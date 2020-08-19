Marblehead
Tuesday
The woman who was arrested Monday on Hawkes Street, out on bail now, just walked up to the residence, at 8:25 a.m., and began walking back and forth on the porch, chanting to harass and taunt the party who had called police on her. After a few minutes, she left the area in a friend's vehicle.
A man called police at 10:50 a.m., from the vicinity of Bessom Street and Roundhouse Road, to tell police he is constantly being harassed by a man shouting at him, and he could no longer tolerate it. He said the suspect is an older man who drives a mini-bus and wraps boats. The caller was coming to the station to file a report.
A Redstone Lane man reported, at 5:50 p.m., that his wife was down at the boatyard and discovered their skiff — a 9 1/2-foot West Marine, with a 2.3 HP Honda outboard on it — may have been stolen. Police spoke with the harbormaster, who said he believes the chain broke. He said they will deal with it.
A woman called police, at 6 p.m., to complain that while driving home from Swampscott earlier, she almost hit a group of golfers crossing the street at the Tedesco Golf Course. She reported a large number of golfers were not wearing masks. She was told that we could log the complaint regarding people not looking when they crossed the street, and that she could contact the COVID hotline regarding the mask issue.
Police were called to a Richard Road residence, at 10:10 p.m., after the residents said their home and car had been egged. They described the vehicle as an older, dark 4-door sedan with a loud muffler and New Hampshire plates with a partial 472 number. Officers spotted a gray 2011 Honda Accord sedan with loud muffler and matching plate number. The vehicle was stopped and the driver cited on two charges. There will also be motor-vehicle damage charges to be filed as the car window was open and an egg went inside.
Peabody
Tuesday
Police were called to RSK Stone, 58R Pulaski St., at 11:20 a.m., to take a report on threats made. The officer applied for a warrant, but it was denied, so the suspect, a 47-year-old Middleton man, was summoned to court on three counts of threatening to commit a crime
A Walnut Street caller notified police, at 1:30 p.m. of a red SUV that had been parked for four days in a space designated for 15 minutes. The vehicle was tagged with a 72-hour notice of removal.
A Martin's Circle caller notified police, at 3 p.m. that her sister went on a date Saturday night and had not returned home. The caller thought today was Sunday afternoon, and her son returned home shortly. The incident was documented and forwarded to the Elder Affairs Officer.
A caller notified police, at 5:20 from Boston Sports Club, 194 Newbury St., that their gym bag, containing the car keys, was taken from the gym, and now the car cannot be found. It was entered in the crime computer as stolen.
A man called police, at 7 p.m. to report he was locked out of his residence at 278 Newbury St. He was transported to Beverly Hospital.
An officer went to the vicinity of 300 Andover St., after someone reported a group of kids causing a disturbance. The officer spoke with the kids and they left the area without incident.
Wednesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Glen Drive, at 6:25 a.m., for a possible transformer explosion. Several residents were without power; they said heard a bang came from behind the power line. The Peabody Municipal Light Plant (PMLP) was notified.
Salem
Tuesday
An officer was sent to the intersection of Lafayette Street and Forest Avenue at 2 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
A report of a missing adult brought officers to 312 Lafayette St., at 3:45 p.m.
Police were sent to 31 Collins St., at 5:45 p.m., for a public health-related issue.
An officer went to Salem Hospital Emergency Room, 81 Highland St., at 6:30 p.m., for a past assault.
At 6:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to 135 Lafayette St., for an assault in progress.
Wednesday
Officers were sent to 1000 Loring Ave., for a noise complaint, at 1:40 a.m.
A hit-and-run motor vehicle accident brought police to 84 Highland Ave., at 4:35 a.m.
Reports of suspicious persons and/or motor vehicles brought officers to 28 Boston St., at 7:50 a.m.; and to 56 Federal St., at 8:05 a.m.
Police responded to two parking complaints: in the vicinity of 88 Webb St., at 8:20 a.m.,; and in the vicinity of 396 Essex St., at 8:25 a.m.
