Danvers
Sunday
An officer was sent to a Nichols Street residence at 4:10 p.m., to speak with a resident concerning threats they had received.
An officer went to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 5:50 p.m., to speak with a disorderly party, a male who was banging his head against the wall.
A 10-year-old girl reported to police, at 8:50 p.m., from Berry Street, that she was being followed. Police searched for the suspect but were unsuccessful.
An officer was sent to 25 Lakeview Ave., at 9:05 p.m., to assist in looking for a missing 3-year-old boy. The toddler was found hiding in the house.
Monday
Police were assisted to 75 Lindall St., at 3:40 a.m., to assist with an out-of-control patient.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 13 Forest St., at 8 a.m., for a minor accident without personal injury, to assist in an exchange of papers.
Police were asked, at 11:10 a.m., to check out vehicles apparently abandoned in the vicinity of 6 Dyer Court.
An officer was called to Market Basket,139 Endicott St., to check out a suspicious vehicle left with its engine running and door open.
Police were sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., just before 3 p.m., where they served a summons on a party there.
Peabody
Monday an Eagan Place woman called police, at 1 p.m., to report her daughter's boyfriend had assaulted her son. The officers explained to the family all their options, and they will take it under advisement.
Police were called to Wendy's, 69 Newbury St., at 2:25 p.m., for a male yelling and causing a disturbance in the dining area and refusing to leave. He was taken by ambulance to Salem Hospital.
Police were called to the vicinity of 100 Lynn St., at 4:25 p.m. by a party who reported two people were passed out in their vehicle. The officer said they were homeless and just taking a nap in their car. They were sent on their way.
A cruiser was sent to Lakeshore Park, at 4:30 for parties swimming in Brown's Pond. The officer advised the party of the city ordinance prohibiting swimming in the pond and they complied.
Police were called to Best Gas, 129 Newbury St., at 6:40 p.m. when a woman reported the female operator of a vehicle was trying to fight them in the parking lot. The suspect fled the area and the victim did not want further police assistance.
Police went to a Greenwood Road home at 7:15 p.m., after a neighbor reported a man was firing gunshots from a rifle into the yard. The officer spoke with the resident who was, in fact, using a nail gun, not a firearm.
Police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Andover Street and Pound Lane, at 7:45 p.m. The operator, a 57-year-old Lynn man will be summonsed to court for failing to stop for a light and for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
A caller from 3133 Crane Brook Way reported maintenance people came into her apartment and replaced a wall. She said they created a large mess of her furniture and may have stolen some belongings. She said a necklace and bracelet set valued at $500 was missing.
Tuesday
A driver reported, at 8:50 a.m., from Andover Street, that someone threw a can at her vehicle when she changed lanes.
Police were called to McDonalds, 133 Main St., at 11 a.m. for a young child struck by a motor vehicle. The lieutenant reported after he arrived that the "child: was 15 years old and was not struck by a vehicle but had fallen off his bike. EMS evaluated the juvenile and spoke with his mother by phone. She approved a refusal of further medical service.
Marblehead
Friday
A Bristol Road caller advised police at 9:25 a.m., that she had received an email saying her bank account had been canceled and for her to click on a link to reactivate it after entering in all her info. Police advised her to contact her bank as it was most likely a scam.
A party called at 9:45 a.m., from Village Street to say the school had been broken into last night, and they had video on file of two kids involved in the break-in. The school wished to file a report.
A woman called police at 12:25 p.m., to report she was riding bikes with her child when she was accosted by a man in a black sedan on Briar Lane. She said the man, in a big, black, newer-model Mercedes pulled up and said a few words — something like "I'm going to rape you " to her. The woman assessed the situation and told her child to ride as fast as they could to the railroad right of way, where the man could not get to them. She said she hadn't stopped to get a photo of the license plate, but remembered some information on the attached plate.
Saturday
Three officers, fire and an ambulance were dispatched, at 1:50 a.m., to Humphrey Street after receiving a report that kids were fighting in the street, with one kid down after being hit. One male was located walking down Rockaway. He said one of the youths had hit their head and took off in the direction of the high school. Nothing was found.
A party called at 12:10 p.m., to say he was lifeguarding in Swampscott and there was a jellyfish on the beach. Dispatch asked if he had an emergency in Marblehead then terminated the call. He called back to say he forgot to say "God bless." That call was terminated also.
