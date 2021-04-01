Peabody
Wednesday
An ambulance was sent to Central Street Liquors, 17 Central St., at 1:50 p.m., for an intoxicated male who was unable to ride his bike. He was transported to Salem Hospital, and the bike was left with a liquor store employee.
Local and state police went to 110 Lowell St., at 1:50 p.m., to serve a warrant. Joshua Barreau, 20, of 110 Lowell St., Apt. 3, Peabody, was arrested on the Peabody District Court warrant on a charge of armed robbery.
An officer was sent to 17 Central St., Peabody at 2 p.m., for a non-domestic disturbance.
A 10 Stevens St., resident called police, at 2:50 p.m., to report that his vehicle had been vandalized.
An officer flagged down a vehicle at 4:05 p.m., after he observed it operating erratically in the vicinity of Allen's Lane and Washington Street. The vehicle was driving on the wrong side of the road and nearly struck a utility pole before the officer pulled it over. The man was evaluated by an EMS and refused medical attention. He said he may have been exposed to inhalants at work. As time continued during the stop, the affect of the inhalants appeared to diminish, and when he returned to normal, the operator was allowed to go on his way.
Officers were sent to TJ Maxx, 300 Andover St., at 4:45 p.m., to speak with an employee looking to document a past shoplifting incident.
A Lake Street caller reported, at 6:25 p.m., that an unknown male party in his 30s was playing basketball on the caller's personal court. The officer spoke with him and he went on his way.
A Jordan Road woman notified police, at 6:30 p.m., that she had given her bank account information to a scammer.
A two-car accident at 7:45 p.m. in the vicinity of Wilson Square Citgo resulted in no injuries and no tows. Police documented it.
Officers were called to Paddy Kelley's, 154 Washington St., at 9:35 p.m., for an intoxicated person causing a disturbance and refusing to leave. He was located on Washington Street and was given a ride home in the cruiser.
Thursday
A report of a disturbance brought officers to the intersection of Summer and Park streets, at 12:45 p.m., in response to a caller who reported a group of loud teens. The officer said there was a possible disturbance over a disputed boyfriend, but several of the group left before officers arrived.
Police were sent to the intersection of Lowell and Corrinne streets, at 8:50 a.m. for a possible altercation following a motor-vehicle accident and a case of road rage. There were no injuries, no tows, and no citations.
A caller notified police, at 11 a.m., of finding something that appeared to be a gun handle. The officer reported it was not a firearm part.
Officers were sent to the group home at 14 Amanda Way, after a patient called to report she had been assaulted by a staff member. She was transported to Salem Hospital and the officer will document.
A Herbert Avenue resident reported to police at 1:45 p.m., that her family was receiving threats from Social Security. The officer explained it was a scam and that everything was fine.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A driver called at 10:20 from the intersection of Maple and Tedesco streets to complain that he was at the lights and they didn't turn. The dispatcher explained that it was because the first car in line wasn't in the proper spot for the camera to pick it up and activate the switch that changes lights.
An man came into the station at 1:15 p.m., to speak with an officer because he suspected he had been scammed. He gave a caller his bank account information and his Social Security number, then feeling uneasy, he called the bank, which closed his account and told him to contact police. He is going to contact Social Security.
Officers were called to the intersection of School and Pleasant streets, at 2:20 p.m., to look for a woman who was recognized as a client at a local shop. The caller said the woman had since left, but was asking for food, saying she had not eaten in days. She said the woman was not wearing shoes, but had on hot pink socks, was carrying two large bags and was out of sorts and irritable. Over the next 30 minutes, police searched the entire are, including her home, shops and areas she frequented until she was located at Miller Plaza. An officer accompanied her to the bank, where she has an account, but she said she had lost her debit card. The woman successfully completed her bank business at 3 p.m. She showed no sign of intoxication, declined any medical attention and went on her way.
A Glendale Road resident advised police, at 3:25 p.m., of having received four phone calls that appeared to have originated from California, and they pretended to be from Social Security. The resident knew the callers were scammers.
A Turner Road woman notified police, at 3:30 p.m., that she had been victimized in an unemployment fraud for the third time. She said she had already notified the state and credit agencies.
A Robert Road caller notified police, at 4:45 p.m. that he had received a Visa gift card, but when he tried to use it, he found it had already been used. The party was advised to contact his local police and file a report.
An employee at a Washington Street lodging place called at 5 p.m., to report that a barefoot woman came in and asked what the daily rate was. She then said it was too expensive and left. The woman, who appeared to be in her 60s and was wearing a long gray coat, then went to an office and asked for food and assistance. They also gave her a pair of men's brown shoes. When an officer approached and spoke with the woman, she declined any medical assistance. She was oriented and seemed to be fine. Some four-and-a-half hours later, a caller reported she was walking around and "appears to be distraught and looking for a place to stay." The caller was advised police had "contacted her multiple times today and tonight and she refuses our help." About an hour later, units located her again. She was checked out again and signed a refusal. She was offered a ride home, but said she would walk.
Police and Harbormaster were notified at 6:05 of a windsurfer having trouble getting back on his board with a green sail. He was on Neck side of the harbor near a large stucco house with a red roof. The harbormaster sent a man to check it out. Meanwhile the caller reported the man had made his way to shore and dragged himself up onto the sand by the large stucco house with the red roof. The harbormaster succeeded in locating the kite surfer and he was OK. He said his line had gotten tangled in a mooring, but he was able to free himself and floated to shore. He told the harbormaster that someone was coming to get him and he was going to wait at the end of Peabody Lane.
Beverly
Wednesday
Multiple police and an ambulance were dispatched to a Rantoul Street location, at 7 p.m., when a party threatened suicide with a knife.
Seven vehicles were stopped in or near the intersection of Herrick Street and Sohier Road, between 8:30 and 8:35 p.m. Four were cited and three received written warnings for various offenses.
Between 10 and 11 p.m., officers checked some nine to 10 various bars, parks and public locations.
Thursday
Two officers were called to a Rantoul Street address, at 3:30 a.m., to speak with a man who was fearful about a past incident.
Police were called to 181 Elliott St., at 1:55 p.m., for a person trying to pass bad bills.
An officer was sent to a Cabot Street location to break up a fight between juvenile students.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police were sent to 175 Andover St., at 4:40 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with possible injury. The operators exchanged papers and went on their way.
Thursday
An officer was sent to Town Fair Tire, 121 Endicott St., for a report of illegal dumping.
Police went to Lowe's Home Improvement, 153 Andover St., at 12:33 p.m. to conduct a follow-up investigation.
An unwanted guest brought police to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 1:15 p.m., for a male who was refusing to leave.
An officer was sent to 114 Conant St., at 2:05 p.m., to make a well-being check on a party who has not been heard from for a while.
An officer was sent to 18 Fowler St. at 2:30 p.m., to look into a possible scam.
Salem
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 252 Bridge St., at 8 p.m., on a report of vandalism or graffiti.
Police responded to a noise complaint at 1000 Loring Ave., at 8:25 p.m., and to another at 24 Aborn St., at 11:10 p.m.
Thursday
Officers were called back to 24 Aborn St. again at 12:30 a.m., for a second noise complaint
Police responded to 21 Wisteria St., at 1:45 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
A call about a fraud or a scam brought police to 28 Goodhue St., at 8:30 a.m.
Officers were sent to 62 Leach St., at 9:50 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Police responded at 9:50 a.m., to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Marlborough Road for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
A parking complaint brought an officer to 94 Washington St., at 11:40 a.m.
Police were sent to two separate disputes in a row: to 62 Lawrence St., at 12:10 p.m., and to 117 Congress St., at 2 p.m.
