Peabody
Thursday
A woman called police, at 9:15 a.m., from Route 128 South near exit 26. She said she was walking on the side of the highway, but there was no more room for her to walk, and she asked for an officer to pick her up and take her to her doctor’s appointment. State police was notified.
An Ethel Avenue resident called police, at 10:22 a.m., to report missing jewelry.
An officer was called to Lahey Medical Center, 1 Essex Center Drive, at 11:05 a.m., by the charge nurse, who said a female patient was irate in the emergency room. When the officer checked, he found two warrants for the patient’s arrest. The 32-year-old Beverly woman was taken directly to court.
A Birchwood Avenue caller reported, at 1:30 p.m., that someone had fraudulently opened utility accounts under his name in Texas.
An Essex Lane caller reported, at 2 p.m., that he had gotten a call from someone saying they were from “Social Security,” and he had provided them with his personal information.
Eight residents reported unemployment claim fraud.
Marblehead
Thursday
A Bradford Court resident reported, at 7:50 a.m., that someone had burglarized her car overnight. She said she thought she heard noise outside at 10 p.m.
A Lehman Road caller notified police, at 10 a.m., that she had gotten a call from someone claiming to be her grandson. She said it was from an unknown number and it was the grandparent call scam routine. She hung up on the caller.
Police and fire were called to an Ocean Avenue location at 11:30 a.m., after a contractor struck a high-pressure gas line. There was the bad odor of gas and he could hear the pipe hissing. National Grid was notified and the road was shut down between Brown and Nanepashemet. National Grid arrived at 11:50 and shut the gas off. The street reopened at 12:05 p.m.
A Pleasant Street resident reported, at 2:35 p.m., that she had gotten just a Social Security scam call. She said she just hung up on them, but they kept calling back. She was advised that she did the right thing and to never give out her personal information to anyone on the phone.
Police were sent to a West Shore Drive location at 6:55 p.m., for a report on an assault.
Friday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to an Ocean Avenue location at 8:15 a.m., for a crash involving a 2014 Lexus SV and a 2007 Ford Fusion. There were no medical transports, and one driver was cited for failure to yield.
Police were sent to Tedesco Street at 8 p.m., for a two-vehicle crash involving a Gray 2013 Hyundai Sonata sedan and a Gray 2006 Chrysler. The Water Department was notified for the sheared hydrant.
Saturday
A caller reported a large group of kids at the Lead Mills at 2 a.m. He said they had been chanting, singing and being unruly for two hours. A cruiser was sent and determined the kids were on the tracks in Salem. Salem and Salem State police were notified.
A Fire Department ladder truck was sent to Washington Street at 9:20 a.m., for a balloon stuck in a tree. It was freed and sent on its way.
Police stopped a Ford F150 pickup, at 11:25 a.m., at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Atlantic Avenue. The driver was arrested on an outstanding non-Marblehead warrant and the truck was towed. The operator, a 30-year-old Danvers man was freed, at 3:30 p.m., after making bail.
Police received a call for assistance, at 11:45 a.m., from two adults stranded by the tide on Little Harbor Island. The harbormaster was notified and ferried them back to the mainland.
Police logged 22 cases over Thursday, Friday and Saturday of people fraudulently filing for unemployment benefits using local residents’ information.
Beverly
Friday
Officers were called to 29 Enon St., at 9:50 a.m., to handle an unruly man who had thrown a drink across the store.
Police were called to Mill Street, at 10:35 a.m., to settle a dispute over a parking spot.
A School Street vehicle owner notified police, at 8:25 p.m., that his car had been keyed.
Police were sent to Bennett Street, at 10:55 p.m., for a house party disturbance, with kids yelling.
Eleven callers advised police during the day that unknown parties had fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits using their information.
Saturday
Police were called to a Blaine Avenue address, at 3:30 a.m., after a neighbor reported hearing yelling upstairs.
Officers were dispatched, at 9:20 a.m., to Bayview Avenue and Hospital Point, for a small vehicle with drug activity taking place inside.
Police were called to Route 128 south in the vicinity of Exit 17 for a camper top in the high-speed lane.
Police were sent at 2:40 p.m. to disperse youths from the train crossing at Boyles and Foster streets.
Sunday
An ambulance was called, at 1:55 a.m., to police headquarters on Cabot Street for an attempted prisoner suicide attempt.
Officers were sent to the rail crossing at Elliott and Beckford streets, at 2:20 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage and a vehicle on the railroad tracks.
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Sohier Road and Hilltop Drive, at 6:45 a.m., for a single-vehicle accident with airbag deployment.
Police logged calls from 17 Beverly residents, on Friday and Saturday reporting unknown parties had fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits using their information.
Salem
Thursday
The report of a past assault brought officers to School Street, at 8:25 p.m.
Officers were called to Essex Street, at 10 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police were sent to School Street, at 10:40 p.m., to handle a dispute.
Friday
Officers were sent to School Street, at 10:30 a.m., for the report of a past assault.
The report of a larceny brought officers to Highland Avenue, at 11:20 a.m.
Police were called to the 100 block of Washington Street, at 2 p.m., for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a bike. There was no accident. A cyclist fell and a passerby thought he had been hit by a vehicle. The cyclist was gone when police arrived.
Police were called to Traders Way, at 6:35 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
At 9 p.m., officers were sent to Cabot Street, to look into a break into a motor vehicle.
Officers were sent to Congress Street, at 11:20 a.m., to speak to a party who said they had been threatened.
Saturday
The report of a larceny brought police to First Street, at 5:55 a.m.
Officers were sent to the St. Peter Church on Church Street, at 10:50 a.m., for another larceny.
At 11:15 a.m., a third larceny brought police out, this time to a Green Street residence.
Just before noon, police were sent to 186 Essex St., for a shoplifting.
A larceny brought police to the 400 block of Highland Avenue, at 1:25 p.m.
Police were called to Roslyn Street, at 2:25 p.m., for a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
Officers went to North Street, at 4 p.m., on the report of a larceny.
Sunday
Police were called to Washington and New Derby streets at 7:35 a.m., for a past assault.
Danvers
Thursday
Police were sent to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 5:20 p.m., for shoplifters changing the prices on merchandise.
Friday
An officer was sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 6:50 a.m., for an unwanted guest, a man in a red car. He was sent on his way.
A motor vehicle accident without personal injury brought officers to the vicinity of Highland School, 190 Hobart St., at 8:25 a.m.
A case of check fraud brought an officer to Glendale Drive, at 9:10 a.m.
Police went to Callaway Drive, at 11:05 a.m. to speak with a party whose identity had been stolen.
