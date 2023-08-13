In news taken from the logs of North Shore police departments:
Peabody
Thursday
A group home at 8 Myles Road reported, at 3:30 p.m., that an individual from the home has been taking packages from neighbors’ houses. The packages have been returned to proper owners and these staff is working on a solution. They will call police if further assistance is needed.
Friday
A noise complaint brought police to the intersection of Derby and Daniels streets, at 7:36 a.m.
The report of a suspicious motor vehicle accident brought police to 64 Bridge St. at 7:45 a.m.
Officers were sent to 40 Pingree St. at 10:42 a.m., on a juvenile issue.
An officer was sent to 18 Arbella St. at 11:40 a.m. for a fraud or a scam.
An officer was sent to 40 Phillips St., at 12:55 p.m., to take a report from a person who reported being threatened.
At 2:06 p.m., police were dispatched to 45 Essex St., to settle a dispute.
Police responded to a reported larceny at 104 Lafayette St., at 3:03 p.m. After a brief investigation, they arrested Steven J. Callahan, 61, no address given, of Salem, on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.
Another larceny brought police to 24 Marlborough Road a bit over a half-hour later at 3:36 p.m.
Officers were called to 81 Highland Ave., at 6:03 p.m., for a motor vehicle hit-and-run accident.
The report of a break and entry to a motor vehicle brought police to 10 First St. at 7:38 p.m.
Police were sent to Mason Street at 8:42 p.m., and again at 9:54 p.m.
Saturday
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 19 Nursery St., at 3:22 a.m. They arrested Gianfranco Gonzalez, 23, of 32 Washington St., Apt. 2, Haverhill. He was charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime for a felony; breaking and entering a vehicle or a boat in the nighttime for a felony; possession of a burglarious instrument; possession of stolen property valued at more than $1,200; resisting arrest; and disorderly conduct.
Officers were sent to 160 Fort Ave., at 8:41 a.m., to end a dispute.
The report of a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident brought police to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Marlborough Road, at 9:24 a.m.
Police were sent to 3 North Pine St. at 12:42 p.m. to report on a larceny.
At 3:54 p.m., officers were sent to 10 Traders Way to end a disturbance.
Police were sent to 29 New Derby St., at 5:16 to report on a larceny.
A motor vehicle crash with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to the intersection of Flint and Federal streets, at 5:49 p.m.
Also at 5:49 p.m., police responded to 1 Church St. for a larceny, and, at 5:51 p.m., for another larceny.
Beverly
Thursday
Police went to the intersection of Essex Street and Parramatta Road at 6:21 p.m. for a drunken person causing a disturbance on the train platform.
Officers were sent to Lynch Park, 55 Ober St., at 9:01 p.m., to check the Kids Camp Sleepover, and at 9:21 to check the Acme Camp Overnight.
Friday
Officers were sent to the intersection of Hale Street and Brackenbury Lane at 7:03 a.m. to check a person who had fallen off a bike for injuries.
At 8:13 a.m., police were sent to Herrick Street for a female with a mental health issue trying to get into the building.
At 9 a.m., a disturbance between neighbors after a man’s tree was cut down brought police to 17 Cox Court.
Police were sent to 327 Rantoul St. at 11:18 a.m. for a general disturbance — a female was yelling at a neighbor.
Two patrolmen and the lieutenant were sent to 80 Cabot St., for the accidental discharge of a firearm.
Four officers were sent to 110 Rantoul St., at 1:20 p.m., to check on suspicious activity after a young male cut off a bike lock.
The sergeant and four cruisers responded, at 4:42 p.m., to the vicinity of Elliott Street and Sunset Avenue, for an erratic driver. The motorist was not impaired and was given a verbal warning and sent on his way.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 5:24 p.m., for a patient passed out at the Minute Clinic on Dodge Street.
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to the intersection of Apple and Oberlin roads at 6:26 p.m., for a male having a panic attack.
The report of a past assault brought police to Manor Street at 8:01 p.m.
Two officers were sent to Manor Road at 8:06 p.m. for people harassing kids at the basketball court.
Two officers went to 181 Elliott St., at 10:33 p.m., to assist a woman who said she was in danger at the bar.
