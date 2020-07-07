Beverly
Monday
Police were sent to a Hart Street residence, at 5 p.m., after a third-party caller reported a father and son might be fighting.
A unit was sent to 669 Cabot St. and Conant Street, at 5 p.m., to check on a male sleeping in the cemetery.
Police were sent to 91 Cabot St., at 6:35 p.m. for a disagreement between neighbors.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 12 Corning St., at approximately 7:50 after two callers reported an injured animal on the sidewalk. The animal, which was not described, left before help arrived.
Tuesday
A unit was sent to 111 New Balch St., at 12:45 a.m., for kids playing basketball.
Police went to Super Sub, 324 Cabot St., at 12:55 a.m., to see why the lights were on inside.
Police were called to 71 Cabot St., at 7:35 a.m., for an ongoing landlord-tenant dispute.
Police were sent to 278 Rantoul St., at 9:30 a.m., to check on barriers that had been painted black.
Two officers were sent to 285 Cabot St., for a stolen Fed-Ex package.
Two cruisers were sent to the intersection of Pond and Rantoul streets, at 3:10 p.m., to make sure a group arguing didn't get out of hand.
Police responded to the vicinity of 30 Conant St., at 5:35 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident. One party sustained minor injuries but refused medical attention. The report was incomplete.
Marblehead
Monday
A person walked in to the station, at 8:23 a.m., to report a rope or a wire that looked like a noose hanging from the top of lighthouse nearly to the ground. An officer checked and reported it was a part of the rigging for the exterior of the lighthouse that appeared to have come loose during last night's squall. The harbormaster was notified and said he would send someone over to repair it. A man called later to say he was offended by the "noose," and asked if anyone else was offended. He was advised several departments were aware of the object and that it was not a noose but a part of the warehouse rigging that appears to have frayed.
A woman called police at noon to report she and her husband were just out for a walk when a woman came out of a Carlton Road residence and asked for help. They declined to assist as they were afraid of COVID-19, and she went back into the residence. The woman said she and her husband were concerned for the woman's well-being, so they notified police. Two units were sent to the home and spoke with the resident, who said it was not them.
A Pilgrim Road resident reported, at 12:10 p.m., that they had been defrauded by a contractor.
A Rockaway Avenue woman reported, at 11:10 p.m. that an there was an SUV parked across the street from her house that she didn't recognize and thought was suspicious. She was unable to say why it was suspicious other than that she did not recognize the vehicle. She was advised that anyone can park on a public street, and a vehicle is not suspicious just because a person doesn't know who it belongs to.
Swampscott
Monday
A woman notified police, at 7:45 a.m., that her wallet was stolen while she was attending a Eulow Street estate sale yesterday.
A man came into the station, at 11:30 a.m., to report he had been victimized in a Craigslist scam regarding the rental of a vacation property in New Hampshire.
A caller reported at 8:10 p.m., from 174 Humphrey St., that a stray dog had jumped into an open car in front of the church. The dog was returned to its owner.
Police were sent to Essex Shell, 357 Essex St., at 8:35 p.m., for a man down on the sidewalk. Lynn Fire was notified, but the man declined medical transport.
Police responded, at 10:30 p.m., to 314 Forest Ave., after a woman reported she believed there was someone in the basement. She said everyone in the house was in an upstairs bedroom. Police found no one in the basement, nor was there any sign of a break-in. They suggested something else may have knocked over items in the basement.
Danvers
Monday
Police were sent to 13320 Bay Drive, at 3:25 a.m., for a male sleeping in a vehicle.
A 15 Lindall St. caller reported, at 9:35 a.m., that their cat was missing.
Police were called to John's Auto Service, 8 Bridge St., at 11:15 a.m., for the theft of metals.
An officer was sent to 2 Electronics Ave., at 11:20 p.m., for a customer who was screaming.
At 11:30 a.m., officers went to 5 Coolidge Road for a person who was reported to be threatening the neighbors.
Officers were sent to 27 Andover St., at 2:10 p.m., for a minor motor-vehicle accident without personal injury.
The report of a large turtle in the road brought an officer to North Street, at 4 p.m., but the turtle had gone on its way.
