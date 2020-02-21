Beverly
Thursday
Police responded at 4:21 p.m. to a person passed out in a brown Chevrolet truck on Broughton Drive.
Police checked out a report of a disturbance at a house party at Sturtevant and Pearson streets at 9:41 p.m.
Friday
Police went to Cliff Street at 1:09 p.m. for a report of a woman yelling.
Swampscott
Thursday
Police took a report of two cars that were broken into on Banks Road at 8:46 a.m.
A woman came to the station to report someone broke into her car on Banks Court. The report was taken at 12:05 p.m.
The Fire Department was notified of a strong odor of natural gas outside a home on Norfolk Avenue at 2:09 p.m.
A car parked too close to the intersection of Columbia and Essex streets was ticketed at 4:25 p.m.
Marblehead
Thursday
A person walked in the station at 7:53 a.m. to report that his laptop had been stolen overnight from his Chevrolet Avalanche, which had been parked in his driveway.
Fire officials investigated an odor of gas inside a building on Widger Road at 1:15 p.m. Nothing was detected and the building inspector will follow up.
A Manley Street resident met with the fire chief at 2:37 p.m. to report her neighbors are burning brush every day, and they have not been issued any brush burning permits. The neighbor said she would call when they are in the process of burning yard waste.
At about 7 p.m., a person called 911 to report that around 4:30 p.m. that afternoon, she saw a “nun walking quickly in full uniform” out of the store. The caller said she introduced herself because she went to parochial school a long time ago. The caller was concerned because the uniform wasn’t the correct uniform for this time — according to her, it was an old-fashioned nun’s habit. The caller later reported that the nun was in the area asking for donations when the caller approached her to ask why she was in full uniform. The caller said everything checked out with her, she just wanted to share what she saw and how out of place the nun appeared.
Salem
Thursday
A larceny was reported on Lafayette Street at 5:33 a.m.
Police assisted the Salem Fire Department on Mason Street at 6:24 a.m.
A larceny was reported on the 200 block of Derby Street at 10:29 a.m.
A hit-and-run accident was reported on Washington Street at 12:36 p.m.
Michael Joseph Andrzejewski, 38, of 9 Bartholomew St., Peabody, was arrested at approximately 7:40 p.m. and charged with drunken driving, negligent driving and failing to keep right for an oncoming vehicle after a report of car crash on Brown Street. No injuries were reported.
Kevin Charles Hyde, 36, of 3 Autumn View, Salem, was arrested at approximately 10:15 p.m. and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct following a report of an undesirable/unwanted guest at a Canal Street sports bar.
Friday
Sean N. Collado, 29, of 31 Salem St., Apt. 4, Salem, was arrested after a traffic stop in the vicinity of 190 Bridge St. at about 1:05 a.m. and charged with possessing a class B drug, a subsequent offense.
