Salem
Friday
Police were dispatched to two separate motor vehicle accidents without injuries on Margin Street, one at 9:29 and the other at 9:53 a.m.
A third accident without injuries was reported at 11:45 a.m., in the vicinity of 50 Traders Way.
Officers went to 62 Wharf St., at 3:10 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
An incident of vandalism or graffiti was reported at 5:05 p.m., on Boston Street.
Police went to 24 Oakland St. and to 540 Loring Ave., at 6:15 and 6:40 p.m., respectively, on two separate incidents of suspicious persons and /or motor vehicles.
Officers were called to 12 Pope St., at 8:30 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Police responded to 68 Salem St., at 10:05 p.m., for the report of a sound of gunshots. They found nothing.
Saturday
The first log entry of the day was at 11 minutes after midnight for a disturbance at 13 Palmer St.
The second was at 41 minutes past midnight, a disturbance at 10 First St.
Police were called to 203 Canal St., at 1:37 a.m., where they arrested Herbert Clark-Hoover, 34, of 25 Temple St., Newburyport. He was charged with possession of a Class B drug, subsequent offense.
Officers were dispatched at 2:30 a.m., to 1 Oak St., for a break-and-entry in progress.
Officers went to 7 Church St., at 9:50 a.m., for a juvenile issue.
The request for a well-being check brought police to 128 Federal St., at 11:40 a.m.
Officers were called to 244 Essex St. for an undesirable or unwanted guest twice in just over a half-hour: at 12:38 and again at 1:14 p.m.
Police were sent to 27 Charter St., at 2:25 p.m., for a disturbance at a liquor establishment.
An officer went to 2 Traders Way, at 4:05 p.m. to render assistance to a driver with a disabled motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to Carlton Street, at 4:35 p.m. to investigate a complaint regarding resident-sticker parking.
Police were called to 71 Congress St., at 4:45 p.m. to calm a disturbance.
The report of a juvenile issue brought police to 74 Leavitt St., at 6:50 p.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Prince and Leavitt streets at 7:35 p.m., for a noise complaint.
The animal control officer was sent to 14 Amanda Way, at 8:20 p.m., for an animal control report.
Police went to 53 Dow St., at 9:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were sent to 16 Cloutman St., at 10 p.m., to settle a disturbance.
Three consecutive noise complaints brought officers to 282 Highland Ave. at 10:30; 14 Laurent Road at 11:10; and 20 Summit St., at. 11:15 p.m.
Sunday
Police were sent to 71 Congress St. at 12:40 a.m.; and 5 Heritage Drive, at 12:55 a.m., on separate noise complaints
An early-morning disturbance brought police to 82 Proctor St., at 1:50 a.m.
Officers went to 23 Puritan Road, at 8:35 a.m., on a harassment complaint.
Police were sent to 84 Highland Ave., at 9:30 a.m., for a larceny.
Reports of a fight brought police to 289 Derby St., at 11:10.
Officers responded to 381 Highland Ave., at 11:30 a.m., and to 8 Russell Drive, at 11:45 a.m., for two separate reports of fraud or scam
Police were sent to 254 Lafayette St., at 12:35 p.m., for a larceny.
Police were sent to 14 Laurent Road, at 1:10 p.m., after a resident reported being threatened.
An officer was sent to 8 Ward St., at 2:03 p.m., to take a report on a missing juvenile.
Danvers
Friday
Police were sent to an Andover Street location, at 9:25 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without personal injury.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 75 Sylvan St., at 10:15 p.m., for a man with a dog in the street. He was not found.
Saturday
Police were called to 38 Cherry St., at 3:45 a.m., for a complaint of loud music disturbing the peace.
Officers were sent to 13 Wenham St., at 7 a.m., for a dispute between neighbors.
The report of a shoplifting brought police to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 7:55 a.m.
Officers were sent to Savers Value Village, 139 Endicott St., at 11:15 p.m., to settle a non-domestic dispute.
An officer was called to the vicinity of the Great Oak School, 76 Pickering St., at 11:20 p.m., to settle an argument over dog waste.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Chase and Hunt streets, at 12:15 p.m. to find out why a man was filming the houses, but he was gone on arrival.
An officer was sent to The Home Depot, 235 Independence Way, at 6:55 p.m. to take a report on an accident involving a motor vehicle and a shopping cart.
Someone called police, at 7:15 p.m. to report a raccoon in The Berry Tavern parking lot, 2 High St., but it didn't stick around to answer questions.
An officer was sent to 6 Grant St., at 9 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute between neighbors.
Police were sent to a Poplar Street residence, at 10:20 a.m., to look for a suspect.
Police were called to the vicinity of 8 Barker St., at 10:35 p.m., for a loud party disturbing the peace.
