Beverly
Thursday
Police were sent to the intersection of Essex Street and old Essex Road, at 9 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with property damage after a vehicle lost a wheel.
At 9:55 p.m., multiple officers and an ambulance responded to 20 Blaine Ave., for a female in need of help.
Friday
Police responded to 20 Blaine Ave., at 4:03 a.m., after a party called to say she had been assaulted.
Police were sent to 30 Wellman St., at 8:22 a.m., to investigate a possible past assault.
Officers were sent to a Rantoul Street address, at 11:54 a.m., for an unresponsive male party who was found to be deceased.
Four officers were sent to the vicinity of Herrick Street, at 1:22 p.m., to assist in the search for a patient who escaped.
Three officers were sent to 16 Walcott Road, at 3:30 p.m., to check on an elderly female.
At 4:10 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Cabot and Dane streets, for a report of homeless men bothering patrons.
Salem
Thursday
Police were sent to 2 High St., at 8:05 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
At 8:23 p.m., police were called to 92 Bridge St., for the report of a past assault.
Police were called to 30 Leavitt St., at 10:20 p.m., in response to a noise complaint.
Friday
Officers were sent to 135 Lafayette St., at 6:30 a.m., for the break and entry to a motor vehicle.
At 7:13 a.m., police were sent to 41 Cedar St., for a separate break and entry to a motor vehicle.
Police responded to two motor-vehicle accidents in the same vicinity at the same time: At 9 a.m., they were sent to 317 Jefferson Ave., and at 9:31 a.m., they were sent to the intersection of Loring and Jefferson Avenues, for a motor vehicle accident. There were no injuries in either accident.
An officer was sent to High Street, at 10:30 a.m., for a parking complaint regarding a resident sticker.
Police responded to the report of a dispute, at 12:40 p.m., at 40 Bridge St.
Police were called to 426 Essex St., at 1 p.m., for a shoplifting.
The report of a larceny brought police to 278 Derby St., at 1:45 p.m. and again at 1:55 p.m.
In less than an hour, between 4:49 and 5:42 p.m., Salem police made 10 motor-vehicle traffic stops across town. They were, respectively, at Margin and Gedney streets; 142 Canal St.; 4 Harrison Ave.; 152 Washington St.; 152 Washington St; Webb and Bridge Streets; Forest Ave.; Margin St.; Derby St.; and at Washington and Norman streets. The log did not indicate whether the operators were cited or warned.
The report of a road-rage incident brought police to the intersection of Jackson Street and Jefferson Avenue, at 10 a.m.
Police were called to 21 Cushing St., at 10:25 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 28 Goodhue St., at 10:36 a.m.
Officers were sent to CVS at 426 Essex St., at 1 p.m., for the report of a larceny.
Police were sent to 1000 Loring Ave., at 5:30 p.m., for a disturbance.
An undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 124 Lafayette St., at 5:45 p.m.
Police stopped a vehicle at 7:25 p.m., in the vicinity of 29 New Derby St., and arrested the driver, Jessica Gotts, 38, of 10 Larrabee Ave., Danvers. Gotts was charged with malicious destruction of property valued at greater than $1,200; a marked lanes violation; leaving he scene of a property-damage accident; and drunken driving.
Officers responded, at 9:10 p.m., to 29 Highland Ave., for a reported fight.
Saturday
Police were called to the intersection of Canal Street and Ocean Avenue, at 12:10 a.m., for the apparent sound of gunshots,
A hit-and-run accident was reported in the vicinity of 34 Hathorne St., at 9:55 a.m., and another in the vicinity of 10 Jefferson Ave., at 10:25 a.m.
Officers were sent to 12 Pope St., at 11:26 a.m., for a larceny call.
Police were sent to 59 Boston St. at 2 p.m. on a juvenile issue.
At 2:20 p.m., police were sent to 22 Commercial St., to settle a dispute.
The theft of a motor-vehicle or of a motor-vehicle plate brought police to 19 Hersey St., at 3:35 p.m.
At 5:12 p.m., police were called to 16 Summit St., for a missing juvenile.
An assault in progress brought police to 252 Bridge St., at 6:10 p.m.
An officer was sent to 12 Cherry St., at 7:25 p.m., on a noise complaint.
At 8 p.m., police were sent to 124 Washington St., for a drunken person,
Officers were sent to 30 Forest Ave., at 10:20 p.m., for a past break and entry.
At 11:05 p.m., officers were called to 72 Palmer St., to calm a disturbance.
A larceny was reported from 18 Ward St., at 11:33 p.m.
