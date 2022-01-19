PeabodyTuesday
Gaeta’s Shell & Citgo advised police, at 12:25 p.m., that a check had bounced. The officer followed up with the woman concerning her $56 bounced check, and she agreed to settle up with Gaeta’s first thing tomorrow.
The general manager at Five Guys, 227 Andover St., notified police at 12:27 p.m., that he had gotten a bomb threat through the mail, threatening another location, the Cambridgeside Galleria. No time frame was indicated. The letter was faxed to Cambridge police detectives.
Officers responded to the Jughandle on Newbury Street, at 2:35 p.m., to assist State Police in a three-car accident.
A vehicle was stopped, at 3:27 p.m., in the vicinity of Carroll School, 60 Northend St., after the operator, an 18-year-old Peabody female, was summoned to court to face charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and passing a school bus when its lights were flashing.
Police were called to 13 Granite Road, at 5 p.m., for a 6-year-old who appeared lost at the front door. His dog had run away, his father chased the dog and the child was nervous. All were soon reunited.
Police were called to the Northshore Mall at 5:40 p.m., to assist Transit Police with reports of a person standing in front of the bus and not allowing it to leave. The issue was a wallet the woman believed she had dropped on the bus and she wanted to get back on to look for it. A search of the bus was conducted, but no wallet was found. The woman departed the area without issue.
An officer was called to Corkscrew Liquors, 23 Central St., at 7:30 p.m., by a party who was refused service for not wearing a mask. The man spoke to police and was told that he would need to speak with the Health Department as the business was following correct procedure.
Police were called to the vicinity of 18 Christina Drive, at 8:15 p.m., for a vehicle that was said to be speeding at 90 mph down the wrong side of the road and crashed into the house across from Capone’s. The officer said the vehicle was in the wooded area behind the home and had not struck the residence. The 19-year-old Peabody male who was driving was transported to the hospital in unknown condition and will be summoned to court to face a charge of driving to endanger.
Police were sent to the vicinity of the Hampton Inn, 59 Newbury St., at 9:30 p.m., for a male and a female fighting in the parking lot. The male was still believed to be in the area in a white Jeep, and the female, a hotel employee, was believed to be in a black Mercedes.
Wednesday
Police were called to the intersection of Wallis and Walnut streets, at 8:37 a.m., after a caller reported a hit-and-run accident. The vehicle was identified and last seen on Walnut heading toward Central Street. A 41-year-old Paleologos Street woman will be summoned to court for leaving the scene of a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
A Plymouth Road man reported, at 10:30 a.m., that he was scammed out of $2,000 after giving his personal information to someone claiming to be with Amazon.
Middleton
Monday, Jan. 10
Mass Highway was notified, at 7:27 a.m., of a deceased deer on the highway at the intersection of South Main Street and Orchard Circle.
An ambulance was sent to Ferncroft Towers, Village Road, at 2:34 p.m., for an ill party. They were transported to an area hospital.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident with possible injury brought an officer to North Main Street, at 5:55 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan 11
The DPW and Mass Highway were notified of icy roads, at 1:46 a.m.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries was reported, at 9:38 a.m., in the vicinity of Dunkin Donuts, S. Main St.
Police dispatched to a Kenney Road address, at 9:47 a.m., where they arrested a 33-year-old resident on an outstanding warrant.
The animal control officer was notified, at 5:40 p.m., of dogs outside barking all day on Essex Street.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Police stopped a driver, at 11:40 a.m., at the intersection of River Street and Kimberly Lane and gave them a verbal warning for operating with an expired inspection sticker.
Police stopped a vehicle at 1:07 p.m., on South Main Street and cited the driver for having an open container of marijuana in the vehicle and failing to display a registration sticker.
Two vehicles were stopped on South Main Street, one at 4:30 and the other at 5 p.m. The first was given a written warning and the second, a verbal warning, for operating a motor vehicle on an expired inspection sticker.
A sergeant stopped a driver, at 9:16 p.m., on Boston Street, and gave them a citation for a red light and a marked lanes violation.
Thursday, Jan. 13
Police responded, at 2:32 a.m., to the vicinity of Richardson’s Ice Cream, on South Main St. for malicious property damage or vandalism after a signal light was tipped over.
