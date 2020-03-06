Marblehead
Thursday
A man walked into the station at 9:55 a.m. to report he lost his iPhone 10 and wallet somewhere between the Driftwood and Hillside Avenue. He said the phone goes right to voicemail when he calls it. At 5:30 p.m., he reported back that the phone was located, in his desk drawer, where he left it.
A person walked into the station at 4:32 p.m. to report a black BMW was speeding and operating erratically in the area of Lafayette and Maple streets. The car was last seen turning onto Maverick Street, with a young man behind the wheel.
Police received a report at 6:29 p.m. of two people “smoking dope” inside a dark Toyota on Jersey Street. An officer located the car, a blue Honda Accord, and said it wasn’t dope, they were smoking cigarettes.
A caller on West Shore Drive reported at 7:34 p.m. that she was waiting in line at the turnaround when her car was struck by the vehicle behind her. She said the woman driving that vehicle got out of her car without putting it in park and it rolled into hers.
A police cruiser that had responded to a collision between two vehicles on Pond Street at 7:39 p.m. was then struck by another car after parking at the scene of the accident. Two vehicles were towed from the scene and one person refused medical transport. Police said the damage to the cruiser appeared to be cosmetic.
A caller reported at 9:36 p.m. that she was in a road rage incident with a driver in a black SUV that began in Swampscott near the quarry. She said the man kept flashing his high beams at her and pulling up to her bumper. When she got to the lights at Swampscott Road and Essex Street, she got out and yelled at him. He then followed her all the way into Marblehead. She last saw him by Maple Street.
Swampscott
Thursday
Mark Panagakis, 24, of 24 Ridge Road, Marblehead, was arrested on a charge of driving with a suspended license, following a traffic stop at 9:34 p.m. on Atlantic Avenue.
Peabody
Thursday
A Pierce Road resident reported credit card fraud at 4:06 p.m.
A caller reported that he had pulled into the parking lot at Scrubbles, a laundromat on Central Street, at 7:16 p.m., and a woman “got in his face” and yelled at him.
Police went to the Charles Motel at 4 Mill St. at 11:28 p.m. for a report of someone being bitten by a spider. The victim was taken to Lahey Hospital.
Friday
Police took a report at 7:11 a.m. that two cars parked at the Tannery Gardens complex at 111 Foster St. had been broken into overnight. One car had a smashed window and a pair of sunglasses was missing; the second car had change missing.
Police took a report at 8:30 a.m. of a missing poodle named Max who lives on Shore Drive. Max was not wearing a collar. About 51/2 hours later, a Forest Street resident found a “very frightened” small white poodle, fitting Max’s description, hiding under her shed. Police passed the woman’s number on to Max’s owner.
A 37-year-old woman staying at the Extended Stay America hotel on Jubilee Drive reported that a man she had met online four weeks ago had spent the night with her at the hotel, then left with some of her belongings, including a laptop, a tablet and $300 in cash. The woman said she did not know the man’s last name.
