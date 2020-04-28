Beverly
Sunday
An officer was dispatched at 6:10 p.m., from the police station, for a mask-compliance patrol.
Police and medical were dispatched to a Gage Street location for a possible overdose.
The report of a possible suicidal male brought police to the vicinity of Cherry Hill and Sam Fonzo drives at 11 p.m.
Monday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 344 Cabot St., at 1 a.m., to check on a suspicious motor vehicle.
Police were dispatched, at 3:10 a.m., to 71 Dodge St., after a truck took down wires and a utility pole.
A cruiser was set to the intersection of Winthrop and Crescent avenues, at 7:12 a.m., for a large tree that was down and blocking the street.
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched to a Sunset Drive location, at 12:05 p.m., for a 29-year-old male who was out of control.
Police were called to a Rantoul Street address, at 5:45 p.m. for an apparent unattended death.
Tuesday
Police were called to 69 Sohier Road, at 12:25 a.m., after a resident reported he believed someone was trying to enter their back door.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to a Dodge Street address, at 9:40 a.m., for a party in a chair who would not wake up.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to a Manor Road address, at 9:40 a.m., for a possible overdose.
Police were called to 15 Hull St., just before noon, after a complaint by a worker that he had been sprayed with a hose by a party at 13 Hull St.
Police were sent to Walgreens, 54 Elliott St., at 12:30 p.m., for a party without a mask who refused to leave the store.
The report of a general disturbance brought officers to 377 Cabot St., at 3 p.m. for two females yelling at each other.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 101 Rantoul St., at 3:20 p.m. after the passenger reported the cabbie would not let him out of the vehicle.
Peabody
Sunday
Police were sent to 261 Newbury St., at 6:15 p.m., for a well-being check on an alcoholic, after his brother said his trailer was uninhabitable due to a previous fire, and he has been sleeping on an old mattress. Police forced entry to the trailer, but the man was not home.
Police were dispatched, to the intersection of Washington and Foster streets, at 6:35 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident without personal injuries. Both vehicles were towed and one operator was given a ride to Bow Street in Salem.
Monday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 289 Lynn St., at 8:10 a.m., for a tree almost completely blocking the road. The DPW was notified and the Tree Department arrived shortly.
A person notified police, at 8:40 a.m., from the intersection of Orchard Terrace and Bartholomew Street, that a Verizon truck had been parked in the area too long. An officer spoke with the driver, who confirmed he was working in the area.
A woman called police, at 11:10 a.m., from the Fairweather Apartments, 20 Central St. She told them she owned the apartments and believes that Apt. 613 was supposed to be empty, but, she said, someone appeared to be living there and was being visited by his nursing aides. An officer met with the caller and determined she was not taking her medications properly. A medical unit was coming out to evaluate her condition and try to adjust her medications.
Police were called to Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St., at 4:55 p.m., after a detail officer reported a shopper refused to stop for him. The shopper got into a vehicle, which was last seen on Howley Street, taking a left onto Walnut. The suspect, who was not the operator, was a female, and all of the product she tried to take was recovered. The vehicle owner, after being contacted by police and told what had happened, returned to the store and spoke with the officer. The suspect was not with her, but she did provide the suspect's name. The store decided not to pursue the incident as they had recovered their merchandise.
Tuesday
A caller notified police, at 6:15 a.m., that he saw a female ride up to a parked car on a bicycle, open the car door and take some money out of it. The caller told police he was detaining the woman until police arrived. Police arrested Kymber Thomas, 52, of 286 Washington St., Apt. 38, Salem. She was charged with receiving stolen property valued at less than $1,200; breaking and entering a motor vehicle in the daytime for a felony; possession of a burglarious instrument; and on an other-department warrant.
A caller from Burlington, 310 Andover St., notified police, at 12:15 p.m., of illegal dumping behind the building. The officer said there was a sofa and a mattress behind the building but was unable determine who left the items.
A party notified police, at 12:45 p.m., from McDonald's, 133 Main St., that a vehicle had struck the building while making the turn at the drive-up. There appeared to be no damage to the building.