Saturday
Police were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Pickett streets, at 4:23 a.m., for a moped crashed into a tree.
Two officers were sent to 15 Bow St., at 5:46 a.m., for a possible stolen motorcycle.
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched, at 8:45 a.m., to Pleasant Street, for a person who was feeling suicidal.
Three officers and an ambulance were sent to Cabot Street for a daughter having a meltdown in the apartment.
An officer was sent to 23 Enon St., to speak with a person who believed he or she was being followed.
Five officers responded, at 5:37 p.m., to the vicinity of 74 Story Ave., after a report of an altercation between parties.
A report of youths in the area causing a scene brought officers to 25 Sohier Ave.
Police went to the end of Bridge Street for a report of 15 to 20 kids jumping off the bridge.
Sunday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Tall Tree Drive and Robin Road, at 11 a.m., to investigate the report of a large animal in the woods.
Police and an ambulance were sent to 9 Palmer Road, at 11:15 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 1:40 p.m., to the vicinity of 254 Essex St., for a motor vehicle crash with property damage.
Danvers
Saturday
Police responded to Gulf Express, 160 Andover St., for a non-domestic dispute between an employee and an upset customer.
Police were called to the Putnamville Reservoir, 320 Locust St., for kids riding motorcycles and trespassing on the property.
Police were called to Kohl’s, 50 Independence Way, at 3:15 p.m., for a female shoplifter. Police arrested Techina Hooker, 29, of 56 Audubon Road, Weymouth, on charges of shoplifting by concealing merchandise and shoplifting by asportation.
Marblehead
Thursday
A report of larceny, forgery or fraud brought police to Rockaway Avenue at 8:43 a.m.
Three cruisers were sent to Lime Street, at 7:46 p.m., in response to a burglar alarm. It was a false alarm.
The report of a larceny, forgery or fraud brought police to Susan Road, at 11:47 p.m.
Friday
An officer responded to Bessom Street, at 9:19 a.m., for a motor-vehicle crash.
At 1:36 p.m., two officers responded to Widger Road for a burglar alarm, but it was a false alarm.
Four officers responded to Washington Street at Atlantic Avenue for a motor vehicle crash.
Reports of suspicious activity brought police to Ocean Avenue at 10:16 p.m.
Saturday
An officer went to Turner Road, at 2:12 p.m., to investigate a possible case of larceny, forgery or fraud.
Police responded to Green Street, at 5:22 p.m., to assist with a general complaint.
An officer was sent to Ocean Avenue, at 8:56 p.m., to report on a case of vandalism.
Middleton
Monday, July 31
An officer responded, at 8:01 a.m., to River Street for a motor vehicle accident with possible injury.
An officer was sent to Pollock Drive, at 10:30 a.m., to assist Peabody police with a search warrant.
A baseball glove was reported stolen, at 11:30 a.m., from Extra Innings on South Main Street.
An officer was sent to a Farmer Brown’s on South Main Street, at 2:21 p.m. on a report of an erratic operator. The driver was transported to an area hospital.
Officers were sent to North Main Street from the Andover line to Danvers at 8:13 p.m., for a report of a large group of motorcycles and mopeds operating erratically, but nothing was found, and the call was transferred to Danvers.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
An officer was sent to Lakeview Road, at 9:37 a.m., to take a report on a phone scam.
Police were sent to Tara Leigh Cakes, South Main Street, to investigate an attempted break-in to the shop.
Thursday, Aug. 3
The police Ghost Unit reported on items stolen from a gravesite at the Oak Knoll complex on North Main Street.
Friday, Aug. 4
Police were sent to a Masi Meadow Lane address, at 5 p.m., on a fire alarm, but it was only smoke from cooking.
Saturday, Aug. 5
Officers were sent to the parking lots at TJ Maxx on South Main Street, at 2:15 p.m., and Market Basket on South Main Street, at 5:10 p.m., on animal complaints about dogs being left in cars. No issue on either.
Sunday, Aug. 6
Police and an ambulance were sent to Richardson’s Dairy, at 12:55 p.m., for a person injured in a fall. The person was transported to a local hospital.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to Country Club Lane, at 5:44 p.m., to transport a person with an injured extremity to an area hospital.