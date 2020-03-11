Beverly
Tuesday
Police went to Cabot and Water streets at 8:14 p.m. for a report of two females and a male yelling at cars.
A Dodge truck backed into a utility pole on Hull Street at 9:22 p.m.
Police received a report at 10:20 p.m. that a man was assaulted in a domestic abuse incident at a Cabot Street address.
Wednesday
Police responded to a car accident at Rantoul and Elliott streets at 9:44 a.m.
Firefighters responded to 6 Devon Ave., at 10 a.m. for a report of smoke coming from the basement.
A suspicious male was reported on the property at 232 Essex St. at 10:29 a.m.
Police received a complaint that the city's Department of Public Services was creating a traffic hazard at L.P. Henderson Road and Sam Fonzo Drive at 1:29 p.m.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A manhole cover was off at Rockaway Avenue and Rockcliff Road, as reported at 7:46 a.m.
A woman was taken to Beverly Hospital after falling in her driveway on Maple Street, as reported at 8:03 a.m.
The harbormaster notified police at 8:09 a.m. that construction was starting on the seawall and parking lot at Ferry Lane and would last about two to three weeks.
A crossing guard at Humphrey and Maple streets reported than a car turns right on red on a daily basis and almost ran over him and some students one morning. Police called the driver and explained that there was no right on red there.
A caller at 9:53 a.m. complained that someone had left a threatening note on a tenant's car on Lime Street.
A store manager on Washington Street told police at 2:36 p.m. that two customers appeared to be intoxicated and he was concerned if one of them got behind the wheel. Police said the sobriety of the driver checked out.
A woman went to the police station at 7:24 p.m. to say she was upset about a woman who was stalking and threatening her.
Wednesday
A Lee Street resident called police at 3:31 a.m. about hearing metal scraping sounds outside his home. Police said it was the wind causing the sound from various chimneys.
Swampscott
Tuesday
Police received a report of a brush fire by the Stop & Shop on Paradise Road at 3:35 a.m.
A motorist was issued a citation, following a traffic stop at the intersection of Humphrey Street and Paradise Road at 7:01 a.m.
An officer issued seven parking tickets on Columbia Street at 9:02 a.m.
A motorist was issued a citation after a traffic stop on Essex Street at 12:24 p.m.
A vehicle that was parked in a prohibited spot on Burrill Street was ticketed at 2:42 p.m.
A motorist was issued a citation after a traffic stop on Pine Street at 3 p.m.
An officer ticketed a vehicle that was parked on the sidewalk on Humphrey Street at 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday
A motorist was issued a citation after a traffic stop on Paradise Road at 12:50 a.m.
A motorist was issued a citation after a traffic stop at the intersection of Paradise Road and Parsons Drive at 2:12 a.m.
Police made an arrest on Paradise Road, following a traffic stop at 2:19 a.m., and transported a male to Lynn police for booking. No further details were available.
Peabody
Tuesday
A woman called 911 from Pete's-a-Place on Central Street at 4:10 p.m. to complain that she wasn't given enough food with her order. She was given a refund and told not to return.
No injuries were reported by a mother who said her child was struck by a car while riding a bicycle on Foster Street at 4:43 p.m.
Wednesday
At 12:55 p.m. the animal control officer mailed a $50 citation to a Lynn Street resident due to the fact that his dogs, Nico and Tiny, have not been licensed since 2016, although they are both up-to-date on their rabies shots.
