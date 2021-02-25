Peabody
Wednesday
Police responded to Macy's, at 4:45 p.m., for a shoplifter detained by security in the office. The 24-year-old Everett man was trespassed from Macy's for three years and from Simon Properties for one year. He was also summoned to court to face a shoplifting charge.
Police were dispatched to 171 Lowell St., just before 7 p.m., for a car into a pole with unknown injuries. The road was shut down, the municipal power plant was notified, and the operator, Allison Nicole Gage, 22, of 200 Main St., Reading, was transported to Beverly Hospital for examination and treatment. An officer transported her back to the station at 10:35 p.m., where she was arrested and charged with drunken driving.
A resident of 8 Crowninshield St. reported, at 9:30 p.m., that security had sent an email to residents showing a video of a female going through many packages in the foyer today. The caller reported that her passport documentation was among the stolen items.
Thursday
Officers were called to the Auto Mall, 218 Andover St., at 8 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident involving a possibly-unlicensed operator. After a brief investigation, the operator, a 55-year-old Peabody woman, was summonsed to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. The woman was accompanied by her 60-year-old husband, also of Peabody, who was charged with allowing an unlicensed person to operate a motor vehicle. Officers also documented the accident.
At 8:05 a.m., police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Washington and Wheeler streets and summoned a 43-year-old woman to court for operation after suspension of her license and for failure to stop for a school bus. A licensed operator was sent to pick up her vehicle.
Police were sent to 286 Newbury St., at 10:30 a.m., to make a well-being check on the resident who told her insurance adjuster, while being explained the claims process, to "just shoot me." The claims adjuster didn't call police until the next day, however, because it was the end of his shift. The woman's insurance agent, not the adjuster, told police he knew her remark was a joke because of her sense of humor.
An 8 Crowninshield St. resident reported, at 11:10 a.m., the past theft of a package.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 11:25 p.m., in the vicinity of Fulton Street and, after a brief investigation, summoned a 60-year-old Beverly man to court on charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; operating an unregistered motor vehicle; and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Marblehead
Thursday
A man called police, at 9:50 a.m., from Hanover Court to report he had gotten a letter informing him he had won $980,000 in an international sweepstakes. He said he took the letter to his accountant who suggested he take it to the police. Officers advised him that if it sounded too good to be true, it was probably a scam.
A Humphrey Street resident called, at 2 p.m., to inquire about a low-flying helicopter that had been circling the area. Dispatch called Beverly airport, which advised him it was a military helicopter on a mission, and the mission was completed and the helicopter was out of the area.
A Pond Street resident called police at 4:34 p.m. to report someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits from both Massachusetts and New Hampshire using their information.
A Washington Street caller reported, at 6:15 p.m., that he heard a noise and then saw a parked car had been hit and damaged. He said he saw the back of a white truck leaving the area, heading toward Franklin Street. Someone called a few minutes later to report that he saw a small white box truck leaving town via Atlantic Avenue. Officers checking the accident scene report there was considerable damage to the vehicle, and the suspect vehicle also struck the porch of another Washington Street building.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Smith Street, at 8:10 p.m., for suspicious activity. The log reflects an unidentified vehicle was towed "for General Arrest." The log also shows that a party was arrested, but the name, address, age and charges were redacted.
Police were sent to Creesy St., at 11:45 p.m., for a stolen snowblower.
Beverly
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 131 Rantoul St., at 5:30 p.m., for a past hit-and-run with a vehicle parked in the lot.
Two officers were sent to Park Street, at 8:35 p.m., for a male collapsed on the train platform.
Thursday
The report of a possible past assault brought officers to 191 Cabot St., at 3:15 a.m.
Three cruisers were dispatched to 7 Courtney Drive,. at 4:50 a.m., for a party hitting a car with a baseball bat.
An officer was sent to 131 Rantoul St., at 10:40 a.m. to assist the Fire Department with a gas leak.
An 11 Broadway resident reported, at 2:30 p.m., that a package had been stolen.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were sent to 21 Green St., at 5:30 p.m. to take a report of a case of vandalism.
A vehicle was stopped at 5:50 p.m. on a routine motor-vehicle traffic stop North Street. The operator Kristen Michelle Anderson, 39, of 48 Joppa Way, Apt. B, Gloucester, was arrested. She was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and with speeding in excess of the posted limit.
Police were called to 10 Howard St., at 5:50 p.m., for a larceny.
Units were sent to 9 Salem St., at 11:45 p.m., for a noise complaint.
Thursday
Officers were sent to 33 Buffum St., at 12:05 a.m. for a suspicious party and/or motor vehicle.
At 4:25 a.m., police were sent to 17 Traders Way for a larceny.
At 10:25 a.m., the report of a fraud or a scam brought officers to 85 Moffat Road.
Police responded to 24 Park St., at 11:50 a.m., to take a report on a missing elderly person.
Units were sent to the vicinity of Highland Avenue and Marlborough Road at 2:30 p.m., for a vehicle operating erratically.
At 2:40 p.m., police were sent to 36 Margin St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Danvers
Wednesday
An officer was dispatched, at 4:35 p.m., to the area behind the old Hollywood Hits, 7 Hutchinson Drive, for a report of illegal dumping.
An officer was sent to 416 Maple St., at 5:05 p.m. to investigate a computer scam.
Police were sent to Lowe's Home Improvement, 153 Andover St., at 5:10 p.m. for a past shoplifting.
A motor-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian brought an officer to Eden Glen Ave., at 6:25 p.m.
Thursday
An ambulance was sent to 102 Endicott St., at 8:40 a.m., to check on a party who was confused and sweating heavily. They were transported to a local medical facility.
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of Bay State Animal Clinic., 249 Andover St., at 10:35 a.m., for a two-car accident without personal injuries.
Police were called to 4 Laurel St., at 11:25 a.m., to look into a scam.
At 11:40 a.m., an officer was sent to 21 Damon St., to look into malicious damages done to a business.
A vehicle owner called police to the Target parking lot, 240 Independence Way, for a vehicle that had been keyed.
Swampscott
Wednesday
Officers were sent to Elmwood Road, at 8:35 a.m., to assist a woman whose husband has dementia.
Lynn Fire was notified to send EMTs to a Vantage Terrace address, at 2:30 p.m., to assist a woman whose husband had fallen and couldn't get up.
A caller advised police, at 4:05 p.m., that he was involved in a hit-and-run crash coming out of Citizens Bank, and he was now in the Qdoba parking lot in a Toyota Highlander awaiting an officer.
An Essex Street caller reported a dead dog or coyote covered with a black and red blanket, at 4:30 p.m., on the Lynnbound side next to the cemetery, right after exiting the Swampscott Mall. DPW was notified.
||||