Marblehead
Sunday
A woman came into the station at 10 a.m. and said she had been asked by Park and Recreation to stage in various areas to monitor social distancing. She was advised that two officers were monitoring and it was not necessary. She was adamant, however, that she would be "at a post" near the beach to monitor, and she was again told that officers were specifically out to monitor the area.
A Pickwick Road woman called at noon to complain about a group of kids playing on the basketball courts at the Jewish Community Center yesterday. She also said a group was sitting on a bench at Riverhead not observing social distancing. She was concerned about the nice upcoming weather and kids finding niches to gather and socialize. She was advised that the JCC was private property and she could call them to address the issue.
A woman called police at 2:25 p.m., from Nanepashemet Street to report that she had crossed the road while walking and a vehicle came too close as it passed. She said she yelled at the driver, who was accompanied by several other people, and told them they were not social distancing. She said the driver returned and was now following and harassing her. Police located and advised both parties, and they were going their separate ways.
Firefighters were sent to a Green Street address at 4 p.m. after a woman called to say she was stuck behind a door and could not "budge" it.
Beverly
Sunday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 48 Pond St., at 4:15 p.m., to deal with on-going neighborhood harassment.
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of 55 Ober St., at 4:30 p.m., to check the parking lot for drinking.
A cruiser was dispatched to the Skate Park on McPherson Drive at 6:25 p.m. for multiple people there.
Monday
Officers were sent to 59 Ober St., at 7:15 p.m., for a resident who was reported to be threatening contractors.
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Herrick Street at 10 a.m., for a person holding up a "Guns for Sale" sign. The man was demonstrating for a gun store to be reopened. There were no guns for sale.
Two officers were sent to 134 McKay St., at 10:15, for people golfing on a closed course.
Police were sent to Smith St., at 1:35 p.m., for packages found in the woods by the DPW.
Officers were sent to East St., at 2:45 p.m., for a group of youths playing baseball in the field.
At 3:20 p.m., two officers were sent to 144 Park St., for people fighting outside.
Peabody
Sunday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 40 Surrey Lane, at 6:20 p.m., for a group of people operating a golf cart erratically. The cart was put away for the night and the group was urged to do likewise.
A caller reported, at 10:55 p.m. she had just heard a white woman wearing all black screaming, "Get away from me!" but she saw no one around the woman. Police checked, but said the woman had left the area and there was no one around.
A party at 19 Oak Ave. contacted police at 8:20 a.m., about a couple of juveniles ripping the electrical box off the house. An officer spoke with the Peabody Municipal Light Plant employee who had confronted the juveniles, but they fled when he arrived
At 9:40 p.m., police went to 300 Andover Avenue on reports of a white sports car and a white motorcycle operating at a high rate of speed on Route 114 while entering Danvers. The officer attempted to catch up, but they were going too fast, so he broke off the chase. Danvers police were notified.
Officers were sent to six addresses, starting at 10:25 a.m. to check on several juveniles for the school principals
An officer was sent to Lynn Street at 12:20 p.m., for a report of 10 juveniles riding their bikes in the road. One was from Peabody and the rest from Lynn and Revere. They were sent on their way.
Police were sent to Eastern Bank, 37 Foster St., at 2 p.m., for a long customer line causing a traffic issue. an officer checked the area and said there were no issues at this time.
Officers were dispatched to Pierpont Park, Pierpont Street, at 3:50 p.m., for a fight in progress. The fight broke up and two vehicles fled: a gray Toyota Highlander, toward McDonalds; and a dark-colored Toyota Sienna van with its license plate covered, up Pierpont Street. They were gone when police arrived.
Salem
Sunday
Police were sent to 122 Boston St., at 8:10 a.m., for a dispute at a barbershop.
A juvenile issue brought an officer to 32 Clifton Ave., at noon.
Police responded, at 12:55 p.m., to 20 Lincoln Road, for a different juvenile issue.
A fight brought officers to the vicinity of Walmart, 450 Highland Ave., at 1:45 p.m.
Officers were called to Lafayette and Harbor streets, at 4:30 p.m. for another fight.
A report of a past assault brought police to 21 Essex St., at 7:25 p.m.
Monday
Police were called to 12 First St. at 12:07 a.m. for an armed robbery. The case is under investigation by detectives, and no information was available.
The report of a larceny brought police to 252 Bridge St. at 12:42 a.m..
Police went to 108 Jackson St., at 10:45 a.m. for a report of a fraud or a scam.
Police were sent to 16 Dow St., at 2:25 p.m. for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Swampscott
Sunday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Beach and Mountain avenues, at 3:30 a.m., for a suspicious running male.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 15 Nason Road, at 1:45 p.m. for a report of a loose pit bull on the tracks. It was a man, walking his dog, but he was gone on arrival.
Monday
Fire Department EMTs were sent, at 3:07 a.m., to an apartment at Crown Pointe, 402 Paradise Road, for an 83-year-old female who fell and had a possible broken hip.
Middleton
Monday, March 30
A detective was sent to an East Meadow Lane address, at 11:10 a.m. to invest a possible break-in attempt. A loud noise was heard and there was a broken door, but there were no leasds to a suspect.
A report of suspicious activity brought officers to Middleton Community Garden just after 2 p.m. An officer picked up an abandoned an abandoned airsoft pistol, but nothing more was found.
An officer was sent to Lake Street, at 5:10 p.m. after fireworks were reported, but nothing was found.
Tuesday, March 31
Police were called to the vicinity of Bostik, on Boston Street, for suspicious activity after a motorist thought someone had shot at him, but police found nothing.
Wednesday, April 1
A sergeant was sent to Turning Point Inc., on East Street, at 4:10 p.m. to investigate an attempted fraud.
Friday, April 3
An officer was sent to an East Street location at 1:20 p.m., to look into a possible fraud.
A motor vehicle accident without personal injury brought officers to North Main Street at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 4
A sergeant was sent to East Coast Flight Craft, Lookout Lane, at 4 a.m., after some boat covers were reported to have been cut. He was uncertain whether the damage was caused by vandalism or high winds.
An officer was dispatched to Ironwood Building B on Village Road to look into a report of a fraud.
An 11:05 p.m., an officer was sent to Flint Library, South Main Street, for a suspicious party. The officer assisted the intoxicated party in returning home.
Sunday, April 5
Police stopped a suspicious vehicle at 2:30 p.m., on North Main Street. The driver was spoken to and sent on his way.
