Beverly
Tuesday
An officer was sent to the intersection of Moulton and Porter streets at 4:15 p.m. to monitor an ongoing parking issue.
Six vehicles were stopped and the drivers given verbal warnings at or near the intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and Tremont Street, at about 5 p.m.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to Herrick Street and Sohier Road, at 8:30 p.m., for women in the street.
Six officers and a sergeant were dispatched to 38 Hilltop Drive, at 9:20 p.m. for a suspicious party in the apartment. Officers determined there was no issue and the party went on his way.
Police were called to 4 Dane St., at 3:05 a.m., for a group playing loud music.
A motor-vehicle accident with property damage brought police to the intersection of McKay and Blake streets, at 8:30 a.m.
An operator was sent to the intersection of Neptune Street and Bayview Avenue, at 12:15 p.m., for a vehicle-operator who was believed to be driving drunk.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A Creesy Street resident came in to the station, at 3 p.m., with a box of fresh fruit and vegetables that they found out in the street in front of their house. Police contacted Costa Fruit & Produce, a Boston company that delivers fresh boxes to the Charter School to be distributed to families in need, but they had no deliveries for today. A woman who delivers to those families called police, but said they had no deliveries scheduled today. She came in to the station, looked at the box and said it was from Costa, but not from her deliveries. She asked that police give it to anyone we know who might need or want it.
Wednesday
Police were sent to a Cottage Street address, at 7:25 a.m., for a minor motor vehicle accident after one vehicle collided with another as it was pulling out of the driveway. There were no injuries and no tows.
Peabody
Tuesday
Officers were sent to 35 Rockdale Ave., at 6 p.m., after a party called to say he was upset about when his neighbor had been working on his shed. The officer advised both sides that the stop time for construction work is 6 p.m., and they agreed to comply.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Newcastle Road and Walsh Avenue, at 7 p.m., after a caller reported 10 kids on bikes yelling and swearing and blocking traffic. Another caller had said the group confronted him and started to yell at him and said they would come back and damage his house. The officer spoke with the group and they left the area.
An Aborn Street resident reported that he had met a female on Facebook, and she demanded money after she secretly recorded him nude.
Wednesday
Police were sent to Forest Street, at 12:50 a.m., after a single vehicle struck a utility pole. One person was transported to Beverly Hospital with unknown injuries and the passenger was still on the scene. Electric light was enroute to deal with the downed pole.
An off-duty officer notified dispatch, at 3:45 a.m., that he had just seen a party possibly break into vehicles, and he fled on the tracks toward Stop & Shop. Police later determined the male had fled a previous domestic incident and was not breaking into cars.
A Lynn Street woman called police, at 7:05 a.m. to report her mailbox had been stolen. An officer sent to the woman's home determined the mailbox fell off the side of the house and into the bushes. He replaced it for the homeowner.
Police were sent to Newbury Comics, 210N Andover St., after mall security reported the store had stopped a possible shoplifter. There had been no shoplifting. The person had an item from another store that had set off the alarms.
Swampscott
Tuesday
Police were sent to 531 Humphrey St., at 11:16 a.m., for a suspicious party.
Police were called to 65 Phillips Ave., at 2:05 p.m., for a case of motor vehicle vandalism, and to 58 New Ocean St., at 2:15 p.m., for a second case of motor vehicle vandalism.
Officers were sent to 21 Duncan Terrace, at 5:30 p.m., for a disturbance.
Police were sent to 22 Ryan Place, at 6:55 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Officers were called to the vicinity of Stanley School, 10 Whitman Road at 10:55 p.m. and to Atlantic Avenue, one minute later for two separate fireworks complaints.
Wednesday
Officers were dispatched, at 12:10 a.m., to 395 Essex Street, for a vehicle into a utility pole. After a brief investigation, officers arrested Katherine MacKenzie, 47, of 11 Meadow Lane, Marblehead. She was charged with a marked lanes violation; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and drunken driving.
Police were sent to the intersection of Elmwood Road and Monument Avenue, at 11 a.m., for a suspicious vehicle.
The report of a suicidal person brought police to 1 Loring Ave., at 12:50 p.m.
Salem
Tuesday
Police were sent to the intersection of Jefferson and Dove avenues, at 4:15 p.m., for a drunk.
Reports of fraud or scams brought officers to 22 High St., at 7:10 p.m., and to 52 Endicott St., at 7:25 p.m.
A noise complaint brought police to 51 Prince St., at 8:50 p.m.
Officers were called to 14 Ward St., at 9:30 p.m., for a disturbance.
Police, sent to the vicinity of 90 North St., at 10:35 p.m., for a well-being check, arrested Christina A. Pimenta, 27, of 16 Fulton St., Peabody. She was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, second offense; and with possession of Class B drugs, subsequent offense.
Wednesday
Police stopped a vehicle at or near the intersection of Derby Street and Hawthorne Boulevard, at 12:55 a.m., and, after a brief investigation, arrested the driver and a passenger. Arrested were Michael J. Kowlaski, 40, of 340 Main St., Apt 507, Melrose, who was charged with failing to have a valid vehicle inspection sticker, and with possession of a Class A drug, subsequent offense; and Meaghan M. Ritson, 28, of 32 Maynard St., Malden, who was charged with possession of a Class A drug and with possession of a Class B drug.
An officer was sent to 71 Lafayette St., at 9:40 a.m., for the report of a fraud or a scam.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought officers to 81 Highland Ave., at 11:35 a.m.
At 11:45 a.m., officers were sent to 267 Highland Ave., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Police responded to two more complaints of frauds or scams. The first was at 120 Bridge St., at 11:45 a.m.; and the second took place at 24 Gables Circle, at noon.
Police were called to 118 Washington St., at 1:40 p.m., on the report of a larceny.
Officers were sent to 263 Jefferson Ave., at 1:50 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police responded to three parking complaints in 30 minutes: the vicinity of Bridge and Pleasant streets, at 2:35 p.m.; 9 Hodges Court, at 2:40 p.m.; and Daniels and Kosciusko streets, at 3:05 p.m.
Danvers
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 6 Dyer Court at 5 p.m., to take a report from a party who sent money to another party in what turned out to be a swindle.
An officer was sent to McDonald's, at 5:15 p.m., for a counterfeit $100 bill. The officer said the call was unfounded.
Police were sent to a Centre Street location, at 7:10 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident in which a utility pole was knocked down. The operator was unhurt.
An officer was sent to Buffalo Wild Wings, 100 Independence Way, at 11:15 p.m., after a caller reported that someone was handing out alcohol. Police, however, were unable to find anyone doing it.
Wednesday
A report of a stolen vehicle brought police to A-Plus Auto Rentals Inc., 106 Sylvan St. at 11:10 a.m. The vehicle was displaying Mass. plates 8VX518.
An officer was sent to Petsmart, 104 Andover St., for a female refusing to leave the store. She was escorted out.
An officer was sent to 75 Village Post Road, at noontime to deliver a Registry of Motor Vehicles notification of revocation.
Officers were dispatched, at 2:40 p.m., to the vicinity of Dollar Tree, 230 Independence Way, for a two-car accident without personal injury.
||||