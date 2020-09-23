Marblehead
Tuesday
A Girdler Road woman told police, at 10 a.m., she had gotten notification from state unemployment that someone had attempted to fraudulently file for unemployment benefits using her information.
An officer on a Tedesco Street detail, at 11:30 a.m., reported a woman had come up to him and said someone had removed her Black Lives Matter sign from her property and threw it across the street. The officer was unable to get any more information, as the woman walked away and back into her residence. An officer on regular duty was responding to speak with the woman regarding the incident.
Police reported at 4:20 p.m. that waves were beginning to flood the causeway, and tons of people were watching. At 4:40 p.m., Sgt. Brady reported that they needed to shut down the Causeway. An officer was stationed on each end to advise traffic. The Causeway reopened at 6:40 p.m., after DPW cleaned the debris off the roadway.
A caller reported, at 10:55 p.m., that the street lights were not working on half of Hereford Street.
Wednesday
An Elm Street woman called police at 4:45 a.m., to complain that a contractor has changed the price several times for work he did on her house. She has told him she did not want to see him again, but now she is afraid of him. An officer advised the woman.
Peabody
Tuesday
A party called police, at 8:55 a.m., from Douglas Street, to report that someone had broken into their vehicle overnight. They took an unknown amount of cash, clothes, sunglasses and a wedding band.
Police were called to 45 Northend St. at 4 p.m. for a break and entry,
Police responded, at 4:50 p.m., to Exits 24-25 off Route 128 north, after a caller reported an intentional hit-and-run stemming from a road-rage incident. The suspect vehicle, a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee with driver-side damage. State police were on scene and a BOLO was broadcast to all units.
Police got a call at 5:35 p.m., from a resident at Pilgrim Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing, 96 Forest St., complaining about the food. The staff was advised and they said they will follow up.
Wednesday
Lynn police requested a well-being check at 16 Coolidge Ave., at 1:20 a.m., after an ex-husband reported to Lynn PD that his ex-wife was supposed to pick up their child four hours earlier. A Peabody officer reported there was no answer at the residence and the home was in darkness. A vehicle was in the driveway. Lynn was advised.
Beverly
Tuesday
Police and an ambulance were sent to Lothrop Street, at 4:25 p.m. to check the well-being of a female who was taking her clothes off in the water.
Police and an ambulance were sent to McKay Street at 5:35 p.m. to assist a party who appeared to have suffered a stroke on the tennis court
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Cabot and Scott streets for a party videoing cars belonging to the firefighters.
An officer was sent to 211 Rantoul St., at 6:25 p.m., after a person reported their car had been stolen.
Police went to 295 Essex St., at 6:35 p.m., to speak with a woman who said she had been scammed in a case of wire fraud.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to 131 Rantoul St., at 6:45 p.m. for a two-car accident with property damage.
Wednesday
Police were sent to a McPherson Drive address, at 8:10 a.m., where they arrested a woman on an outstanding warrant.
Officers were called to 18 Summer St., just before 10 a.m., for a landlord - tenant dispute.
Police were sent to the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Big Rock Lane, at 1 p.m., for a motor-vehicle rear-end collision without personal injury.
Two officers were dispatched to 50 Broadway, at 2:50 p.m., for a possible homeless woman causing issues in the street.
A motor-vehicle accident with property damage brought two officers to 211 Rantoul St.
Salem
Monday
Police responded to 19 Station Road, at 12:05 a.m., on a noise complaint.
Officers were sent to 8 Hancock St., at 1:35 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 78 Proctor St., at 7:42 a.m.
Police were called to 190 Bridge St. and to 72 North St., at 8:13 and 8:49 respectively, for undesirable or unwanted guests.
Two separate fraud or scam cases brought officers to 160 Marlborough St., at 8:05 and to 37 Northend St., at 10:20 a.m.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Loring Avenue and Monroe Road, at 1:15 p.m., for a suspicious person or motor vehicle.
Police were called to 13 Griswold Drive, at 2:05 p.m., on a well-being check.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of Canal Street and Loring Avenue, at 2:35 p.m.
An officer went to 53 Ocean Ave., at 4:50 p.m., to take a report on a missing juvenile.
