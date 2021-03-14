Peabody
Friday
An officer was sent to Extended Stay America, at 1:25 p.m., where the manager said a resident accused her of placing narcotics in the room. The officer will stand by for the party to leave.
Police were sent to the Northshore Mall, 210N Andover St., at 1:35 p.m., for a party being detained for shoplifting.
At 3:35 p.m., police were called to Macy's for a person who had been detained for shoplifting.
A person called police, at 5:30 p.m., from the vicinity of 7-Eleven, 100 Lynn St., to report multiple kids on bikes operating unsafely in traffic. An officer spoke with four kids on bikes by Cedar Grove, but they were not riding in the roadway. They were reminded to follow all traffic laws and to operate safely.
A resident of 1000 Crane Brook Way reported, at 5:30 p.m., that a gray F-150 pickup truck struck her vehicle multiple times and was now leaving the parking lot. The officer noted that the reporting party is an employee at the complex, and the suspect is a resident. Later in the evening, the original caller reported the suspect was sitting outside the leasing office at that time. The officer was advised the suspect was possibly intoxicated, so he waited for backup before approaching the man. The 63-year-old Crane Brook Way resident was summoned to court for leaving the scene of a property-damage accident.
Police were dispatched, at 6:30 p.m., to Boston Children's Hospital, 10 Centennial Drive, for a two-car accident. A 47-year-old Lynn woman was summoned to court for operating on a revoked registration and for operating an uninsured motor vehicle. No one was injured, but both vehicles had to be towed.
A small brush fire was reported near Nordstrom at about 7:10 p.m. It was extinguished by the Fire Department.
Police were dispatched, at 7:50 p.m., to the vicinity of 67 Lynnfield St., for a two-car accident, possibly head-on, with airbag deployment. The operator of one vehicle was transported to Salem Hospital and that vehicle had to be towed.
An officer notified headquarters, at 10:40 p.m., that a falling tree had landed on two vehicles and cut the power to 10 Lynch St. The municipal light plant was on scene, working on restoring power.
A 45 Trask Road resident reported, at 10:45 p.m., that a carport from #49 had blown into her yard, causing some damage to her property as well as to her neighbor's vehicle. An officer spoke with both neighbors, and they will be dealing with their homeowners insurance in the morning.
Saturday
Officers went to Mobile Estates, 286 Newbury St., at 4:25 a.m. to speak with a resident who was complaining about the noise coming from a nearby unit where the resident was running and ranting inside her unit. Officers spoke with the woman, and she agreed to stop the noise that was disturbing her neighbor.
A police captain reported finding a "Patriot Front" sticker on a light pole at the entrance to the parking lot near the courthouse. He removed the sticker.
A Downing Road caller reported, at 3:40 p.m., that his wife had a steak tip stuck in her throat, but was able to breathe. She was transported to Lahey North.
A man notified Lowell Police at, 5:30 p.m., that he had not heard from his girlfriend since Thursday, and Lowell Police requested Peabody conduct a well-being check at the 40 Tremont St. apartment. Officers checked the apartment and reported there were no signs of anyone living there. The upstairs neighbors reported the woman moved out on Feb. 26. Lowell was given the information.
Sunday
The Fire Department Ice Rescue team was dispatched to Crystal Lake off Lowell St., at 1:10 p.m. to rescue a dog that had fallen through the ice. Before they arrived, the reporting party called back and said that two kids went into the water and got the dog out. It was pulled to safety by two juveniles from about 100 feet out. The parents were in route to the scene.
A Washington Place caller advised police, at 4 p.m., that his roommate was drunk and stumbling around. The intoxicated roommate was transported to Salem Hospital.
Salem
Friday
Police were sent to 12 Quadrant Road, at 6:20 a.m., for a past break-and-entry.
Ten motor-vehicle break-and-entries were reported to police between 7 a.m. and 1:25 p.m. They were reported at 27 and 25 Marion Road; 38 Station Road; 19 Calabrese St.; 7 and 17 Surrey Road; 4 Stillwell Drive; 20 Patton Road; 1 Fillmore Road; and 2 Dewey Drive.
The report of a break and entry in progress brought police to 16 Boston St., at 1:50 p.m.
Police responded to the vicinity of 90 North St., at 4 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Two motor-vehicle hit-and-run accidents were reported, at 4:30 p.m., from the vicinity of 5 Freeman Road, and at 4:40 p.m., from 36 Margin St.
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Palmer and Salem streets, at 9:05 p.m., for a disturbance. After a brief investigation, they arrested David Espinal, 40, of 51 Palmer St., Apt. 1, and Riqui A. Pacheco, 26, of 44 Park St., Apt. 2. Salem. Each was charged with violation of a municipal ordinance or bylaw.
Saturday
Officers were called to 110 Jefferson St., at 6:35 a.m. for a past break-and-entry.
A complaint about a suspicious person and or motor vehicle brought officers t0 259 Highland Ave., at 11:44 a.m.
Police were called to 71 Summer St., on a noise complaint.
At 6:25 p.m., they were called to the intersection of Liberty Hill Ave and North St.,
Sunday
Police responded to 23 1/2 Broad Street moments after midnight Saturday for a past break-and-entry.
A noise complaint brought officers to 35 Palmer St., at 3:30 a.m.
Police were called to 406 Essex St., at 1:25 p.m. for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Another break to a motor-vehicle brought police to 12 Hartford St. just after 3 p.m.
Beverly
Friday
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Chestnut Street at 4:05 p.m. for a female overdose.
Officers went to 9 Juniper Valley Court, at 8:55 p.m., to check a suspicious vehicle in the driveway.
Saturday
An EMS was requested, at 12:40 for a male, possibly on drugs, on Elliott Street.
Police and fire were sent to 5 Wendgail Court, at 10 a.m. for an outside fire.
Police were sent to an Apple Road address, at 1 p.m., to assist a young woman whose boyfriend would not let her leave.
Two units went to the intersection of Porter Street and Webber Avenue at 3:50 p.m. for a group of kids surrounding a car.
Two cruisers were sent to 15 Dodge St., at 9:25 p.m., for an ongoing dispute.
Sunday
An officer was sent to the intersection of Elliott Street and McPherson Drive, at 1:15 p.m., for a car that was running but unoccupied.
Six cruisers were dispatched, at 1:20 p.m., to assist Topsfield in looking for a missing female. Topsfield police refused to release any information other than that the female was found and returned home in good condition.
Two cruisers were sent to 42 River St., at 2:34 p.m., for suspicious activity in the National Grid yard.
Three cruisers were dispatched to 91 Herrick St,., at 6 p.m., to assist Beverly Hospital security with an unruly patient.
||||