Marblehead
Wednesday
A Laurel Court resident advised police, at 11 a.m. that a fraudulent unemployment claim had been filed in her name.
The chief stopped a gray 2012 Honda Odyssey at 12:30 p.m., at the intersection of Pleasant and Smith streets and gave the driver a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation at Mohawk.
A Middle Street caller advised police, at 2:25 p.m. that someone had left a box of vegetables at his door and he wondered who had left it. He said the box, which contained a "handsome bag of apples" was a USDA Farmer to Family ES food box.
Thursday
Police were sent to Atlantic Avenue at 12:30 a.m. after a caller reported a kid lying in the middle of Atlantic Avenue yelling and screaming. He was with a girl on a bike, and the caller reported he had gotten up and was and walking outbound on Atlantic. The caller said he was wearing shorts, a T-shirt and had light hair. Police checked the area but found nothing.
At 2:40 a.m., a Broughton Road woman, who refused to be identified, called to say she was concerned about the welfare of a child in the area. An officer sent to investigate reported the caller was under the influence of alcohol and her concern stemmed from an argument between the 12-year-old and someone else at about 9 p.m. He noted she had just gotten around to calling it in. The address in question was dark and quiet and there was no answer at the door.
Beverly
Wednesday
Three cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 350 Cabot St., at 6:45 p.m., for a general disturbance.
An police officer and the Fire Department responded to 56 Sohier Road, at 8:10 p.m., for a possible stove fire.
A cruiser was sent to 55 Ober St., at 10:10 p.m., for cars doing donuts in the parking lot.
Three units and an ambulance responded to a Rantoul Street location, at 10:20 p.m. for a party not breathing.
Thursday
Two units were sent to the intersection of Essex and Corning streets, at 8:50 a.m., for a minor motor vehicle accident with no injuries reported.
Officers were sent to 90 Park St., at 9 a.m., for an accident with property damage, when a car hit a fork lift.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched, at 11:35 a.m., to a Conant Street area for a youth who fell off a bicycle.
Three units were sent to Route 128 north at Exit 19, at 2:20 p.m., for a driver going south in the northbound lane. The vehicle was gone on arrival.
Two officers were called to 13 Edwards St., at 2:35 p.m., for an ongoing issue between neighbors
Salem
Wednesday
Police were sent to 60 Washington St., at 5:35 p.m., to speak with a party who had been threatened.
A larceny brought an officer to 40 Highland Ave., at 9:10 p.m.
Police were sent to the intersection of Lafayette and Palmer streets at 9:25 p.m for a motor vehicle hit-and-run.
Police were called to 49 Franklin St., at 11:10 p.m. to speak with a party who had received threats.
Thursday
Reports of a disturbance brought officers to 10 Congress St., at 3 a.m.,
Police responded to four reports of fraud or a scam between shortly before 9 a.m. and just after noon: 13 Lynn St., at 8:55 a.m.; 17 Cherry Hill Ave., at 9:25; 21 Francis Road, at 11:55 a.m.; and 17 Oakview Ave., at 12:05 p.m.
A 49 Franklin St. resident notified police at 11:45 a.m., of being threatened.
Officers were called to 233 Lafayette St., at 1:40 p.m., for a larceny.
At 2:40 p.m., police were dispatched to 227 Highland Ave., for a fight.
An hour and ten minutes later, at 3:50 p.m.,they were dispatched to 24 Harrison Road, for another fight.
Peabody
Wednesday
A Lowell Street resident advised police, at 5:10 p.m., that a construction crew working in front of her house had left a large trench in front of her driveway and she was unable to leave her property. The officer confirmed there was a 6-to-8-inch-deep trench across her driveway. She was going to find a different way to work.
An officer was sent to 7 Larrabee Terrace, at 5:55 p.m., after a caller reported his vehicle had been struck by a UHaul van.
A 2212 Crane Brook Way resident told police that multiple items had gone missing from her address. She said she thinks she knows who is responsible but only knows them by their street name. The officer noted the woman was having a dispute with someone she loaned a rental car to. He was going to document the incident.
Officers were sent to 29 Herrick and 53 Bradford roads, at 7:20 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident — a vehicle had struck a tree. The operator refused medical attention and his vehicle was towed.