An officer was sent to 225 Derby St., at 6:50 p.m., to assist in removing an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police went to 8 West Ave., at 9:15 p.m., for a larceny.
A noise complaint brought officers to Margin and Downing streets, at 10:45 p.m.
Tuesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Salem High School, 77 Willson St., at 7:50 a.m., for a juvenile issue.
Complaint of a fraud or a scam brought police to 11 Barton Square, at 11:05 a.m.
Police were sent to 225 Derby St., at 12:10 p.m., for a larceny complaint.
Police went to the vicinity of Lafayette and Harbor streets, at 1:40 p.m., where they arrested a 26-year-old homeless man on an outstanding warrant. He was transported directly to court.
Police were sent to 32 Clifton Avenue, at 3:15 p.m., for a trespassing.
Police were called to 50 Traders Way, at 4 p.m., for a shoplifting.
Officers were dispatched to 56 Peabody St., at 4:10 p.m., for a past break and entry.
The report of a scam brought police to 3 Gallows Hill Road, at 4:20 p.m.
Wednesday
Police were sent to 3 Dove Ave., at 1:20 a.m., for the report of a trespassing.
An officer was sent to 43 Jefferson Ave., at 9:40 a.m., for a fraud or a scam.
A parking complaint brought an officer to the intersection of Washington and Lynde streets, at 10:25 a.m.
Police were sent to Bridge and Ash streets, at 12:20 p.m., for another parking complaint.
Another trespassing brought police to 135 Lafayette St., at 12:55 p.m.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to 315 Bridge St., at 3:05 p.m.
Police were sent to 25 Boardman St., at 3:35 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Danvers
Tuesday
An officer went to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., at 5:20 p.m., to investigate the theft of a wallet.
Wednesday
A report of suspicious activity brought police to Ira Toyota, 99B Andover St., at 12:35 a.m.
An officer was sent to 151 High St., at 6:50 a.m. to check the illegal dumping of luggage. The DPW was notified.
Police were sent to Honda North, 382 Newbury St., at 8:35 a.m., after four tires were reported to have been stolen during the night.
An officer was sent to 5 Colby Road, at 1:40 p.m., to recover a possible stolen bicycle.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Sherwin Williams, 151 Endicott St., for parties possibly doing drugs.
Swampscott
Thursday, Sept. 17
Police were sent to an address near the intersection of Humphrey Street and Monument Avenue, at 9 a.m., to take a report on a possible past assault.
The Fire Department was dispatched, at 9:25 a.m., to the vicinity of the Gourmet Garden Restaurant, 430 Paradise Road, for a burning bush in front of the restaurant. It was extinguished in short order.
Police were sent to 21 Rocky Ledge Road, at 10:05 a.m., to take a report on an unemployment scam.
A caller notified police, at 6:15 p.m., that a large sinkhole had developed in the middle of Puritan Road near #74. The DPW was advised.
Police were called to a Valley Road address, at 8 p.m. after the resident called to say his brother-in-law had thrown a plate at the caller's wife and he wanted him removed.
Friday
A Suffolk Avenue caller told police, at 7:40 a.m. that she had just gotten a hysterical call from her daughter asking for her to come. The caller was five minutes away.
Police were sent to the Hampden Street vicinity at 4:25 p.m., to look for an elderly female walking toward Berkshire. The caller said the woman, who appeared to be confused, was walking toward the train depot.
A Belleair Drive caller notified police, at 7 p.m., of the past larceny of a check.
Saturday
A 425 Essex St. caller requested a well-being check on her friend whom she had not heard from for five days, and she was concerned for her health. The friend was located.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Stop & Shop, 450 Paradise Road, at 9:35 a.m., after a dump truck spilled its load on the Mall Access Road. The incident was in a dangerous spot as they were trying to reload the truck. Officers were sent to assist with traffic.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Greenwood Avenue and Humphrey St., at 10:35 a.m., after a bicycle - motor vehicle collision. The officer said the cyclist was standing and appeared to be OK. He had struck the vehicle on the scene.
Police were sent to 11 Fuller Ave., at 10:55 a.m., to speak with a fisherman who said some bait barrels had been cut from his boat while it was in the harbor.