At 11:40 p.m., officers were sent to the Burlington Factory, 30 Andover St., for a gathering of cars in the parking lot. The group was dispersed.
Sunday
Medical aid was dispatched to Kanes Flower World, 64 Andover St., at 11:25 a.m. for a party unconscious and not breathing.
A non-domestic dispute between a customer and an employee brought police to BJ's Wholesale Club at noon.
Police were called to Bed, Bath & Beyond, 180 Endicott St., for a past shoplifting.
Beverly
Friday
An officer was sent to the intersection of Mulberry and Arthur streets, at 4:20 p.m., to check out the issue of a boat in the roadway.
Three units were sent to the vicinity of 19 Radcliff Road, at 4:30 pm. to round up a group drinking on mopeds while driving up and down the street.
A Corning Street resident called police, at 4:35 p.m., to report a Verizon account had been opened fraudulently in their name.
An officer pulled over a woman at 5:45 p.m. in the vicinity of Park Street and Railroad Avenue, for drinking in public.
An officer was sent to 12 Blaine Ave., at 6:20 p.m. to report on the theft of a turquoise Mongoose bicycle.
Two cruisers and an ambulance were dispatched, at 6:20 p.m., to Northridge Road for a possible heroin overdose.
Three cruisers were dispatched to 70 Ober St., at 8:20 p.m. for a group of kids drinking and yelling.
Three officers and a sergeant were sent to the intersection of Hale Street and Morrison Avenue, at 10 p.m., for kids drinking in the street.
Officers were sent to 1 Cabot St., at 10:22 p.m., for a fishing dispute.
An officer went to 72 Cabot St., at 11:30 p.m., for a noise complaint about a house party.
Saturday
Two officers were sent to the beach in the vicinity of Lothrop and Dane streets, to disperse a group of people at 1:20 a.m.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 11 Congress St., at 7:30 a.m., for a person slumped over on the sidewalk.
Officers responded, at 9:01 a.m., to the strip mall at 199-215 Essex St. after a woman accidentally drove into one of the sets of doors on the front of the building. The woman was unhurt and the store sustained no major structural damage.
Police were sent to East Street, at 3:40 p.m., for some unruly kids throwing rocks at a shed.
An officer responded, at 5:20 p.m., to the parking lot at Henry's Market, corner of Cabot and Scott streets, for a 15-year-old boy hit by a car. The victim was uncertain whether he was actually hit by the vehicle, but he said he believes he was. There was no citation and no injury.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Herrick Street and Sohier Road, at 10:55 p.m., for a loud outdoor party
Sunday
An officer making a check of Lynch, 55 Ober St., dispersed a group at 12:30 a.m.
Police and medical were called to the vicinity of Courtney Drive, at 1:40 a.m., for a party asking for help.
Two cruisers were sent to 23 Herrick St., at 10:50 a.m., after a son ran from the house with the family dog.
Three cruisers responded to the dead end of Ocean Street, at 12:55 p.m., for a man and a woman fighting.
Officers were called to the vicinity of 288 Rantoul St., at 4:30 p.m., for a road-rage incident.
Swampscott
Friday
A caller stopped by the station, at 11:45 p.m., to report she may have lost her cell phone in Vinnin Square. She said it was an iPhone 12 in a blue case.
An officer responded to the vicinity of Your CBD Store, 222 Humphrey St., at 1:35 p.m., after a business owner reported numerous cars parked in violation of the one-hour parking signs. The vehicles will be timed for violations.
An officer checked back in the vicinity of Your CBD Store, 222 Humphrey St., at 3:40 p.m., and found no violations.
A Willow Terrace party called at 4 p.m. to complain for the second time about the music on the football field being too loud. lt was for a girls sports event. An officer sent to check said the noise level was not unreasonable.
An 11 Bond Street caller told police, at 4:40 p.m., that a suspicious raccoon had been circling her house for over a half hour. The ACO was notified.
A caller reported, at 4:46 p.m., that a group of kids on motorcycles was doing wheelies in the middle of Danvers Road at Danvers and Essex streets, but they were gone when police arrived.
A Littles Point Road homeowner called police at 9 p.m., to report that four males were outside her home about an hour earlier. She said she spoke with them and they identified themselves as YouTubers who liked to film nice homes. They further asked the caller if she would be willing to give them a tour so they could film inside. The woman refused the request, however, and the males were polite about it and left without further incident. She said she thought the whole thing was very strange and wanted to make police aware of it.
Salem PD called at 10:40 p.m., to report a motorist had contacted them about three motorcycles following him on Swampscott Road in an unsafe fashions. The cyclists apparently turned around and headed back into Swampscott with no lights on .
Saturday
A 15-year-old was reported missing at 1 a.m. Saturday and was possibly in the Lynn area. She had recently moved to Swampscott and attends Lynn English HS. She was logged with the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.
||||