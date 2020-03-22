Marblehead
Friday
An anonymous Gerry Street woman called police at 1:50 p.m. as she was angry that leaf blowers were blowing particles from one house to the next, and she went on to explain how stupid it was. She was told the department didn't test stupidity, and there are no laws against leaf blowers. She was advised to contact the Health Department with her concerns about airborne Covid-19 particles.
A Weston Road caller notified police, at 2:10 p.m. that he had gotten a call from the Social Security Administration. He said he had called them back three times and the same man answered each time. He was told it was a scam, to stop calling them back and to block their number. He said he did not divulge any information.
A Smith Street party called police, at 3:05 p.m. to report that a wild turkey was in the street right in front of the Post Office. Police police said the turkey was causing a traffic problem, and their attempt to reach the animal control officer (ACO) was unsuccessful. At 3:25 the turkey left the area.
A Pleasant Street caller advised police, at 3:20 p.m., that he went out to make a delivery and when he got back, someone had come into the laundry and stolen a speaker. He said they have the suspect on video.
A Gallison Avenue caller notified police at 7:50 p.m., that two bikes were leaning against a fence alongside their property.
Saturday
A caller notified police at 8 a.m., that someone had entered her car on Thursday, and on Friday she noticed that her handicap placard and her Coach wristlet were missing from her car.
Police were notified at 9:40 a.m., that a woman sitting in her parked 2016 Dodge Ram pickup on Atlantic Avenue had opened her door into traffic and it was struck by a passing vehicle. No one was hurt and papers were exchanged. Her vehicle was towed.
Police were dispatched, at 3:35 p.m., to Pleasant and Smith streets for a two-car accident involving a black 2015 GMC Acadia and a white 2011 Volkswagen Touareg, with one driver trapped and experiencing chest pain. An unidentified witness told police the white car had run the red light. Both vehicles were towed, and one person was given a ride to Salem. There was no mention of any injury or medical transport.
Salem
Sunday
Police were sent to two separate addresses late this morning for undesirable or unwanted guests: 3 Langdon St., at 11:10 a.m.; and to 4 Jefferson Ave., at 11:20 a.m.
Officers were called to 50 Traders Way, at 11:50 a.m., for a report of larceny.
At 1:30 p.m., police were sent to 5 Linden St., for another report of larceny.
Beverly
Friday
A West Street resident called police at 4:40 p.m., to report damage to their back door.
Two units were sent to a Douglas Avenue address for a report of people arguing in the yard.
Saturday
A cruiser was sent to Bayview Avenue and Hospital Point to disperse a group, at 1 a.m.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 6:15 p.m., to a Thorndike Street address, for a possible unattended death.
Officers wee dispatched, at 8:30 p.m., to 60 Colon St.,. for a general burglary call.
Officers were sent to Lovett and Bartlett streets, at 10:15 p.m., for possible drug activity in a black Nissan.
Sunday
An officer was sent to 30 Hilltop Drive, at 10:50 a.m., for a report of kids playing in a window.
Police were sent to 224 Elliott St., at 1:40 p.m., for a customer refusing to leave.
Three units were sent to the vicinity of 4 McPherson Drive, at 2:10 p.m., to disperse a group
At 2:35 p.m., police were sent to a Rantoul Street store for a customer acting strangely.
Swampscott
Friday
An officer was slent to 30 Berkshire St., at 9:25 a.m., for a possible identity theft.
Police were notified at 1:30 p.m., that a fired female employee had stolen a vehicle and it was being tracked.
Police were sent to the 'Fish House' 431 Humphrey St., after a caller reported youths climbing out onto the closed part of the pier. There were no youths when police arrived.
A 15 Claremont Terrace resident notified police, at 11:05 p.m., of a loud noise very similar to a gunshot. Police checked and reported it appeared to have been fireworks on the beach near or in Lynn.
Saturday
Officers were sent to 1 Orchard Terrace, at 7:10 a.m., for a larceny.
Police were sent to 34B Essex Ave., at 10:10 a.m., for a break-and-entry to a motor vehicle.
The report of a disturbance brought officers to 11 Tidd St., at 1:45 p.m.
Police were sent to 330 Paradise Road, at 5:30 p.m., to check on suspicious behavior.
Sunday
Officers were called to the vicinity of 377 Essex St., at 1:30 a.m.
Police responded to 377 Essex St., at 1:30 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident.
Peabody
Friday
Police were sent to Peabody Diner, 10 Margin St., at 7:25 p.m., for a road-rage incident. A caller reported a vehicle had tailgated him, then the operator got out and kicked the right side of his vehicle. The operator, a 41-year-old Chestnut Street, Danvers, resident was summonsed to court on a charge of malicious damage to a motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to Alliance Health at Rosewood, 22 Johnson St., after a caller reported an employee was stealing toilet paper. An officer spoke with both parties, and the issue will be handled internally.
Police responded, just before 9 p.m., to the intersection of Warren and Endicott streets, for a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. The party was conscious and alert and the vehicle remained on scene. The victim was transported to Salem Hospital with minor injuries.
Saturday
An officer was sent to Pump Station Road, at 7:45 a.m., after a male was reported to be sitting on a bench at the end of the bike path yelling. He agreed to return home.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 62 Forest St., at 11:45 a.m. concerning a suspicious package left on the sidewalk. The officer spoke to the resident, who will be bringing the box back inside the house.
An officer was called to Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St., at 2:40 p.m., for shoplifters detained after taking goods valued at greater than $200. The items were recovered and both suspects were given 6-month trespass notices.
Police were sent to a Christina Drive address, at 4:25 p.m., where they arrested a male resident on an outstanding warrant.
A Palmer Avenue resident notified police, at 5:15 p.m., that someone had entered his gated backyard and his shed and took three empty pizza boxes out of the recycling bin. He said he had placed them there when he took out the trash this morning. There was no damage.
Police, sent to 56 Washington St., at 5:35 p.m. to check on a party on electronic monitoring by the Probation Department arrested a 19-year-old resident on a temporary probation warrant.
