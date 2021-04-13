Peabody
Sunday
Police were sent to 82 Avalon Drive, at 4:10 p.m., after a caller requested a well-being check on his four children ages 4 to 12, as he believed they may have been left alone at the residence. The lieutenant confirmed all four children were with the mother, enroute to the grandparents' home, and all were well.
A woman called from 21 Parsons St., at 6:35 p.m., to report that her rear windshield was smashed while she was parked. The officer said the back windshield was broken and a baseball bat was found near the vehicle. There were no witnesses.
Police were called to Central Bakery, 48 Walnut St., at 6:55 p.m. for an apparent disturbance in front of the bakery. Police took a male party into custody and, after a brief investigation, arrested Raymond A. Garland, 50, of 94 Clay St. Apt. 3., Cambridge. He was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, for a misdemeanor, and with disturbing the peace.
A caller reported, at 11 p.m., that while traveling down Mt. Vernon Street in her vehicle, a black SUV, similar to an Explorer, fired four shots at her car then continued right onto Walnut Street. The officer reported there was no damage to the woman's vehicle, and no bullet casings were found. A caller at 36 Mount Vernon did report hearing six to seven gunshots. A resident's security camera confirmed the event and that the shots were confirmed from a black sedan. Officers located four shell casings, and the Massachusetts State Police arrived.
Monday
A caller from Preowned Auto Logistics, 222 Jubilee Drive, reported at 8:30 a.m., that a customer's vehicle had been broken into. The car had been ransacked, but was undamaged. It happened sometime between 2 p.m. closing time Saturday and earlier this morning.
Marblehead
Friday
A Broughton Road child, home alone at 5:15 p.m., was playing with a neighborhood friend. They had a disagreement and the friend grabbed a metal pipe and chased the caller around the neighborhood. The caller made it home safely. The caller told police the friend is now being aggressive with his parents who could not control him. Police and an EMS unit were requested and the patient was being transported to Beverly Hospital, accompanied with two officers.
Saturday
A Taft Street woman called police at 8 a.m., to report that she had just exited her house to find a silver Honda CRV with no plates in her driveway. Police checked and determined the vehicle had been towed overnight and left in the wrong driveway — and it belonged to the neighbor.
A woman called police at 10:10 p.m., to report she had gotten her Nissan Murano stuck in the sand at the far end of the lot on Ocean Avenue. She said AAA would not tow her and told her to call police. She said she had a car full of kids and had gotten a friend to pick them up, and she was now leaving with the friend to take them home. She said she would call a private tow for help with her car.
Sunday
A Pleasant Street resident called police at 12:40 a.m., to complain about a neighbor running the bathroom fan so long, and the odor of marijuana non-stop. An officer spoke with both parties: The complainant was advised of the complaint process in her condo, and the other party turned off the fan in the bathroom.
Police responded, at 2:50 p.m., to the intersection of Humphrey and Laurel streets for a two-vehicle accident involving a black 2009 Toyota Camry and a blue 2012 Hyundai Tucson SUV. The two operators were transported to local hospitals and both vehicles were towed. One of the operators later called the ambulance company to inquire about her key and wallet and was directed to the tow company as they would be with the vehicle.
Beverly
Monday
Three officers were sent to Beverly Hospital, at 1 a.m., for a prisoner watch.
An Essex Street woman called police, at 8:45 a.m., to report that an unknown male was knocking on her door.
Police were sent to Pine Road at 11:10 for a dispute between neighbors.
Police were dispatched, at 12:20 p.m., to the intersection of Cabot and New Balch streets for a two-car accident with property damage.
An officer was sent to Sohier Road and Hilltop Drive, at 1:15 p.m., to monitor for mopeds and scooters.
At 3 p.m., officers were sent to 175 Rantoul St., to check on a female yelling at people.
At 3 p.m., police and an ambulance were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Elliott streets for an accident involving a motorcycle and a motor vehicle. As of press time, no further information was available.
