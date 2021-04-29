Danvers
Tuesday
Police went to Essex Street at 4:44 p.m. for a dispute over a fence.
Police went to the Nordstrom Rack on Endicott Street at 6:41 p.m. for a man who was refusing to leave.
Police took a report of fraud from an address on Washington Street Extension at 10:42 p.m.
Wednesday
The theft of money and jewelry was reported from an Overlook Drive residence at 8:08 a.m.
Police took a report of past verbal abuse at the Home Depot on Route 1 at 12:16 p.m.
A black Chihuahua was reported missing from Rockland Road at 2:58 p.m.
Beverly
Tuesday
A Manor Road reported at 4:37 p.m. that someone had taken out credit cards in her name.
No injuries were reported in a crash at Bridge Street and Kernwood Avenue at 6:12 p.m.
Police went to Manor Road for a report of a child attacked by pitbulls at 6:48 p.m.
Wednesday
Beverly and state police investigated a report of road rage involving a gun being shown on Stone Street at 3:55 p.m.
Police helped a person who was locked out of their home with a child inside on Roy Road at 4:31 p.m.
A Lindsay Avenue resident reported harassment at 5:24 p.m.
Police went to Radcliff Road at 6:28 p.m. for a person drinking in the street.
Thursday
Police went to Juniper Valley Court at 9:21 a.m. to take a report of a Craigslist apartment scam.
A past larceny at Brimbal Avenue and Oakmont Road was reported at 11:06 a.m.
Swampscott
Wednesday
A caller from Puritan Road called to report that a landscaping crew doing work at a neighbor's home was blocking her driveway and had damaged her lawn at 8:34 a.m.
A caller at 8:59 a.m. reported finding a wallet in the road at Columbia and Essex Streets.
A caller from Blaney Street called at 4:14 p.m. to report their driveway being blocked.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A crash involving a BMW and a Toyota at the intersection of Lafayette and Maple streets was reported at 8:07 a.m., tying up traffic but causing no reported injuries.
A caller reported seeing a man who "looks like he is high, doesn't belong here," in that his pants were "down to his butt" and he appeared "disheveled" in the area of Ocean Avenue and Sargent Road at 8:11 a.m. The police spoke to the man, who said he was doing nothing wrong. He was later seen on Brown Street.
A Heritage Way resident called at 10:06 a.m. about a camper parked there for several days.
A resident emailed a report of fraud to the chief at 12:04 p.m. The complaint was handed to a detective to follow up.
At 4:38 p.m. police got a call from Bessom Street about a man who appeared "not with it," with his boxers showing, "like gangsters wore in the '90s." The caller described him as "comically suspicious," mentioned that he has dreadlocks, and that he was "shuffling in circles." Another caller reported seeing the man borrowing money and purchasing liquor and believes he lives under a bridge. The man was ultimately identified as Sebastian Schweitzer, 24, of Rockport, who was taken into custody for public drinking and resisting arrest.
Peabody
Wednesday
A driver who was struck by another vehicle on Route 128 followed the culprit to the Northshore Mall and called police at 11:31 a.m.
Police took a call at 12:15 from George Road. Two dogs were barking at each other. It was one of multiple barking dog complaints logged in Peabody on Wednesday at various locations.
Theft of medication from an apartment on Foster Street was reported at 1:34 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash at the intersection of Thorndike Street and Ellsworth Road at 2:33 p.m.
A bicycle was reported stolen from a yard on Franklin Street at 3:28 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Lowell Street at 4:47 p.m.
A caller from Avalon Drive reported at 4:49 p.m. that a turkey was running around in the parking lot, being pursued by some kids who were trying to hit it.
A 17-year-old juvenile will be summoned to court on a charge of delinquency by means of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after allegedly hitting a school bus driver, who reported the incident at 4:56 p.m.
A Harris Street resident called at 5:33 p.m. to report that he had used Venmo to send $600 to an out of state business for an exhaust and was then blocked by the company on social media.
Reports of multiple gunshots and explosions from an area off Route 1 turned out to be fireworks, police reported at 10:50 p.m.
Thursday
An Aborn Street resident reported that several accounts had been opened in her name at 10:06 a.m.
Salem
Wednesday
Police took a report of harassment at a Boston Street address at 11:18 p.m.
Thursday
No injuries were reported in a crash at the intersection of Jefferson and Dove avenues at 5:01 a.m.
A larceny was reported on Loring Hills Avenue at 8:32 a.m.
Threats were reported on School Street at 1:20 p.m.
A fight was reported on Proctor Street at 1:28 p.m.
