Marblehead
Thursday
Police got a call at 10:34 a.m. from a historian who would be photographing several locations in the town; he told police that the Historical Commission had recommended that he give the police a heads-up.
A caller from West Shore Drive at 10:40 a.m. reported a verbal exchange with a jogger who was not wearing a mask.
A Cloutman Lane resident called at 12:29 p.m. to report receiving a "grandparent scam" call from someone claiming to be his grandson and that he had been in an accident. The caller said he knew it was a scam and hung up, but wanted to make police aware.
Police got another call from West Shore Drive at 2:43 p.m. reporting unmasked joggers. The caller went on to complain that he's been unable to visit his own mother in three months "because of people like this." He urged police to begin ticketing the joggers.
Police broke up a group of approximately 30 youths playing football at Piper Field off Humphrey Street at 3:48 p.m. The school department will be installing signs soon and agreed to put up a temporary sign until the permanent signs arrive.
Police were called by a Green Street resident reporting a property line dispute at 3:48 p.m. The caller said her neighbor was drilling screws into what she says is her driveway. The work was stopped and the neighbor will pursue the matter in Land Court.
Swampscott
Wednesday
Police took a report of an issue between an employee and a person at Urgent Care on Paradise Road at 7:53 a.m.
A caller from Middlesex Avenue reported receiving an email in violation of a court order at 10:15 a.m.
Police took a report of a person refusing to follow requirements to wear a mask at the Summit Estates complex on Paradise Road at 10:48 a.m.
A tow truck was called to Phillips Beach at 2:27 p.m.
The Board of Health was called to Raffaele Hair Salon at 404 Humphrey Street at 2:27 p.m. after a person flagged down a police officer because there was a customer receiving service inside the business. The business was cited for an ordinance violation.
Animal control was notified after two dogs got into a fight and one dog was possibly bitten on Harrison Avenue at 5:05 p.m.
A hit and run crash was reported on Jessie Street at 9:07 p.m.
Thursday
An Atlantic Crossing caller reported a family of raccoons in a tree on her property at 11:11 a.m. Animal control was notified.
A caller from Stetson Avenue called police at 2:04 p.m. to report a rabbit had built a nest under his shed. Animal control was notified.
Danvers
Wednesday
Caitlin Duggan, 33, of 13 Wallis St., Peabody, was charged with receiving a stolen vehicle following a traffic stop on Endicott Street at 9:20 p.m.
Thursday
Police took a report of a male being aggressive at BJ's Wholesale Club on Hutchinson Drive at 10:17 a.m.
A report of fraud was taken from a Locust Street address at 11:29 a.m.
The theft of mail was reported from a Cherry Street address at 3:27 p.m.
Beverly
Thursday
Multiple officers responded to a report of a fight involving brothers at an address on Cabot Street in North Beverly at 4:41 p.m.
Friday
A caller reported a slashed tire at the intersection of Cabot and School streets at 12:30 a.m.
Police and an ambulance were called to the aid of an elderly man who appeared confused and who was seen looking into cars on Cabot Street at 12:10 p.m.
Peabody
Thursday
A motorcycle was reported stolen from Avalon Drive at 5:18 p.m.
A worker for Associated Health Care called police just before 6 p.m. to report that he had accidentally delivered food to the wrong address on Pine Street and asked police to pick up the package and bring it to the correct house because he was already in New Hampshire. However, police could not locate the package.
Friday
Police spoke to people in a driveway on Endicott Street at 12:05 a.m. after receiving a call about a loud party with a bonfire.
The theft of a package from a resident of the Tannery Apartments on Warren Street was reported at 10:33 a.m.
Police went to Kennedy Field Park on Elginwood Road at 10:38 a.m. for a report of three men hitting golf balls. Police described the men as "confrontational" before they were sent on their way by an officer.
An Eastman Park resident reported the fraudulent use of a Visa card tied to her checking account at 12:07 p.m.
A package containing $210 worth of shakes was reported stolen from the lobby of a Crowninshield Street apartment house at 1:42 p.m.
An elderly woman accidentally crashed her 2007 Toyota Camry into a house on Essex Green Lane at 1:54 p.m. The building inspector, a tow truck and an officer from the criminal investigation division were called to the scene.
Police were looking for a Johnson Avenue woman at 2:41 p.m. at the request of Beverly's animal control officer, who is investigating a report that she allegedly threw a bag of dog feces at someone in that city. Police left a note for the woman advising her to contact the Beverly officer.