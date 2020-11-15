Salem
Thursday
Officers were sent to 36 Margin St., at 5:30 p.m., for an assault in the past.
Police arrested a Salem man after a 7:25 p.m., motor vehicle traffic stop in the vicinity of Jackson Street and Jefferson Avenue. Jairon Gonzalez, 31, of 298 Washington St., Apt. 11, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle on a license that had been suspended for operating while on drugs.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought officers to 29 Traders Way, at 8 p.m.
Police were called to 243 Jefferson Ave., at 11 p.m. on a noise complaint.
Friday
Officers were sent to 71 Lafayette St., at 1 a.m. for the first noise complaint of the day.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to the vicinity of 38 Rainbow Terrace, at 2 a.m.
Police were called to 292 Essex St., at 8 a.m., for a reported larceny.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Traders Way and Highland Avenue, at 9:45 p.m., for a panhandler.
An officer was sent to 25 Wisteria Lane, at 2:15 p.m. when a resident reported having been threatened.
Police were sent to 286 Washington St., at 3:05 p.m., for a disturbance.
Officers were called to 11 Dodge St., at 9:10 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident involving two pedestrians. Police said the two were crossing the street together when they and the vehicle came in contact. Neither party sustained any apparent injury and refused medical assistance. The pedestrians and the operator exchanged information and everyone went on their own way.
Police were called to 283 Derby St., at 8:55 p.m., for a drunken male. They arrested Bruce P. Nichols, 32, homeless of Salem. He was charged with assault and battery on a police officer; resisting arrest; and disorderly conduct, subsequent offense,
The report of a break-and-entry in progress brought officers to 124 1/2 Federal St., at 10:25 p.m.
Saturday
An officer went to 68 Boston St., at 11:45 a.m., for a panhandler.
Police were sent to 73 Lafayette St., at 3:20 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were dispatched to 45 Memorial Drive, at 5:25 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries. They arrested one of the drivers, John E. Towey, 62, of 275 Walnut St., Lynn. He was charged with a marked lanes violation; failure to have his license in possession; and drunken driving, 2nd offense.
Sunday night started with a rash of noise complaints. Beginning at 12:10 a.m., and continuing until 1:35 a.m., the only entries in the police log were seven noise complaint calls. They came, in order, from 10 Becket St., Lyme Street, 15 Dow St., 12 Pope St., 211 Jefferson Ave., 12 Pope St. again, and 58 Palmer St.
Officers were sent to Bridge and Flint streets, at 1:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
An officer was called to the vicinity of 124 Lafayette St., at 1:50 p.m., for a well-being check. An intoxicated male was lying under a park bench at Lafayette Park. He told the officer he was having trouble walking, so an ambulance was called and he was transported to Salem Hospital.
Peabody
Friday
Police responded, at 11:45 a.m., to the Macy's parking lot at the Northshore Mall for the report of a car fire. The vehicle was fully engulfed and the Fire Department was on its way. Of the two vehicles parked on either side of the one that burned, one will need a good wash job, and the other sustained heat damages
An officer was sent to the front desk at Extended Stay America, 200 Jublilee Drive, to assist in calming down an unruly guest who was apparently having a dispute over an $1,000 bill to the hotel. The issue was apparently settled.
Police responded to the intersection of Lowell Street and Norwich Road, at 5:25 p.m., for a three-vehicle accident with injuries. Two cars had to be towed, and the operator of one vehicle was taken to Salem Hospital with unknown injurie.
Marblehead
Friday
A Pleasant Street resident notified police, at 9 a.m., that two vehicles had been entered during the night.
An Elm Street resident said he had gotten six Social Security scam calls in the past 10 minutes. He told police he knows it is a scam, and his personal information is secured, but he wanted it on file. He was told to block the number.
Police were called to a Beacon Street business, at 10 a.m. after a fight between employees. One was terminated and had left. The other employee was still on site and wanted to file a report.
Four units were sent to the vicinity of Wyman Road at 8:10 p.m., for a large group of kids causing a ruckus by the baseball park. The group took off when police arrived, but were soon shooting off fireworks from another location. Some of the parties were ID'd, and a black iPhone was found. One of the youths came into the station with his mother and wanted to apologize to the officers. He was told his bike, which police had found at the site, would be impounded for 15 days.
Saturday
A caller advised police, at 11:25 a.m., that two yellow kayaks were trying to get back into the harbor but were being blown back out. He said they appeared to need assistance. The harbormaster was notified and was going to call someone in but the kayakers made it safely ashore on their own at Chandler Hovey Park.
The Fire Department responded to a Woodfin Terrace address, at 2:15 p.m., for a fire in the trash bin.
The Fire Department sent a truck to a Devereux Terrace address, at 8:30 p.m., to extricate a child who had locked himself in the bathroom. The child was released unharmed.
A Ruby Terrace woman called police, at 9 p.m., to report a group of kids was shooting hockey pucks into a net, and it was disturbing her peace.
Beverly
Friday
A Ropes Street caller reported, at 5:10 p.m., that someone was soliciting pictures from a girl.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 10 Park St., at 6:30 p.m., to speak with a man setting up a tent on the sidewalk.
Three police units, fire and ambulance were dispatched, to a Story Avenue location, at 10:30 p.m., for a possible overdose.
Saturday
Police and the medical examiner were sent to an Elliott Street location, at 11:45 a.m., for an unattended death.
A dispute between neighbors brought three cruisers to the vicinity of 276 Rantoul St., at 1:50 p.m.
Police were called to 25 Essex St., at 4 p.m., for an intoxicated party.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 40 Woodland Ave, at 1:10 p.m., after it was reported homeless parties were setting up tents in the woods.
Danvers
Thursday
An officer was sent to 16 Central Ave. at 5:55 p.m., after a resident reported a stolen Playstation.
Friday
A caller advised police, at 1 a.m., that someone left a dog on a boat at Popes Landing, 126 Liberty St.
An officer went to 108 Ash St. at 9:22 a.m., to check on a report of check fraud.
The report of a motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought police to the intersection of Elliott Street alnd Route 128 South, just before 6 p.m.
A Dyer Court resident reported, at 7 p.m., that someone was disturbing the peace with racial profanities.
Police stopped a vehicle at 8:30 p.m. at the Olive Garden, 153 Andover St. , and placed the 22 year-old Canton driver in protective custody.
At 10:35 p.m., police were called to the vicinity of Andover and Newbury streets for a motor vehicle accident without personal injury. After a brief investigation, they placed the operator, Hamza Sayah, 36, of 31 East St., Middleton, under arrest. Sayah was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle; operating to endanger; drunken driving; and a marked lanes violation.
Saturday
Police and an ambulance were sent to 1101 Kirkbride Drive, at 8:50 a.m., for a suicidal male with a razor.
An officer was sent to the Comcast/Xfiniti store, 139 Endicott St., for a male who would not leave.
An officer was called to an Andover Street location, at 1:45 p.m., for a three-vehicle accident with one person complaining of pain. The patient was transported to Beverly Hospital for an examination and evaluation.
