Salem
Wednesday
A fight was reported on Federal Street at 12:24 a.m.
A request for police was made on Boardman Street at 7:29 a.m.
A disturbance was reported on Highland Avenue at 8:34 a.m.
An undesirable or unwanted guest was reported on Boston Street at 8:50 a.m.
An animal control report was taken on Lafayette Street at 9:08 a.m.
A car crash resulted in property damage and no injuries on Lafayette and Leavitt streets at 10:54 a.m.
Harassment was reported on Carol Way at 11:09 a.m.
Police took a report of found property on Rainbow Terrace at 11:12 a.m.
A crash with no injuries took place at Highland Avenue and First Street at 12:15 p.m.
Juvenile issues were handled at the station at 95 Margin St. at 2:52 p.m.
A lost and found report was taken at the station at 2:33 p.m.
Threats were reported on Washington Street at 4:13 p.m.
A disturbance on Cypress Street was reported at 4:22 p.m.
A hit-and-run crash was investigated on Gedney and Summer streets at 4:38 p.m.
Drivers exchanged papers after a crash on Highland Avenue at 4:44 p.m.
Larceny was reported on Prince Street at 5:46 p.m.
A drunk person was reported on Lee Street at 7:10 p.m.
A disturbance was reported on Bridge Street at 7:27 p.m.
Mutual aid was provided on Northey Street at 8:27 p.m.
A noise complaint was made on Highland Avenue at 8:27 p.m.
A crash with no injuries took place at Cabot and Roslyn streets at 8:33 p.m.
After a traffic stop on Washington Street at 9:27 a.m., Acacio M. Pinto, of 6 Dennis St., Peabody, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, a subsequent offense; driving with a suspended license; and a miscellaneous motor-vehicle equipment violation. Pinto was released from custody after posting bail.
Thursday
A suspicious person/motor vehicle was reported on Cloverdale Avenue at 12:38 a.m.
A past assault was reported on Lafayette Street at 4:08 a.m.
Car crashes resulting in property damage only were reported on Boston Street at 6:56 a.m.; on Memorial Drive at 7:30 a.m. and on Boston Street at 1:41 p.m.
A fraud or scam was reported on Essex Street at 9:56 a.m.
Larceny was reported on Canal Street at 12:40 p.m.
A dispute was reported on Chandler Street at 1 p.m.
An erratic driver was reported on Paradise Road at 1:02 p.m.
Juvenile issues were reported at the police station at 2:55 p.m.
A paper-exchange crash was reported on Highland Avenue at 3:19 p.m. and on Loring Avenue and Lafayette Street at 3:20 p.m.
A missing juvenile was reported from Winter Island Road at 3:27 p.m.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police took a report of a domestic abuse prevention order violation on Cabot Street at 4:24 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Sohier Road at 6:54 p.m.
Police took a report of bullying/assault in class at Beverly Middle School, Cabot Street at 7:36 p.m.
Thursday
A group was dispersed on Bayview Avenue at 12:33 a.m.
A caller at 2:53 a.m. stated a suspicious male was walking around Essex Street.
A minor crash with property damage was reported on Cabot Street at 8:57 a.m. at the Middle School.
Police, an ambulance and Beverly Fire responded to a minor accident at Church and Cabot Street at 9:03 a.m.
License plates were reported unscrewed from a vehicle at 9:05 a.m. on Butman Street.
Police received a report of a juvenile matter on Hale Street at 11:24 a.m. involving a student who was reported assaulted after a hockey game.
A two-car crash with property damage was reported on Cabot Street and County Way. Police, fire and ambulance responded at 12:07 p.m.
A hit-and-run crash with property damage was reported on Cabot Street at 1:22 p.m.
Police responded to a report of a car in the roadway creating a hazard at Sohier and Tozer roads at 3:23 p.m.
A crash with personal injury was reported on Enon Street at 5:01 p.m. Police, ambulance and fire responded to the scene.
Peabody
Police got a call at 4:03 p.m. that the caller had found a wallet at the Danvers Market Basket and dropped the wallet off at a Peabody resident's location.
North East Trains, 18 Main St., reported to police at 4:49 p.m. they were getting harassing phone calls from an unknown person. The officer spoke with the other person who was advised not to contact or go to the store any more.
All was in order after a UPS truck hit the side of Town Variety, 116 Central St., at 5:45 p.m. Police investigated and documented the incident.
A burglar alarm activation at TD Banknorth, 31 Cross St., at 6:23 p.m. was deemed unfounded after an officer checked the exterior of the building which appeared secure.
Police rendered services to a woman who reported at 6:58 p.m. on Pleasant Street that an unknown woman had assaulted her. The woman was described as having blonde hair and was about 30 to 40 years old who had left the area. Police said it was a dispute over money.
Police made an arrest after a report of a man causing a disturbance who had walked into the women's bathroom at 7:12 p.m. at Land and Sea, 67 Lynnfield St. A 43-year-old Lynn man was taken into custody and charged with default warrants from other departments.
Police issued a summons to a driver to appear in court on charges of driving without a license, unsafe driving and improper passing after a motor-vehicle stop at 7:50 p.m. The officer asked for a second summons to appear in court as the man passed him again driving the vehicle.
Police had a silver Honda towed from Tremont and Paleologos streets that was seen speeding and going the wrong way down streets at 8:13 p.m. A person was transported to the hospital.
No action was required after police assisted the Fire Department at Spring Hill Suites, 43 Newbury St., for a report of burnt popcorn.
Police responded to a possible fight on Washington Street at 11:57 p.m. The parties were separated and advised to take out their own charges if they wish.
Friday
A loud music complaint brought police to an apartment building on Tremont Street where parties agreed to quiet down for the night and lower the music at 12:12 a.m.
Police assisted the Fire Department at 8:36 a.m. as crews put out a fire under a trailer at Family Estates Cooperative, 154 Newbury St., Apt. 31.
A cooler was removed from the roadway at Wilson Square at 9 a.m.
Police documented a report from a person who said someone is vandalizing and leaving notes on his vehicle on Silverleaf Way at 9:11 a.m.
Kittery, Maine, police requested Peabody Police make notification on their behalf on Gardner Road at 9:23 a.m.
A caller at 9:49 a.m. reported that a "No Parking" sign on Warren Street had been struck by a vehicle and it is now missing. The DPW was notified.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance on Willowbrae Drive at 11:12 a.m. Police said the incident was verbal in nature. A person was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police at 11:54 a.m. assisted a person who lost their wallet at a store in the Northshore Mall 210 Andover St. The captain attempted to get video surveillance from the store.
Police investigated a parking dispute in which a party was threatened with a knife at the Northshore Mall at 1:14 p.m. The other party was gone when police arrived. Police documented the incident.
A caller from Central Street reported at 2:03 p.m. that a family member had destroyed his TV. A sergeant arrived and took photographs of the damage. Police plan to take take out a charge in court on a Salem resident of assault and battery on a family/household member.
A three-car crash was reported at 3:16 p.m. in the vicinity of 86 Andover St. Police investigated and called for a tow truck and an ambulance. The people were given a ride to the station to arrange for transportation.
Police responded to a report of a minor two-car crash at the Container Store, 210C Andover St., at 3:24 p.m. The parties had cleared prior to police arriving.
William Thomas Reardon III, 39, of 16 Hanover St., Apt. 1, Lynn, was arrested and charged with shoplifting at Macy's at 3:47 p.m.