Peabody
Monday
Police were sent to a Rockdale Avenue residence, at 5 p.m., after a neighbor complained of loud construction noise. The officer reported there was no construction noise, and only a couple of kids playing, not noisily, in the yard.
Police were sent to the area behind Shaw's Supermarket, 210S Andover St., to check on parties rummaging in the dumpster. Mall security trespassed them from the Mall for three months.
Officers were called to 261 Newbury St., at 10 p.m., after a neighbor complained that a generator was running too noisily. The officer spoke with the party doing the work on the property and he said the generator had been off for about two hours. He said he will be working here daily until the job is complete and is aware of town ordinances. He said he was about to wrap up for the evening.
Police were called to Extended Stay America, 200 Jubilee Drive, at 11 p.m., to check on a distraught female in the rear lot. The woman said she required no assistance — she was just working out some personal issues.
Police were sent to Improtex Auto Motors, 288 Newbury St., at 11:45 p.m., for a possible stolen license plate. Security camera footage showed a suspicious male appearing to remove the plate some two hours earlier.
Tuesday
A resident of 8 Harris St., reported at 6 a.m., that two tires on his 2006 Honda CRV had been slashed. He said the vehicle was parked on the street when it happened.
A caller from A Mom's Village, 637 Lowell St., notified police at 11 a.m., that a female had stopped in front of the store and urinated, then departed in her vehicle. The female, whose license plate number was reported, is known to frequent the area.
Police responded, at 2:55 p.m., to the intersection of Northshore Road and Shore Drive, after a caller reported someone had fallen off their bike. The officer reported the person may have struck their head. A family member arrived on scene and accompanied the patient to the hospital in the ambulance. Police contacted Terrace Estates and requested the family member's motor vehicle not be towed due to the accident.
Salem
Sunday
Police were sent to 232 Highland Ave., at 8:15 p.m, for the report of an accident involving a motor vehicle and a bicycle. The bicyclist was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries. The case is still under investigation.
A driver came into the station, at 10:40 p.m., to report a possible accident involving his car and an unknown pedestrian. The driver told police that he was driving down Washington Street, at 10:40 p.m., when his car was brushed by a pedestrian. He said the pedestrian kept on walking, and there was no damage to his vehicle.
Officers were sent to 135 Lafayette St., at 11:35 p.m., for a minor motor vehicle accident. The parties exchanged papers and went on their way.
Monday
A dispute brought police to 72 Wharf St., at 1:50 a.m.
An officer was called to 23R May St., at 8:30 a.m., for a report of vandalism or graffiti.
The report of a larceny brought police to 40 Highland Ave., at 8:35 a.m.
A report of threats made brought police to 117 Boston St., at 11:40 a.m., and to 79 Beaver St., at 2:35 p.m.
Police were called to 160 Fort Ave., at 2:55 p.m ., for a larceny.
Officers were sent to 232 Highland Ave., just before 4 p.m., for a shoplifting. After a brief investigation, officers arrested Raymond Allen Garland, 49, of 14 Enon St., Beverly. He was charged with shoplifting, third offense; possession of a Class B drug, subsequent offense; and possession of a Class E drug.
Police were sent to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Greenway Road, at 4:35 p.m., for a two-car rear-end collision. The operator of one vehicle was cited for unlicensed operation and the operator of the other was cited for following too closely. No one was hurt, but one vehicle had to be towed.
Police were called to 106 Linden St., at 7:35 p.m., for a past assault.
Police were sent to 10 Lynch St., at 11:15 p.m., for a fireworks complaint. After a brief investigation, they arrested Ariel Zorrilla, 24, 10 Lynch St., Salem. Zorrilla was charged with unlawful possession of fireworks; assault and battery; attempting to intimidate a witness, juror, police or court official; resisting arrest; and disturbing the peace.
Tuesday
The report of a past break-and-entry brought police to 16 Ward St., at 1:15 a.m.
Officers were sent to 117 Lafayette St., at 10 a.m., for a larceny.
The report of a past break and entry brought officers to 167 Marlborough Road, at 10:10 a.m.
Police were sent to 57 Orne St., at 11:20 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Police went to 23 Congress St., at 2:15 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
Officers were dispatched to 84 Barstow St., at 3:10 p.m., for a larceny.