Marblehead
Monday
Police and fire responded, at 9:22 a.m., to a Harbor Avenue residence for a report of smoke in the house. They quickly determined the smoke had been caused by an oil-burner blowback, and there was no fire.
Police responded, at 4:15 p.m., to 131 Atlantic Avenue for a three-vehicle collision, two with airbag deployment, and one parked in the yard. A 2013 Lexus SE and a 2010 Toyota 4 Runner were towed and their operators declined medical assistance. There was property damage to 131 Atlantic.
A Middle Street man who had called police four times today to ask the phone numbers for various offices including the "trash people" and the selectmen's office, was advised at 5:52 p.m., to stop calling police unless he has an emergency. At 5:56 p.m., he called again. He was again told to stop calling unless he required police assistance — not people's phone numbers.
Salem
Monday
Police were called to 1 Laurel St. at 4:55 p.m. after a person received threats.
Offices were sent to 173 Lafayette St., at 8:45 a.m., for a larceny.
Police were sent to 10 Traders Way, at 9:30 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were sent to 252 Bridge St., at 10:10 a.m. to make one well-being check.
An officer was sent to 46 Peabody St., at 3:35 p.m., for a reported larceny.
Police were called to 77 Rainbow Terrace, at 4:30 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
A larceny report brought officers to 6 Proctor St. at 10:15 p.m. for a larceny.
Tuesday
A person called police from 56 Margin St., at 12:05 a.m., to report they were a victim of harassment.
A party called police, at 8:10 a.m., to report a fraud or a scam.
At 8:23 a.m., police were sent to 48 Howard St. Ext., for a disturbance.
Police went to 15 Weatherly Drive, at 10:35 a.m., for another report of a fraud or a scam.
The theft of a motor vehicle or of a motor-vehicle license plate brought police to 12 Pope St., at 12:25 p.m.
Officers were sent to 2 Malm Ave., at 1:10 p.m. for the third report of a fraud or a scam today.
Police were called to the vicinity of Osgood and East Collins streets, at 1:55 p.m., to deal with a drunken person.
Danvers
Monday
An officer went to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 12:30 a.m., after someone called to report there was a male pounding on the door.
At 3:15 a.m., an officer was sent to the vicinity of 4 Poplar St., to check road conditions after a tree and wires were reported to be down.
An officer was dispatched, at 5:10 a.m., to Gulf Express, 160 Andover St., after a man threatened an employee.
An officer was sent back to the vicinity of 4 Poplar St., just before 7 a.m., to check road conditions. He reported a mangled street sign.
Police were dispatched, at 1:05 p.m., to the vicinity of Cumberland Farms, 76 Newbury St., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible personal injury.
Officers were sent to Econo Lodge, 152 Endicott St., at 1:25 p.m., for a non-residential break-and-entry.
Police sent to 6 Trask St., at 2:05 p.m., for a call about a trespass violation, arrested Eduardo Villar, 38, of 50 Warren St., Peabody, and charged him with trespass.
Police were sent to Conifer Hill Commons, 121 Conifer Hill Drive, at 3:30 p.m. for a noisy neighbor who was disturbing the peace.
Police were called to Lowe's Home Improvement, 153 Andover St., at 9:10 p.m., for an employee locked in the store.
Tuesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 50 Spring St., at 8:45 a.m., for a female dancing on the sidewalk.
An officer was sent to 6 Drummond Court, at 10:35 a.m., to assist with a reported blackmail case.
Officers were sent to BJ's Wholesale Club, 6 Hutchinson Drive, at 11:40 a.m., for a line of people in the road.
An officer was sent to Costco Wholesale, 11 Newbury St., at 4:05 p.m., for a suspicious male asking for money.
Swampscott
Monday
Officers were sent to an Orchard Road address, at 11:45 a.m., for a larceny.
At 1:45 p.m., police were sent to 14 Preston Court for the report of another larceny.
Police were called to Stop & Shop, 450 Paradise Road, at 8:15 p.m., for a shoplifting.
||||