A resident from the group home at 9 Paradise Road was reported missing just before noon. He walked away from the home about 8:30 a.m.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Santander Bank, 495 Paradise Road, at 12:45 p.m., to assist with the paperwork after a minor motor-vehicle crash.
A 55 Elwin St. resident reported, at 1:20 p.m., that someone had attempted to steal a package from the residence. He said he has video surveillance of the incident.
Police were called to Olympia Sports, 450 Paradise Road, at 6:55 p.m., to look for two suspected shoplifters who fled the store toward Starbucks. They were Caucasian, one with brown hair and on with purple.
A Salem Street caller reported a possible injured coyote pup limping around in the parking lot. The ACO was notified.
Sunday
Police were sent to Wholefoods, 331 Paradise Road, at 8:35 a.m., after the manager was reported to be chasing a male shoplifter wearing a black jacket and a red hoodie.
A Puritan Road caller told police, at 7:20 p.m., that a group of youths had observed an argument and were chased to that address, where they were on the porch with the owner of the home. The owner was not involved in the incident.
Tuesday
An elderly woman reported, at 7:15 a.m., that she was walking on Fishermans Beach East when a 50-year-old white male wearing a blue mask and carrying a stick purposely walked into her.
An ambulance was dispatched to 1 Salem St., at 1:35 p.m., for a 24-year-old male whose hand was cut while using a chain saw. Lynn Fire was notified and an ambulance was dispatched.
A resident of 6 Cherry Court reported, at 3:15 p.m., that her neighbor walked by and flipped her off in an effort to antagonize her. She just wanted it entered in the log.
A 76 Phillips Beach Ave. resident reported, at 3:35 p.m., that a Sprint Account had been fraudulently opened using her information.
A caller contacted police, at 7:10 p.m., from the vicinity of Humphrey Street and Kings Beach Terrace, for assistance in finding his 2017 gray Nissan Pathfinder. He said he believes he parked it on Humphrey street at the Lynn Line. He said he was uncertain of his own location, and the nearest landmark was a blue street sign for Ocean Terrace. Police were able to locate the man and his vehicle.
Middleton
Monday, Sept. 14
An officer was called to Galeucia Drive, at 9:45 a.m., for a suspicious party. It was a U.S. Census taker.
An officer was sent to a Derosier Drive residence at 2:20 p.m. to take a report on a fraudulent unemployment claim.
An officer was called to School Street, at 6 p.m., to take a report on a retirement fraud.
Police were called to M & M Event Services, Thornton Circle, at 10:15 p.m., to take a report on a past fight.
Tuesday
A case of unemployment fraud brought an officer to Nichols Lane, at 8:10 a.m.
An officer went to the vicinity of Park Street, at 1:55 p.m. to look for a peacock reported in the area. A second report came in from Park Street, this at 2:45 p.m., also regarding a loose peacock.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to an East Street address, at 12:30 p.m., to assist in mediating a custody dispute.
An officer was called to a Mill Street address, at 12:40 p.m., to look into a case of identity fraud.
An officer spoke with a citizen, at 2:50 p.m., regarding the marauding Park Street peacock.
An officer was called to a North Main Street address, at 10:45 p.m., for an outside disturbance. The officer reported it was a late gas delivery.
Thursday
An officer was called to a South Main Street address at 8:45 a.m., for a stolen truck. The truck had not been stolen.
The Middleton Police Ghost Unit reported, at 11:25 a.m., that a suspicious man reported on a Boston Street property had been captured on a video cam.
An officer stopped a vehicle at 2:35 p.m., at the intersection of North Main Street and Lakeview Avenue and mediated a road-rage incident.
On officer was called to Woodward Road, at 11 p.m., and mediated a dispute between teenagers.
Friday
An officer went to Orchard Circle, at 1:20 p.m., to take a report on a case of unemployment fraud.
Saturday
An officer was called to Market Basket at 9:30 a.m., for a disturbance, after a shopper complained about a Trump supporter.
An officer was sent to Thunder Bridge on East Street, at 12:30 p.m., after someone complained about excessive trash in the area.
Three vehicles were stopped and warned for speeding on Forest Street, between 9:30 and 9:45 p.m.
Sunday
Another vehicle was stopped for speeding, this one at 12:15 a.m., near the intersection of North Main and Forest streets.
