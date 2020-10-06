Peabody
Monday
A 349 Lowell St., resident reported, at 9 a.m. that his wallet had been stolen and two of the credit cards it contained were being used as he was calling.
Police were sent to Veterans Memorial High School, at 10:10 a.m., to assist the light plant in taking down a banner.
Police were sent to 43 Cross St., at 11 a.m., after a vehicle struck a fire hydrant. Neither the fire hydrant nor anyone in the vehicle was hurt, but it had to be towed anyway.
The assistant manager at 7-Eleven called police, at 1:25 p.m., to report that an unknown female ran off from the store with a change jar from the counter just before 2 a.m. Sunday.
A man came into 7-Eleven on Main Street at 1:50 p.m. and said that someone with a gun had been making threats. He said the party making threats was just drove down Caller Street. An officer stopped the vehicle while it was still on Caller. He had a female passenger of the vehicle transported to Salem Hospital, and two males will be summonsed to court. One of them, a resident of 21 Caller St., will be summoned to court for assault with a dangerous weapon (a gun); and the other, a 55-year-old resident of 55 Broad St., Lynn, will be summonsed to court for assault and battery.
A woman called police, at 2 p.m., from Spring Hill Suites, 43 Newbury St., to report that her vehicle had been broken into on Sunday and some $8,200 worth of camera equipment was stolen.
An officer was sent to Tamarack Lane, at 6:20 p.m., after a vehicle struck a person. Police characterized it as a very minor accident and the pedestrian was unhurt. The officer will document the incident, however, and apply to the Registry to have the operator declared an immediate threat.
Marblehead
Monday
Police were sent to a Roundhouse Road address, at 11 a.m., to serve a warrant. The party, a 51-year-old Commercial Street resident, was taken into custody on the non-Marblehead warrant.
An officer was called to a Pinecliff Drive address, at 2:50 p.m., after a resident reported that six bicycles had been stolen from their yard sometime between Sept. 27 and Oct. 1. The bikes were described as a turquoise woman's beach cruiser with a wicker basket; a man's GT mountain bike with a yellow front and blue back; an adult man's white mountain bike with front and rear suspension; a Marin girl's bike with pink frame and white suspension; a white Marin mountain bike with blue rims; and a child's Specialized mountain bike with a silver/turquoise frame.
A Peach Highlands resident sent police a video, at 2:55 p.m., showing a vehicle that was driving on the sidewalk to avoid going over the speed bump on the hill. It was shown driving down the hill with a cone stuck underneath. The vehicle was determined to be a gray 2002 Jeep Liberty. The operator was not at home when police went to speak with him, but they will contact him later.
Police were called to CVS on Atlantic Avenue at 5:35 p.m., for a shoplifter. CVS said the shoplifter ran out the front door carrying a large box and a large Victoria's Secret shopping bag filled with merchandise. He was described as a male wearing a gray sweatshirt with black sleeves, jeans, a white hat and a black mask. He was also said to be about 6 feet tall, with a thin build and about 30 to 40 years old. Police had the video of the incident.
Tuesday
A woman reported, at 12:55 a.m., that she and her daughter were on their way home from 7-Eleven and were followed by a person on a motorcycle. She said she pulled into a nursing home lot for a few minutes, and the bike started to followed, then drove away.
Salem
Monday
An officer was called to 30 Dunlap St., at 12:35 a.m. for a suspicious person or motor vehicle.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought officers to 35 Congress St., at 2:55 a.m.
Police were sent to 34 Hathorne St., at 5:40 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to 17 Boston St., at 8:25 a.m.
The request for a well-being check brought officers to 77 Hathorne St., at 8:30 a.m.
An officer was sent to 258 Loring Ave., at 11:30, to check out a parking complaint.
Police arrested a Salem man on a drug charge at 3:30 p.m., in the vicinity of 29 New Derby St. Arrested was Emery Sanders, 68, of 21 Essex St., Apt 2R, Salem. He was charged with possession of a Class B Drug with intent to distribute, subsequent offense.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible personal injury, brought police to 84 Highland Ave., at 6:30 p.m.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 2 Crowdis St., at 6:35 p.m.
Officers were sent to 112 Rainbow Terrace, at 7:25 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Officers were sent to 33 Harbor St., at 7:30 p.m., to check out a larceny.
Tuesday
Police were called to the vicinity of 295 Derby Street, at 7:56 a.m., to look into a road-rage incident.
A shoplifting brought police to 11 Traders Way, at 9 a.m.
A larceny brought police to 40 Harbor St., at 9:45 a.m.
Police were called to 281 Essex St., at 11:12 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Officers went to 15 Buchanan Road, at 1:02 p.m., after a resident reported a fraud or a scam.
Beverly
Monday
Three cruisers were sent to the vicinity of Water Street, at 5 p.m. for parties yelling in a boat.
Two officers were sent to 101 Rantoul St., at 9:45 p.m., for homeless people sleeping in the garage.
The report of a disturbance and a possible fight brought police to Sohier Road and Story Avenue, at 10 p.m., for a possible fight.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Bayview Avenue and Hospital Point, at 12:36 a.m., to disperse a group gathered there.
Two officers and a sergeant were dispatched to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 4:25 a.m. to help security with a disorderly patient,.