An officer was sent to 1 Arbella St., at 8:40 a.m., to investigate the report of a fraud or a scam.
The report of vandalism or graffiti brought police to 35 Buffum St., at 9:45 a.m.
Police were called to 211 Jefferson Ave., at 11:35 a.m., for a larceny.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 100 Washington St., at 12:30 p.m.
Beverly
Tuesday
Two officers were sent to a Herrick Street address, at 5 p.m., to assist a mother who wanted her 20-year-old son out of the house.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 6 Dondi Road, at 7 p.m., to check a stranger who was waving to girls.
Police went to the vicinity of Kernwood Avenue, at 8:05 p.m. to look for a white sedan with someone firing paint balls from it.
Police were sent to Essex and Warren streets, at 8:55 p.m., for people yelling.
Officers were called to 434 Rantoul St., at 10:25 p.m., to remove a person who was panhandling.
Officers went to the vicinity of 48 Bow St., at 11:20 p.m., for a drunk falling in the street.
At 11:50, officers were sent to 311 Cabot St., for parties sleeping in front of the shop.
Wednesday
Officers were sent to a Cabot Street location, at 1 a.m., for a male having difficulty breathing. He was transported to Beverly Hospital.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought police to 114 Essex St., at 6:50 a.m.
Two cruisers were sent to the intersection of Cabot Street and Columbus Ave., at 9:10 a.m., for a collision involving a motor-vehicle and a bike. According to the driver and a witness, the vehicle was driving slowly through the crosswalk when the bicycle attempted to cross behind it, striking the rear bumper with its front wheel. The cyclist sustained a cut finger which was bandaged on the scene. He declined transport and went on his way. No citations were issued.
Two officers were sent to 202 Rantoul St., at 11:30 a.m., for an Elliott Service representative. who did not feel safe entering the residence. The officers accompanied the health services aide inside and, after determining everything to be OK, they left.
Police were sent to a Rantoul Street location, at 12:10 p.m., to check on a woman passed out for three hours in a nearby vehicle. Officers said, when they arrived, the woman was plucking her eyebrows and applying makeup while waiting for an appointment. No issue.
Officers were called to the vicinity of 8 Enon St., at 3 p.m., for kids lighting fires.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police were sent to Route 128 south and High Street, at 7:35 p.m., for a five-car accident with personal injury. State police handled the accident.
A report of fireworks sent police to the vicinity of 17 Rice St., at 8:30 p.m.
An officer was sent to a Maple Street location, at 9:10 p.m., for a party sitting in the street.
Wednesday
Animal control was sent to 11 Porter St., at 1:30 a.m., for a bat in the apartment, but, with help from the residents, it found its own way out before help arrived.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Holten and Pine streets, at 6:34 a.m., to assist a truck driver whose truck had lost its load.
Officers were called to 100 Elliott St., at 10:50 a.m., for a dispute between neighbors.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Prime Roast Beef, 85 Andover St., at 12:35 p.m. for a two-car accident without personal injury.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 12:55 p.m., in the vicinity of Carmax, 161 Andover St., on a routine motor-vehicle stop. After a brief investigation, they arrested the operator, Felipe Menezes, 27, of 59 Shute St., #2, Everett. He was charged with possession of Class C drugs and with possession of Class B drugs.
Swampscott
Tuesday
Officers were sent to 1 Superior St., at 12:50 a.m. for a drunk.
A report of suspicious activity brought officers to 29 Sculpin Way, at 2 a.m.
Police went to 21 Beach Ave., at 7:55 a.m. after a larceny was reported there.
Police were called to 151 Walker Road, at 11:55 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Officers were called to The Glover, 299 Salem St., at 12:20 p.m. for a report of vandalism.
A report of suspicious activity brought police to 6 Superior St., at 2:10 p.m.
Officers were called to T-Mobile, 980 Paradise Road, at 4:40 p.m., for a reported larceny.