Two vehicles were stopped on North Main Street, one at 6:20 and the other at 6:55 a.m., and given warnings for red light violations.
A vehicle was stopped at 10:20 p.m., on Forest Street, and the driver was cited for a red light and a seatbelt violation
Friday, Jan. 14
At 1 p.m., police responded to a Pleasant Street location for a motor-vehicle accident.
Saturday, Jan 15
Police responded to the area of Dunkin Donuts, on North Main Street, at 5:53 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
A sergeant was called to a South Main Street location,, at 3:05 p.m., where he mediated a verbal dispute.
Sunday, Jan. 16
Police and fire responded, at 2:30 p.m., to the vicinity of Saint Agnes Church for a fire investigation. A party was burning brush.
An officer was sent to Kenney Road, at 6:20 p.m., to speak with a party who had been targeted by online harassment.
BeverlyTuesday
Officers were called to 23 Mill St., at 6:10 p.m., for a man causing a disturbance in the hall.
An officer went to the intersection of Beckford and Mill streets, at 8:35 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident with property damage. The vehicle was bearing a New York license plate,
Wednesday
Police were sent to 417 Cabot St., at 12:30 a.m., for an unwanted guest. A sister wanted her brother removed from her apartment.
Police went to 43 Roundy St., at 3:12 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Officers were dispatched to 81 Northridge Road, at 10:10 to take a report on multiple vehicles that were vandalized over the last two weeks.
A 92 Northridge Road caller reported, at 11 a.m., that a tire was slashed two weeks ago.
An officer was sent to an apartment at 25 Federal St., at 2:32 p.m. for roommates not getting along.
Two officers were sent to 248 Rantoul St., at 3 p.m. to prevent a breach of peace and assist a party in retrieving his personal property
DanversTuesday
Police were sent to a Water Street apartment, sat 5:30 p.m., where they arrested a 42-year-old Danvers man on two outstanding warrants.
An officer went to Gulf Express, 160 Andover St., at 8:35 p.m., to take a report on a past shoplifting.
Wednesday
Police were called to the Residence Inn by Marriott, 51 Newbury St., at 8:47 a.m., for a disorderly female and male. A 25-year-old Revere woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
An officer was sent to the Mobil Ferncroft station,, 420 Newbury St., at 9 a.m., for a larceny from the building.
An officer was sent to the Residence Inn by Marriott at 10:10 a.m. investigate a charge of drug possession.
Police were sent to the Residence Inn by Marriott at 1:10 p.m. for an unwanted guest who refused to leave.
SalemTuesday
Police were sent to 12 First St., at 4:50 p.m., for a private trespass tow.
The report of a missing juvenile brought police to 45 Congress St., at 5 p.m.
At 6:20 p.m., officers were sent to 40 Dunlap St., to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
The report of an assault in progress brought police to 2 East India Square at 6:10 p.m.
Officers were sent to 20 Hathorne St., at 6:30 p.m. for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
The report of a shoplifting brought police to 227 Highland Ave., at 6:45 p.m.
A larceny report brought police to 1 Sewall St., at 7:20 p.m.
Police responded to 7 Champlain Road, at 10:20 p.m. on reports of a fight.
At 10:40 p.m., officers went to 2 East India Square for a drunken individual.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 4 First St. at 11:05 p.m.
Wednesday
An officer went to 4 Boston St. at 6:10 a.m., on a well-being check.
Two separate general requests for police brought officers first to 28 Cherry Hill Ave., at 7:42, and then to Leavitt Street, at 7:56 a.m.
A party called police, at 8:40 a.m., from 63 Salem St. to report they were being harassed.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run was reported at 8:44 a.m., from 19 Charter St.
At 10 a.m., police received a call from a 50 Boston St. address reporting a fraud or a scam.
A larceny was reported at 10:24 a.m., from 2 East India Square.
Another larceny was reported, this at 15 Bridge St., at 11:43 a.m.
At 12:27 p.m., a third larceny was reported, this from 250 Highland Ave.
Police were called to 31 Collins St., at 3:50 p.m., to investigate a fraud or a scam.
A 12 Laurent Road party called police at 4:44 p.m., to report being threatened.
At 5:33 p.m., police were sent to 56 Peabody St., to settle a dispute.