The caller did not let the man in.
Police/Fire
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.