Officers were called to 84 Highland Ave., at 11:45 p.m.,. to take a report on a missing adult.
Sunday
Police were sent to 450 Highland Ave., at 12:35 a.m., to investigate a report of threats having been made.
Police were called to 168 Essex St., at 1:24 a.m., for a drunken individual.
A noise complaint was called in from 62 Bridge St., at 3:10 a.m.
At 4:55 p.m., police were sent to 145 Canal St., to make a well-being check.
Officers were sent to 300 Canal St., at 12:45 p.m., in response to the report of a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
A larceny report brought officers to 94 Washington St., at 12:55 p.m.
At 1:50 p.m., police responded to 45 Congress St., to investigate a past assault.
At 2:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to 227 Highland Ave., for a larceny.
Danvers
Thursday
Police responded to Andover Street and Route 1 at 4 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injury. State police handled.
At 4:15 p.m., police were sent to Andover Street and Route 1 for a motor-vehicle accident with possible minor injury, but there was no transport and no report of citations.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Andover Street and Rosewood Drive, at 5:35 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Police were called to 3118 Kirkbride Drive, at 9:25 p.m. for a break-and-entry.
At 9:40 p.m., police were sent to the intersection of Bridge and Elliott streets, for a vehicle into a pole. No injuries were reported.
Friday
An officer reported, at 2:22 a.m., that a tree was down in the vicinity of 198 Conant Street.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Massachusetts Avenue and Bowdoin Street at 10:15 a.m., to talk with a caller who said they had been threatened.
Police were sent to 10 Purchase St., at 11:40 a.m., for a possible non-residential break-in. The door appeared to have been partially kicked in.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Total Wine, 100 Independence Way, at 4:35 p.m., for a road-rage case involving a black Jeep.
Police were sent to Excel Paving, 67R High St., at 5 p.m., where they arrested a 50-year-old Danvers man on an outstanding warrant.
A reported scam or a swindle brought an officer to 60 Hobart St., at 5:10 p.m.
Officers were called to Taco Bell, 186 Endicott St., at 6:25 p.m., to encourage an unwanted guest to leave. He left.
Saturday
Police were sent to Sofi Danvers Apartments, 180 Newbury St., at 4:12 a.m., for a report of suspicious activity, but nothing was found.
Officers were sent to Plains Park, 55 Conant St., at 3:35 p.m., for a homeless family with kids, but they were gone on arrival.
Police responded to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 7:15 p.m., for an unwanted guest who was refusing to leave. He left.
Sunday
Police were called to the Doubletree Hotel - Danvers, Ferncroft Road, at noon, for an unwanted guest who was refusing to leave.
Officers were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 2:05 p.m., for a disorderly customer, but he left before police arrived.
Swampscott
Friday
An officer was sent to Santander Bank, 495 Paradise Road, at 1:10 p.m., after a customer tried to cash a check with a fraudulent ID.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 1005 Paradise Road, at 2 p.m., to meet with a Tedesco golf-course employee on the 11th hole, to assist with an elderly male wandering on the course.
Police and fire responded, at 4 p.m., to the vicinity of 81 Burpee Road for a car into a pole. The operator was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries.
Police were sent to Linscott Park, at 10:57 p.m., after security reported a group of youths gathering around the vendor trucks that had been staged for an event tomorrow.
A woman reported, at 11:22 p.m., from 17 Doherty Circle, that someone had stolen her CPAP mask.
Saturday
A motorist called police, at 11 a.m., from the vicinity of 141 Humphrey St., to report she had been called a foul name after having words over a parking space with a male who was waving a flag in the air. The woman told police she had told him to "put down the flag" after which he called her a name. The caller was no longer near the male and had parked elsewhere, but she wanted to report she was upset. She was advised that though the male's behavior was disturbing, it was protected free speech.
The groundskeeper from Tedesco Country Club reported, at 1:10 p.m., that the same elderly male who was removed from the golf course yesterday is now in the swampy area near the 17th hole.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 3:45 p.m., to the vicinity of 1008 Paradise Road for a two-car accident with possible injuries.
An Atlantic Avenue caller reported, at 9 p.m., that there was an extremely loud party going on somewhere on Phillips Avenue. An officer responded to the vicinity and advised the members of the wedding party that they were disturbing the neighbors and advised them to keep it down.
Police were sent back to 171 Phillips Ave., at 11:10 p.m., after receiving a second call about the loud party. The music was lowered again.
Sunday
Officers were sent to 94 Norfolk Ave., at 12:22 a.m., to gather info after a mother reported her daughter was overdue.