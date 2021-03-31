Peabody
Tuesday
A May Street resident called police, at 4:05 p.m., to say he believes someone who was arrested used his identity as he has been getting letters from lawyers' offices.
Dighton, Pennsylvania police requested a well-being check based on a report they got from a fellow support group member that the person in question had made suicidal statements. They were uncertain whether this was a current address. A Peabody officer spoke with the current resident, who said she had lived there for quite some time and was not familiar with the other party or his current address. Peabody spoke with Dighton again, and they said they were following a lead that the party may be in Pennsylvania now.
Police stopped a vehicle at 7:30 p.m., in the vicinity of Davis Terrace and took the driver into custody. A licensed passenger will be taking over operation of the vehicle. Arrested was the operator, Arlindo F. Lima, 39, of 16 Summit, Apt. 2, Salem. Lima was charged with operating a motor-vehicle on a suspended license (a criminal subsequent offense); disguising to obstruct justice; possession of a Class E drug; possession of a Class B drug; and exhibiting another person's license, subsequent offense.
A father called Boston Sports Club, 194 Newbury St., at 9 p.m., to report his daughter's i-Watch was stolen there on March 10 between 4 and 5 p.m. An officer documented the case.
Wednesday
Officers were sent to Green Works, 109 Newbury St., at 5:55 a.m., to check on a male party, dressed in black, who was staggering on the sidewalk and running back and forth. Officers located him in the middle of the highway kneeling in traffic. He was transported to Salem hospital, accompanied in the ambulance by an officer.
Marblehead
Tuesday
Police spoke with a party in the station at 9:30 a.m., regarding an elderly male who comes into an Atlantic Avenue shop every day, purchases an item and, when the staff turn their heads, he begins shoplifting. The store has video of the incident, and an officer was in the lobby speaking with someone regarding the incident.
A woman called 911 at 1:10 p.m., from Pleasant Street, to report there were people playing pickle ball on the court without masks. She was advised not to call 911 regarding pickle ball, but two officers were sent to check. The school was notified to see if a staff member can come out and no-trespass the parties. The principal was advised and will meet the officers.
Salem
Monday
A hit-and-run motor vehicle accident brought officers to the intersection of Boston and Essex at 12:15 a.m.
Police went to 125 Canal St., at 12:40 a.m., in response to a report of graffiti.
At 7 a.m., officers responded to 15 Lynde St., to make a well-being check.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 19 Congress St., at 8:20 a.m.
At 9:05 a.m., police were sent to 12 Heritage Drive, for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
A juvenile issue brought police to 53 Liberty Hill Ave., at 12:20 p.m.
Police were sent to 58 Bridge St., at 1:35 p.m. for a larceny.
Officers went to 31 Bridge St., at 3:45 p.m., to speak with a party who reported having been threatened.
One minute later, at 3:46 p.m., officers responded to 24 Buffum St., on a separate report of threats.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought officers to 145 Rainbow Terrace, at 4:40 p.m.
Officers were dispatched to 9 Heritage Drive, at 5:05 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
At 5:25 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Felt and Orne streets, for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
An officer was sent to 23 Boardman St., at 6 p.m., to investigate a parking complaint.
The report of a suspicious person and or/motor vehicle brought police to 35 Congress St., at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Police responded to the report of a motor-vehicle hit-and-run at 2:30 a.m., in the vicinity of 146 Boston St.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to 89 Congress St., at 9:40 a.m.
Police were sent to 4 Cedar Hill Road, at 9:42, for a fraud or a scam.
At 1:15 p.m., officers responded to Lifebridge, 56 Margin St., for a missing adult.
At 4:15 p.m., police were called to the vicinity of 227 Highland Ave., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
A call regarding a fraud or a scam brought police to 7 Moulton Ave., at 5:25 p.m.
An officer was sent to 52 Highland Ave., at 6:15 p.m., on a juvenile issue.
The report of a disturbance brought police to 220 Loring Ave., at 10:40 p.m.
Wednesday
The morning began at 12:45 a.m., with the report of a disturbance at 15 Heritage Drive.
An officer responded to 4 Oliver St., at 10:15 a.m. to look into a reported fraud or scam.
Police were sent to 144 Bridge St., at 10:45 a.m., on a noise complaint.
Police were called to Salem High School, 77 Willson St., at 1:25 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
A reported fraud or scam brought officers to Lifebridge, 56 Margin St., at 2:20 p.m.
Beverly
Tuesday
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Church and Cabot streets, at 5:20 for two homeless men yelling at each other.
Police were dispatched, at 9:25 p.m., to 434 Rantoul St., for a party assaulted with a knife.
Wednesday
Police were sent to the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Big Rock Lane, at 7:35 a.m., for high school traffic. One vehicle was stopped and the operator given a verbal warning at 8 a.m.
An officer was sent to the Beverly Car Wash, at 2 Margin and Bridge streets, at 10:55 a.m., for vandalism and/or malicious destruction to the car wash.
An officer was called to a Wallis Street address at noon to assist a citizen after a tenant stole property items.
Police were called to Beverly High School, 100 Sohier Road, at 1:35 p.m. after a motor vehicle hit-and-run with damages, in the student lot.
At 2 p.m., police went back to the high school to pick up 100 JROTC drill rifles to be destroyed.
The animal control officer was sent to 701 Cabot St., at 2:05 p.m., for a fox on the property.
Two officers a sergeant and a firefighter were sent to 5 Ropes St., Apt. 2, at 2:15 p.m., to make a well-being check of children at the residence.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to 16 Bridge St., at 4:05 p.m., for a woman screaming into the phone.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 5:30 p.m., to 12 Swan St., for a residential fire.
Officers were dispatched, at 6 p.m., to a Radcliff Road address for suspected narcotics activity.
Middleton:
Monday, March 22
An officer went to Emerson Lane, at 7:50 p.m., on a citizen complaint. Someone had thrown a rock at a window.
Tuesday, March 23
Police stopped a driver for speeding at 1:35 a.m. on North Main Street. He was given a verbal warning.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Liberty and Maple streets, at 12:45 p.m., where he mediated a dispute.
At 3:50 p.m., a sergeant went to a River street address to cool down an argument between an ex- boyfriend and girlfriend.
Wednesday, March 24
A driver was stopped at 2 a.m., on North Main Street and given a written warning for defective equipment.
An officer was called to a Butler Drive address, at 11:15 for a possible fraud or scam, but he found neither.
Thursday, March 25
An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding at 2:40 a.m. on North Main Street. The driver was given a verbal warning.
An officer was sent to Wennerberg Road, at 10:15 a.m., after residents reported a statue of the Virgin Mary had been stolen. It was recovered, however.
Friday, March 26
A driver was stopped for speeding at 2 a.m., at the intersection of Lonergan Road and South Main Street.
Police responded, at 8:10 a.m., to the vicinity of Fast Freddies Mobile, South Main St., for a two-vehicle accident with two parties transported to an area hospital. The accident was under investigation.
At 4:40 p.m., an officer was sent to an Orchard Circle address, for a dispute between neighbors..
An officer went to Nichols Lane, at 8:30 p.m., to assist residents a removing a bat from the house.
Saturday, March 27
Police were called to Richardson's Dairy on North Main Street, at 3:40 a.m., for a suspicious person in a motor vehicle. He was sent on his way.
Officers were called to the Richdale Convenience Store, South Main St., at 2:40 p.m. for a broken gas pump.
Firefighters were sent to Park Avenue, at 3:05 p.m., for a brush fire. It was extinguished.
At 3:25 p.m., officers were called to Essex Sports Center on Manning Avenue for a past assault and battery.