Officers were called to Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St., at 7:55 p.m., for a shoplifter. The officer reported the store was trespassing the customer and did not wish to pursue charges at this time.
Police were dispatched to 111 Main St., at 8:05 p.m., for a fight in progress, with one party wielding a baseball bat. They arrested John F. Sheldon, 52, 109 Main St., Apt. D, Peabody. He was charged on an other-department warrant for attempting to fill a false prescription and with possessing a Class B drug with intent to distribute.
Thursday
Police were sent to Mac's Trailer Park, 176 Newbury St., at 1 a.m., to make a well-being check on a resident after a caller from Michigan said his daughter had gotten a message from a resident there who said he was going to harm himself because of the break-up. Police contacted the man, who checked out OK. He was playiing on his Xbox
Police were called to Hertz Local Edition at 10:50 a.m., 108 Newbury St., after they reported a stolen vehicle.
An officer went to a Clement Avenue address, at 12:10 p.m., after the wife called to say she needed help in telling her husband she wants a divorce. Both parties were explained their 209A rights and declined. The husband left for a period of time.
A Quail Road resident told police, at 1:10 p.m., that a resident of 191 Lynnfield St. just came to his house and coughed on him, then drove away in a white pickup truck. Police said the call was unfounded.
A resident of Sparrow Lane Extension reported to police at 1:10 p.m. that she was attacked by a cat last Thursday while she was walking her dogs. She was uncertain where the cat lives and will attempt to learn and contact the animal control officer when she does.
A 6 Alden Road resident reported, at 4:35 p.m., that someone had fraudulently used their information to file a false unemployment claim.
A 19 Nancy Avenue resident reported someone had fraudulently used her information to file a false unemployment claim.
Danvers
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 12 Martin St., at 5:20 p.m. for a dispute between the homeowner and another person.
Police were called to Andover Street, at 5:25 p.m. for a two-car accident with one operator complaining of back pain. The operators exchanged papers and went on their ways.
An officer was sent to 28 Carolyn Drive, at 5:40 p.m., to speak with a party about a fraud.
Police were sent to a Summer Street location, at 9 p.m., on a report that minors were drinking. They arrested Benjamin Condon, 19, of 28 MacArthur Blvd. Danvers, and charged him with with being under 21 in possession of alcohol.
Wednesday
Police were called to 63 Nichols St., at 7:40 a.m., to look into the unauthorized use of a credit card.
Police were sent to the intersection of High Street and 128, at 9:55 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injury, The parties exchanged papers and went on their ways.
Police went to 11 Jersey Lane, at noon, to look into a reported identity theft
Police were sent to Route 128 south, at 1:55 p.m., to assist state police in a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Honda North, 382 Newbury St., reported a stolen motor vehicle to police, at 2:50 p.m.
Swampscott
Wednesday
A request for a well-being check sent police to 1 Capen Road, at 1:10 p.m.
Officers were sent back to 1 Capen Road, at 2:45 p.m., for a disturbance.
Police wee called to 417 Essex St., at 4:30 p.m., to take a report on a con or a scam.
A request for a well-being check sent officers to 400 Essex St., at 5:20 p.m.
Police were called to 400 Paradise Road, at 6:05 p.m., for a suspicious person.
Middleton
Monday, May 25
Police were sent to a Liberty Street location, at 8:30 p.m., for a pedestrian hit-and-run with injury. The incident is under investigation.
Tuesday, May 26
An officer was sent to the intersection of Maple and Gregory streets, at 5:40 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injury.
Wednesday, May 27
Police were sent to the town beach on East Street at Thunder Bridge, at 5:05 p.m., on a report that people were using the closed beach. They were sent on their way.
Thursday, May 28
A Dansereau Place resident advised police, at 11:20 a.m., that someone had filed a fraudulent unemployment claim in their name.
Friday, May 29
A detective was sent to a River Street address, at 8:20 a.m., to speak with a resident about a fraudulent unemployment claim in their name.
An Overbrook Road resident notified police, at 4:45 p.m., that a fraudulent unemployment claim had been filed in their name.
Saturday, May 30
An officer sent users of the closed town beach at Thunder Bridge on their way.
Police cleared juveniles from a parking lot on South Main Street, at 10:35 p.m.
