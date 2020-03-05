Beverly
Wednesday
Between 4 and 8 p.m., some twenty drivers were stopped for various offenses across the city and given verbal warnings. Five got written warnings
Three officers were sent to a Cabot Street address, at 10:30 p.m., for a case of vandalism and malicious destruction. An angry boyfriend was causing a disturbance.
Thursday
Police were called to a Rantoul Street address at 6 a.m. to assist a man who was having suicidal thoughts and wanted to go to the hospital.
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to a Manor Road address to assist a woman who had fallen out of her door.
Police and an ambulance were sent, at 11:15 a.m., to the vicinity of Enon Street for a suicidal woman who was near the tracks.
Police were sent to the McDonald's parking lot at 230 Elliott St., to assist a party whose vehicle had been struck by a hit-and-run driver.
Officers were sent to Moynihan Lumber Co., 82 River St., at 12:30 p.m. after a product was stolen from the lumberyard in a vehicle.
At 12:35 p.m., officers were called to 23 Mill St., for a 4-year-old left alone at home unattended.
Police went to 191 Cabot St., at 12:35 p.m. to investigate a case of check fraud.
Peabody
Wednesday
Police stopped a vehicle at 4:20 p.m. in the vicinity of Washington and Ayer streets and issued a summons to the driver, a 29-year-old Boston woman, for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; failing to stop or yield; and operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker. Her vehicle was towed.
An officer advised three middle-school children not to ride through traffic, at 5:05 p.m., on Allens Lane. He also advised them about bicycle helmet safety. They said they would ask their parents to get helmets for them.
Police were sent to Olio Events, 43 Main St., at 7:55 p.m., after a caller reported seeing a person shaking a child. The officer said the parties had gone.
A Chestnut street woman reported, at 7:55 p.m. that the wires to her exterior lights had been cut.
A Bragg Street resident called police at 11:35 p.m., and asked them to check the area for a silver two-door vehicle that had teenagers in it. The officer said the driver was dropping off a friend.
Thursday
A woman called at 6:40 a.m., from the 14 North Apartments on Crane Brook Way to report her vehicle was missing. Police checked the log, but no overnight tows were listed. Danvers police were contacted and advised the vehicle was trespass towed last night by Four Star Towing. The apartment in which she lives is actually in Danvers, not Peabody.
Salem
Wednesday
Police went to 29 New Derby St., Salem, at 4:30 p.m., for a larceny.
At 4:55 p.m., officers were called to 3 Cypress St.. for a larceny.
At 6:25 p.m., a larceny brought police to 25 Cabot St.
Officers were called to 19 Harbor St., at 8:45 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
Police were called to 50 Saint Peter St., at 9:50 p.m., for a noise complaint.
Just before midnight, officers were sent to 247 Essex St., for a disturbance at a liquor establishment.
Thursday
The report of a break and entry in progress brought police to 55 Linden St., at 4:25 a.m.
Police stopped a vehicle at 10 a.m., in the vicinity of 31 Bridge St., on a routine motor vehicle stop. After a brief investigation, they arrested Jared J. Breault, 34, of 99 Webb St., Apt. 2, Salem. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; a number plate violation to conceal his identity; operating an uninsured vehicle; and operating an unregistered vehicle.
Officers were called out, at 10:25 a.m., to 18 Memorial Drive, for a larceny.
The report of a fight brought police to 227 Highland Ave., at 11:25 a.m.
Police responded to two separate motor vehicle accidents without injury: 220 Loring Ave., at 12:10 p.m., and 45 Congress St., at 12:30 p.m.
Officers were sent out for juvenile issues, on three separate calls in less than five minutes: 29 Highland Ave., on two separate calls, one at 2:39 and the other at 2:40 p.m.; and the third to 77 Willson St., at 2:41.
Marblehead
Tuesday
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 11:20 a.m., to a Farrell Court address for a man who had fallen inside. A Council on Aging worker reported that she was delivering a meal and saw the resident had fallen on the ground, unknown injuries.
Police responded, at 11:30 a.m. to Middle Street for a resident who had gotten a phone call informing him he had won $2 million, but he was instructed to send $4,000 to Carmen Brice, 3105 Joanne Lane, Cottonwood, CA 96022, in order to collect his winnings. The man was hard of hearing, however, and was having "a very, very, very, very hard time understanding" this was a scam and he did not win any money. An officer was sent to speak personally with the man and explain the situation.
Police received a call from Clifton Avenue at 5:20 p.m. advising them that a construction worker had fallen some 12 to 15 feet into a ditch they were digging for a foundation, and he had a back injury. Clifton Avenue was temporarily blocked while the man was lifted out. He was transported to Salem Hospital at approximately 5:40 p.m. OSHA was notified.
A caller notified police, at 10 p.m., that his son was out walking a friend's dog at Nanepashemet and Foster streets when he was egged by kids in a white Toyota.
Wednesday
A Sagamore Road caller notified police, at 3 a.m. of hearing a loud bang near the Bell School, followed by an outage. Electric Light reported a tree limb had come down and taken out several circuits in the area of Sagamore, Jane and Baldwin. Electric Power said the power was restored about 4:30 a.m.
A Stone Terrace woman said she had received a $4,850 check which she knew was fraudulent. She said the sender had instructed her to deposit it, which she had not done. She wanted to speak to an officer to attempt to stop the fraud attempt.
A man notified police at 10:45 a.m. that he was driving down Pleasant Street when a 4-by-8 sheet of sheetrock sailed off the roof of a nearby building and landed in the street. He said he saw another on the sidewalk and thought police should speak with the contractor about securing the material. The building inspector was notified and in route. The material was light insulation.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police went to Big Lots, 10 Newbury St., at 6 p.m., where they issued a summons to a party for past shoplifting.
Officers stopped a suspicious vehicle at 6:30 p.m., in the vicinity of Golden star cleaners, 81 Maple St. The operator, a 28-year-old Lynn man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Thursday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Sunset Avenue, at 7:40 a.m. for a minor accident without personal injury.
A Doty Avenue party reported to police at 9:15 a.m., having received phone threats.
Police were dispatched at noon to Andover Street and Veronica Drive for a motor vehicle accident with possible injury.
Officers were sent to Marriott Towneplace Suites, 238 Andover St., at 1:35 p.m., for a purse taken from a motor vehicle.
Police were dispatched, at 3:20 p.m., to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., Room 288, for a party printing checks in his room.
Swampscott
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 330 Paradise Road, at 11 a.m., to assist with a motor-vehicle problem
Police were sent to 330 Paradise Road, at 3:25 p.m., for a disturbance.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 81 Norfolk Ave., at 3:30 p.m.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.