Marblehead
Friday
A Devereux Terrace resident reported, at 2:50 p.m., that her parked car had been hit and she got the suspect vehicle's plate from a neighbor's security camera. She called back at 6:20 p.m., to report she had located the vehicle she believed to have hit her.
A caller reported, at 6:30 p.m., that a white female in her late teens or early 20s, wearing jeans, a backpack and with long blonde hair who was walking down Gerry Street, appeared to be under the influence of something or possibly having a diabetic reaction. She could not be located.
Saturday
A man called police at 8 a.m. from the vicinity of Mechanic Square to report he had seen a window that had been pushed in, with apparent damage to the building. He was concerned someone may have broken into the building and might still be there. Police and fire conducted a walkthrough of the school and said it was clear of intruders but there was evidence of vandalism.
Police contacted Miami-Dade County police, at 4:25 p.m., at the request of a local woman who asked them to check on her parents, who live near the collapsed condo complex. She said that their names were on the list of missing people, but police, after speaking with Miami-Dade assured her they were safe.
Officers were sent to Bayview Road, at 5:18 p.m., to help locate a 3-year-old boy who had run off. The boy was wearing a white T-shirt and gray cargo shorts. Police checked the house, the neighbors and nearby streets. Less than 20 minutes later, he was located at the beach at the end of the street.
A resident of Harbor View Lane notified police, at 7 p.m., that he was hosting a party for 22 kids, ages 12 to 14. He said they will be dropped off and picked up and the party would end at 10:30 p.m. He said he does not drink, and will not allow alcohol. He just wanted to give the department a heads-up. He said he will notify his neighbors of the gathering and hopes they will all get along after it ends.
Sunday
An Ocean Avenue caller notified police, at 12:50 p.m., that he was burning a beehive in his fireplace and anticipated black smoke. In the event someone calls to report black smoke, it is likely the hive burning.
At 2:05 p.m., police and fire were dispatched to a Sagamore Road address for a gas detector going off. Firefighters said the meter indicated gas flowing inside the house, so they turned off the gas in the basement, opened the windows, and notified National Grid. The house was ventilated down to 0% gas. National Grid arrived on the scene at 2:50 p.m. and fire companies were released.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Pleasant and Smith streets at 2:50 p.m. for a motor-vehicle accident, with possible injuries, involving a red 2015 Lincoln MKZ and a white 2017 Dodge Ram pickup. Both drivers and their passengers refused medical attention, and neither vehicle had to be towed.
A caller from the vicinity of Atlantic and Ocean avenues called police at 7:50 p.m., to report 20-plus motorcycles heading out to the Neck. The cycle officer spoke with a group of riders at Castle Rock, who then got back on their bikes and took off. One officer reported they were operating erratically and passing improperly. One was stopped on the Causeway and cited for unlicensed operation of a scooter.
Police were sent to Briar Lane just before 10 p.m., after a caller reported an underage drinking party next door with several cars parked illegally on the street. Officers replied there was no noise anywhere on the street, but four of the cars were tagged.
Peabody
Sunday
Police responded to 2 Bresnahan St., at 2:30 p.m., after a Blue 2015 Honda CRV was reported to have been stolen within the last hour-and-a half. A BOLO was broadcast to all Peabody units and the North District, and the vehicle was entered as stolen into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).
A female was reported as missing from the NFI Group Home, at 136 Washington St., at 9 p.m., and she was due for medications. She was believed to be operating a stolen vehicle enroute to Nashua, N.H. She and the vehicle were located by the Amherst, N.H., police and the female, Ellen Carideo, 43, was arrested and being held for the stolen vehicle.
Monday
Police were called to 27 Broad St., at 7:40 a.m., for a male who was unresponsive after a seizure. He responded to medical personal, however, and was transported to Salem Hospital.
Danvers
Sunday
The report of a larceny from a hotel room brought police to Residence Inn by Marriott, 51 Newbury St., at 4:15 p.m.
A Page Street resident called police, at 4:55 p.m., to complain about kids with BB guns.
A Hyde Street resident called police, at 5:15 p.m., to complain about kids shooting BB guns.
Local and state police responded to the intersection of Maple and Newbury streets, at 7:35 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injury.
At 10:15 p.m., police were sent to the intersection of Conant and Poplar streets for kids stealing signs.
A noise complaint brought police to the vicinity of 11 Walter Road, at 10:55 p.m.
Monday
A report of suspicious activity brought police to the vicinity of 16 Andrew St., at 5:50 p.m., but a search was negative.
An officer was sent to Michaels, 35 Independence Way, at 11:55 a.m., for a dog in a car.
An officer was sent to The Home Depot, at the intersection of Newbury Street and Route 114 for a minor motor-vehicle accident without injury. The drivers exchanged papers and went on their way.
||||