A Washington Street woman told police she has been receiving threatening notes on her vehicle and it is an ongoing problem.
Police were sent to the intersection of Atlantic and Gallison avenues at 10:45 p.m. after a caller reported a male in a red hat, black T-shirt and khakis, who appeared to be incoherent and was vomiting on the side of the road. Police located the male and his father was contacted to come and take custody of him. His mother arrived shortly to take the youth home.
Sunday
A Wyman Road resident came into the station at 9:30 a.m., to report that last night his (redacted) was shot at by someone with an airsoft rifle and he would like to talk with an officer about it. He was advised next time it happens to call police immediately.
Someone called police, at 10:20 a.m., to report that four boys about 10 years of age were jumping into the water from the bridge. The caller believed that was prohibited activity.
Police were notified, at 5:35 p.m. of kids in a black Jeep Wrangler were in the cemetery, throwing glass and breaking what appears to be pottery. The caller said the kids were still there. Ten minutes later a cruiser and a cycle were out at Devereux Terrace on a follow-up and spoke with the kid and a parent. He will return to the cemetery, with his parent, to clean up the mess.
A caller told police, at 6:05 p.m., that he had checked on a guy in a white car behind a Humphrey Street building about an hour ago and found he had been drinking. The caller said he picked up beer cans, nip bottles, and other alcohol bottles before telling the man he had to leave. But, he told police, he had just gotten a call from an adjoining shop, telling him the man was still there in the lot, and had been there for two days. Police responded to the area, where they arrested Noe Miguel Orozco, 46, of (redacted address), Lynn. He was taken to Salem for a breathalyzer test, then to Marblehead where he was charged with drunken driving; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. He was to be held until he sobered up, at which time he could make bail.
Monday
Police and Fire Department were dispatched to a Village Street address, at 6:35 p.m., for an oven fire. The woman had evacuated the house with her 3-month-old baby, but left the oven door open. The fire, which was contained to the oven, was extinguished with a dry chemical extinguisher. The fire was from pizza boxes that had not been removed from the oven.
Police were called to a Knight Avenue address, at 10:35 p.m., for a loud outside party in the area. Officers reported it was an adult gathering with kids after a ballgame. They were advised to keep it down.
Beverly
Monday
An officer was sent to a Friend Street address, at 8 p.m., to speak with a female who had been scammed out of $1,200.
Police were sent to a Conant Street address, at 8:55 p.m., to speak with a woman who reported she was being harassed.
Police went to 2 Upton Ave., at 9:50 p.m., to speak with a party who reported their golf clubs missing.
Police were dispatched at 11:10 p.m., to 28 Bow St., after a loud explosion and immediate power outage was reported on the street.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Herrick St., at 11:20 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with property damage.
Tuesday
Two cruisers and an ambulance were sent to a Cox Court address, at 12:55 a.m., after a party called and said his friend was overdosing.
Two cruisers were sent to 24 Cabot St., at 2 a.m., after the resident called to say someone was banging on his front door.
Officers responded to the Dane Street Beach Playground at 1:45 p.m., after vandalism was reported there at the intersection of Lothrop and Dane streets.
Three cruisers, fire and ambulance responded to the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Dunham Road, at 2:30 p.m., for a two-car accident with property damage.
Salem
Monday
An officer was sent to 152 Washington St., at 3:30 p.m., to speak to a panhandler.
A motor vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 84 Highland Ave., at 4:10 p.m.
A suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 100 Washington St., at 3:05 p.m.
Officers were called to 95 Margin St., at 5:40 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
An officer was called to the intersection of Palmer and Perkins streets, at 6.10 p.m., for a parking complaint.
Tuesday
Officers were called to 7 Union St., moments before 7 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A fraud or a scam was reported from 40 Osgood St., moments before noon.
Police responded to 43 Boston St., at 12:40 p.m., to assist with a home or vehicle lockout.
A parking complaint brought an officer to the intersection of Whalers Lane and Cavendish Circle, at 2:10 p.m.
Another undesirable or unwanted guest was reported, this at 2:15 p.m., at 286 Washington St.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 5 Raymond Road, at 2:55 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