Two officers were sent to Chase Street, at 5:35 a.m., for a male with a hook in his nose.
Danvers
Sunday
An officer was sent to 4 Fowler St., at 4:45 p.m., after a resident reported an attempted dog attack.
Police were dispatched to IRA Auto Body Shop, 105 Andover St., at 9:20 p.m., after getting a report of suspicious activity, possibly someone stealing tires, but they were gone on arrival.
Monday
An officer was sent to 11 Wadsworth St., at 12:40 a.m., for a loud disagreement.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Cumberland Farms, 76 Newbury St., at 1:35 a.m., for possible drug activity,.
Police were dispatched, at 8:25 a.m., to Recovery Centers of America, 175 Lindall St., for two females refusing to leave the property. They arrested Ivelys Perez, 39, of 181 Washington St., Somerville. She was charged with three counts of assault and battery on a police officer; trespass; wanton destruction of property valued at under $1,200; resisting arrest; and disorderly conduct. Also arrested was Michelle Ballard, 31, of 378 Cedar Brook Road, East Lynn. She was charged with two counts of assault and battery on a police officer; trespass; disorderly conduct; resisting arrest; wanton destruction of property valued at under $1,200.
Police were called to 5 Oxbow Road, at 7:40 p.m., after a possible rabid coyote was reported but an area search failed to turn up anything.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 1420 Cranebrook Drive, at 7:30 a.m., for a black 2019 Chevrolet Silverado that was stolen.
Police were sent to Andover Street, at 9:05 a.m., for a two-car accident without injuries. The drivers exchanged papers and went on their ways.
A 4 Brentwood Circle resident called police, at 10:30 a.m., to complain about kids cutting through their yard.
Swampscott
Saturday
A 691 Humphrey St. resident reported, at 6 p.m., they were getting suspicious text messages.
A caller reported, at 9:20, that they just saw a male beating up a female near the intersection of Oxford and Market streets. The male fled, but there was no description of him. The female was blonde and wearing a red shirt, and was accompanied by two other females, and they were now sitting by Rosetti's. Police got the name and phone number of a female who witnessed the assault. Nothing further was logged.
Sunday
A 22 Hampden St. resident notified police, at 5:55 a.m., that he just saw two parties wearing hoodies and carrying flashlights looking at the house across from his residence. He said they were walking up Hampden towards Berkshire Street.
A caller notified police, at 7 p.m. of a white male in a white tank top and carrying a pillow walking around the construction site at 35 Burpee Road. They didn't know whether he got into the building. Police located the person at Gulf Express, but he had no warrants.
A woman notified police, at 7:30 p.m., that she was involved in a road rage incident by Swampscott High School. She said at one point he got out of his vehicle and started to approach her, and she was now in Nina's Market and wants to see an officer.
A 2 Beach Bluff Ave. caller flagged down an officer, at 9:40 p.m., to report her Biden/Harris campaign sign had been stolen from her front lawn.
Monday
A caller told police, at 12:05 a.m., that she initially thought the male on the front steps at 25 Rock Ave., was overdosing, but he was sitting up, rocking back and forth and screaming. Police said it appeared to be a psych issue and notified the Fire Department. He was moved along off the property, but all units will monitor him.
The MBTA requested assistance with an unruly passenger at 6:45 a.m. The inbound train was stopping at the 10 Railroad Ave. depot, where it was met by police.
A Duncan Terrace resident reported to police, at 5:45 p.m. that there were two girls on skateboards racing around their cars, and he believed they were suspicious.
A resident of 406 Paradise Road complained to police, at 8:45 p.m., that she has complained multiple times about her upstairs neighbor running around and jumping and banging on her floor directly above the caller. Police were keeping a log of the case.
Middleton
Monday, Sept. 28
An officer was sent to a Mill Street location at 4:40 a.m., for a suspicious party by the roadside. The officer said the "suspicious" party was waiting for a ride.
An officer was sent to North Shore ARC on North Main Street, at 11:35 a.m., for a disturbance. He mediated a verbal dispute.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
An officer located a lost dog, at 8 a.m., on Belleview Avenue.
A party came into the station at 8:35 a.m., to report that an unemployment claim had been fraudulently filed using his information.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
A 21-year-old Beverly woman was summoned to court, at 7:30 a.m., after a motor vehicle accident with personal injury on Lake Street. She was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and with violation of a state highway traffic regulation.
Thursday, Oct. 1
An officer was sent to Deacon Drive, at 12:30 p.m., to speak with a party who reported a political sign had been stolen.
A North Main Street resident reported, at 12:30 p.m., that their outdoor flower pots had been vandalized
A caller reported to police, at 4:05 p.m., that large dogs were loose in the area of the Howe-Manning School on Central St.
Police noted, at 10:30 p.m., that loose dogs had been picked up by the ACO, in the vicinity of the Doubletree Hotel on Village Road. It was not noted whether they might have been the same dogs referred to in the previous item.
Saturday, Oct. 3
A vehicle was stopped, at 3:35 a.m., at the intersection of North Main and Essex streets and the driver was cited for speeding.
Another driver was stopped on Maple Street, at 6:51 a.m., and spoken to regarding speeding.
Police were called to Walgreen's on South Main Streel, at 3:15 p.m., for a shoplifting.
