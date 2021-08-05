Marblehead
Wednesday
Police were sent to Tedesco Street and Brookhouse Drive, at 7:47 a.m., for a minor accident without personal injuries.
Officers were sent to Village St., at 3:05 p.m. to check the backpacks and “stuff” up under the bridge. No person was there.
A woman called at 3:40 p.m., and asked for a well-being check of a friend on Farrell Court. She said the woman had discharged herself from the hospital but she has been unable to contact her by phone. Atlantic Ambulance was dispatched and spoke with the woman through the door. She said she wanted no assistance and did not want to speak to anyone or open the door.
Peabody
Wednesday
A Russell Street resident reported, at 1:06 p.m., that a suspicious vehicle had pulled into his driveway and he approached it to find the operator intoxicated and holding half an open beer. The resident confiscated the operator’s keys and notified police. Officers determined, upon arrival, the operator was intoxicated and placed him under arrest. William Phillip Todisco, 62, of 1 Lancelot Court, Apt. 3, Salem, New Hampshire, was charged with 5th offense drunken driving
A Carlton Street resident told police, at 2:30 p.m., she was concerned because for the last two days, someone had been waiting inside a vehicle with Mass. plates, and when he sees the Amazon truck stop, he runs over to it. Police spoke with Amazon, who explained the man works for Amazon, and the Amazon truck brings packages to him so he can deliver them.
Three callers, at 2:53, 2:54 and 2:55 p.m., from Orchard, Lowell and Augustus streets, respectively, reported strange ground rumblings. Three more calls concerning what appeared to be the same issue, came in within the next four minutes.
Officers checking transients at Leather City Commons, 77 Lowell St., at about 6:35 p.m., gave them until 8 p.m. to remove their belongings.
Multiple callers from Orchard, Lowell, Warren, Ray and Thorndike streets as well as Raymond Circle, Center School, the Northshore Mall and Forest at Coleman called at approximately 7:46 p.m. to report hearing a loud explosion, but nothing was seen. Shortly thereafter a magnitude 1.2 earthquake was confirmed.
A Gardner street resident reported an attempted break and entry at 8:10 p.m. They said a male party tried to enter through the rear door and took off after looking through the window. He was described as thin, about 6 feet tall, wearing a white shirt and took off in an unknown direction. An officer got on the line and spoke with the caller, who said she had misspoken, and it was her son. There were no issues at this time.
An officer was called to Bunghole Liquors, 79 Lowell St., at 9:50 p.m., for two parties arguing inside. The officer reported the issue was civil.
An officer was flagged down, at 10:15 p.m., by a person who reported an elderly man staggering in the roadway at Forest and Lowell streets. The officer located the man who was suffering from knee pain and helped him to his residence on Farnham Avenue.
A 7 Webster St., party called at 11:25 p.m., to report an attempted break-and-entry to his garage. The two suspects fled, possibly through the cemetery, he said. He called back a few minutes later to say they may have been in a red Suburban and headed toward Salem. Police later added the two males had attempted to steal a statue and had ditched it on Wallis Street. Police will document and follow up with the property owner for video footage.
Thursday
Police were sent to Extended Stay America, at 9:35 a.m., to serve a warrant. The 40-year-old Peabody man was located and taken into custody on the warrant.
Police responded to 56 Russell St., at 11:33 a.m., for a two vehicle accident with possible injuries. One person was transported to Mass General Hospital with unknown injuries and one vehicle was towed. No additional information was available.
A party called at 12:33 p.m., from Preserve North Residences, 18 Crowninshield St., to report that several vehicles on the lot had been broken into in the past several days. The video shows a thin white male looking into and entering several vehicles. He was wearing a dark hoody with a white print on the back, possibly a construction company logo with a house or a building. The officer noted there had been only one complaint so far, but more are expected as others realize their vehicles have been entered.
A Ralph Road resident walked into the station, at 2:30 p.m., to report fraud on his checking account. The theft took place out of state.
A Brooksby Village resident reported, at 3:10 p.m., that someone had put two sewing needles into her sandwich. The officer documented the case.
Beverly
Wednesday
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched to a McPherson Drive address at 5:10 p.m., for a party who had fallen and been injured.
Thursday
Two officers were sent to Rantoul St., at 3:23 a.m., for a distressed person throwing up in the street.
Two officers stopped a vehicle at 3:40 a.m., on Andover Road because it had no plate. They arrested the operator, Orlando Agus Maldonado, 18, of 1 Wheatland St., Salem. Maldonado was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; operating an unregistered motor vehicle; and with disturbing the peace. Also arrested was a 19-year-old Amherst Road, Beverly, man, on an outstanding Salem warrant.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Dane streets, at 5 a.m., for a homeless man in the middle of the street.
An officer was sent to the River Street shelter at 7:55 a.m., to run the guests for warrants.
Police were called to 311 Cabot St., at 8:50 a.m. for a person refusing to leave.
Police were called back to 311 Cabot, at 9:22 a.m., for the previous unwanted guest who had been asked to leave at 8:50.
A report of the theft of an outdoor bench last week brought officers to 16 Elnew Ave., at 10:15 a.m.
Police were sent to 44 Cole St., at 11 a.m., to check for nefarious activity.
Four units were sent to 5 Ropes St., at 1:45 p.m., for a general disturbance after a party called back on a 911.
An officer was sent, at 2:30 p.m., to the intersection of Cox Court and Summit Avenue, for a big tree down in the road.
Two officers went back to 5 Ropes St., at 2:45 p.m., for the same parties arguing again.
At 3:30 p.m., 6 officers, a sergeant and an ambulance were dispatched to Lothrop Street, for a missing 4-year-old girl. About 20 minutes later, she was found hiding in the house.
Two officers were called to 8 Roundy St., at 7 p.m., for people throwing items off the porch.
